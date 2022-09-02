Hold On!

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

The 176th Dutchess County Fair concluded on Sunday (Aug. 28) in Rhinebeck after six days that included carnival rides; a concert by country singer Chris Janson; livestock, horse and horticulture competitions; racing pigs; athletic dogs; and a rodeo.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.