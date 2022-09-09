Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Nearly Done

Redecking project in final stages

The westbound lanes on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge are expected to return to the north span this month and the eastbound lanes to the south as a $95 million redecking project nears completion.

Some “behind-the-scenes” work will continue through June, according to the New York State Bridge Authority, which oversees the bridge.

When completed, the westbound span will have two lanes and the eastbound span will have three lanes. Both spans also will have a breakdown lane.

The north span, which opened in 1963, has been redecked three times and the south span, which opened in 1980, has been done twice.