Seeking input for trail along or near 9D

The Philipstown Trails Committee is conducting a study on the possibility of developing a safe walking or biking trail that would link neighborhood connections from Cold Spring to Garrison along or near Route 9D.

As part of that study, the committee is asking families to complete a brief, anonymous survey about pedestrian safety along or near 9D. See bit.ly/9DPedSafety. The deadline is Sept. 15.