Start Reading Now

September book club selections

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 13, 1:30 P.M.

Woman Eating: A Literary Vampire Novel, by Claire Khoda

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

TUES 20, 3:15 P.M.

Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey, by Erin Entrada Kelly

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Kids Book Club

THURS 22, 4 P.M.

Nico Bravo and the Trial of Vulcan, by Mike Cavallaro

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Trophy Life Book Club

THURS 22, 6 P.M.

And What We Can Offer You Tonight, by Premee Mohamed

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Beacon Book Club

THURS 22, 7:15 p.m.

Cloud Cuckoo Land, by Anthony Doerr

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.

Fiction Book Club

THURS 29, 7 P.M.

The Golden Notebook, by Doris Lessing

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.