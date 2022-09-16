Dutchess Gives History Grants

Beacon society receives $5K

Dutchess County announced on Wednesday (Sept. 14) that it had distributed $205,000 in funding to 16 historical societies and museums for capital projects.

The Beacon Historical Society received $5,000 for technology upgrades to create a digital archive; the Dutchess County Historical Society was awarded $30,000 to purchase archival supplies, hardware and software; and the Fishkill Historical Society received $10,000 to make structural repairs to its Van Wyck Homestead Museum on Route 9.