Notes from Cold Spring Village Board

The rain helped, but water restrictions still a must

More than 3 inches of rain has fallen on Cold Spring in recent days, raising the village reservoirs to nearly 70 percent capacity after a drought in July and August reduced them to about half their limit.

But, at the Wednesday (Sept. 14) meeting of the Village Board, Mayor Kathleen Foley said residents and businesses should continue to conserve.

“New York State has our region under a drought watch through October,” she said. “The village emergency order will remain in effect for [at least] two more weeks.”

The village recently cancelled a hydrant flushing and has been drawing minimal amounts of water from the treatment facility on Fishkill Road.

Village officials are concerned about having to request an emergency connection to the Catskill Aqueduct, which would be costly.

Unrelated to the drought, the village is closing in on an agreement with New York City for a long-term connection to the aqueduct so it can repair the reservoir dams, a project that has been in the works for years.

The mayor pointed out that although Cold Spring provides water to Nelsonville and a few Philipstown homes, there has never been a formal agreement. That agreement is being drafted in conjunction with the aqueduct connection.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board accepted the low bid of $106,260 from Saks Plumbing and Heating of New York City to upgrade technology that transmits meter data to the water department. The existing system will reach its end-of-life at year end.

