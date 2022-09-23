Prison Guards Arrested

Allegedly smuggled, sold drugs

After separate investigations, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested two state corrections officers, one who allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into prison and the other who was charged with selling cocaine.

Charlinea Ganzaroli, 23, was charged on Sept. 16 with three felonies after investigators said she attempted to smuggle narcotics into a state prison. It was not named but she was charged in Fishkill, which is home to a medium-security prison that straddles Fishkill and Beacon.

Ganzaroli, who worked at the Greene Correctional Facility, was a trainee hired in February, according to investigators. She returns to court on Oct. 4.

On Sept. 14, the task force arrested Alex Toro of New York City, a corrections officer at the Fishkill Correctional Center who resigned on the same day. He is accused of selling cocaine to an undercover officer. Investigators said Toro used his phone while at work to take orders that his sister filled at an apartment in East Harlem. Toro will return to court Nov. 1.