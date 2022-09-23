Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

At the Wednesday (Sept. 21) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board, Mayor Kathleen Foley previewed a joint meeting with the Planning Board scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 28. The session will consider how input will be gathered from residents and boards about the potential impact of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail. When the trail’s Generic Environmental Impact Statement is released this fall, village officials will have 30 days to comment, she said. The plans call for Dockside Park in Cold Spring to serve as the southern entrance.

Barring a last-minute change, the public restrooms next to the Cold Spring Visitor Center on Main Street will be closed for the season on weekends. “I wish we had the money to keep them open every day all year,” Foley said, adding that having Highway Department staff maintain the facilities on Saturdays and Sundays is pricy because of overtime. “We’re way over budget for bathroom labor for the fiscal year, and we’re in quarter one,” she said. A worker who was being paid a lower rate for the weekend work recently quit. Volunteers from the visitor center have helped maintain the restrooms in the past and Trustee Eliza Starbuck is exploring the possibility of renewing that arrangement.

Shoreline protection measures at Dockside Park are all but complete. The contractor, Coyle Industries of Hopewell Junction, plans to wrap up its work by month’s end. The $1.86 million project, initiated by the state, added terraced boulders to protect the riverbank and vegetation to enhance shore protection and wildlife habitat. A walking path was added and a deteriorated boat ramp replaced. The park is owned by the state and managed by the village.