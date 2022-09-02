Varsity Roundup

Click to listen to this post.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Beacon won its opener, 2-1, on Wednesday (Aug. 31) at New Paltz.

Noelle Haase scored midway through the first half off an assist from Chelsea DerBoghossian to even the game at 1-1. Reilly Landisi converted a feed from Kasey Senior midway through the second half for the decisive goal. Keeper Hope Cleveringa made seven saves.

“We moved the ball well,” said Coach Mike Lentini. “We had 18 shots on goal — that’s a good number. Devyn Kelly and Sara Gonzalez both played tremendous defense, and Hope made some big saves.”

Beacon (1-0) is scheduled to host Lourdes on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Beacon finished 9-6 last season in its first campaign in Section IX, and after losing five seniors, the team welcomes eight junior varsity players from a squad coming off an undefeated season.

Seniors Isabelle Ray, Farah Jaafar, Lina Ahmed and Brianna Moleano, along with junior Elizabeth Ruffy, return. Newcomers include seniors Gabby Foret, Ari Carmona, Eleanor Lopez, Labibah Hassan and Delaney Brennan, junior Nina Rivers and sophomores Addie Miller and Bethany Rudolph.

“Isabelle is coming off a strong season in which she moved the furthest through sectionals in Beacon High history,” said Coach Catie Oriani. “Our new players, coming off an undefeated JV season, are set up for success.”

Beacon opens the season today (Sept. 2), hosting Newburgh Free Academy.

Haldane started its season the right way on Wednesday with a 3-2 road victory over Hastings.

Mairead O’Hara and Caroline Nelson won at singles, with Fiona Shanahan taking a loss. In doubles, Ellen O’Hara and Julie Shields won, while the second doubles team of Lily Benson and Scout Thakur-deBeer lost, 0-6, 4-6.

“That was a great first match against a very good Hastings team,” Coach Simon Dudar said. “We went into the match missing two starters, so to still get the win was a confidence boost to start the season. Caroline Nelson came up big at second singles — she had been ill and was less than 100 percent.”

Dudar said the team is expecting a strong season. “Our top four girls have been playing together on the varsity for four to six years now. Mairead is entering her sixth year as a varsity player, and her third as our No. 1 singles player. We’re looking for her to make huge strides this year as a top player in the league and conference.

“Nelson and Shanahan had solid seasons last year, and they bring four and five years of varsity experience, respectively,” he added. “Amanda Johanson is another six-year varsity senior, pairing up with Ellen O’Hara [a junior] to make a strong first doubles team. Julie Shields is another strong returning player who will find her way into the lineup as an everyday starter this year.

“Our senior captains — Mairead, Amanda and Fiona — have been doing a great job helping the younger players learn the game, and to see what a winning culture looks like.”

Haldane is scheduled to host Tuckahoe on Thursday (Sept. 8) and travel to Carmel on Sept. 10.

Girls in Sports

The Beacon school district will host a Girls in Sports Day on Sept. 24 for students in grades 3 to 8 with speakers and clinics.

The day will include instruction in basketball, lacrosse, softball, volleyball, soccer, swimming, tennis, cheer and golf. The cost is $20 per student and includes lunch. To register, see bit.ly/girls-sports.