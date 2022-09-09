Around Town (Photos)

HANGING BY THREADS — Luna Deasy and Andrea Murrillo, who, along with Kyle Driggs, make up the 3AM Theatre circus, performed Aug. 28 at Opus 40, a landscape sculpture in Saugerties created 37 years ago by Harvey Fite.

SOLD-OUT SHOW — The Emerson Quartet played Boscobel in Garrison on Sept. 3 as part of its farewell tour. During its four decades together, the quartet has recorded 30 albums and won nine Grammy Awards. It was the first of four concerts in the historic site’s Chamber Music Series, which continues through Sunday (Sept. 11).

