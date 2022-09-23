The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 24
Traveling Wall
CARMEL
Memorial Park | 20 Gipsy Trail Road
pcjvc.org/the-traveling-wall
This replica of the Vietnam War Memorial will be open 24 hours a day through SUN 25, with a continuous reading of names.
SAT 24
Hudson Valley Irish Festival
PEEKSKILL
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Riverfront Green
facebook.com/hvirishcenter
Live music, spoken word, readings, dancers, vendors and food trucks will showcase Irish heritage. Cost: $10 (free for 12 and younger)
SAT 24
Slaterpalooza
GLENHAM
2:30 – 9:30 p.m. Slater Chemical Fire Co.
76 Old Glenham Road
The 11th annual event will feature seven bands, including No Worries, Raw Honey and Colleen Rose and the Thorns. There also will be food trucks, children’s games and raffles. Coolers are permitted. Cost: $15 (military free)
SAT 24
Nourish Our Neighbors Shindig
BEACON
7 – 10 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | fareground.org
Enjoy food and drinks and a silent auction, followed by dancing, to support Fareground’s work to address food insecurity. Cost: $50
SUN 25
Spirit of Beacon Day
BEACON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Main Street
spiritofbeacon.org
The street festival at this 45th annual event opens at noon, followed by the parade at 1 p.m., which will head east from Polhill Park to the Howland Cultural Center. Musicians and dancers will perform on four stages. The 2022 honorees will be former event chair Gwenno James, former committee member Karen James and school crossing guard Carmen Johnson. The Howland Cultural Center, at 477 Main, and the Salvation Army, at 372 Main, will host children’s activities.
SAT 1
Harvest Fest
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Enjoy music, hayrides, pumpkin painting, food and craft vendors, as well as visits with the animals. Free
VISUAL ART
SAT 24
Open Studios
NEWBURGH
Noon – 6 p.m. Various
newburghopenstudios.org
More than 150 artists’ work will be on view during this self-guided tour, along with group shows at the Dutch Reformed Church, Glenlilly Grounds and Holden Arts. See the website or pick up a map at Newburgh Art Supply, 5 Grand St. Also SUN 25.
SAT 24
Jayoung Yoon
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
In her exhibition, Sowing Seeds of Emptiness, the South Korean artist uses lengths of hair to create two-dimensional sculptures and weavings. Through Nov. 6.
SAT 24
Christopher Maschinot
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. Studio Tashtego
49 Main St. | studiotashtego.com
In his first solo exhibit at the gallery, Walk Don’t Run, Maschinot will share ceramic works that celebrate Highlands trails. Through Nov. 27.
WED 28
Celebrate Mexican Art
BEACON
1:30 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconlibrary.org
In this Zoom presentation sponsored by the Howland Public Library, Joyce Raimondo of the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center will discuss how Mexican artists influenced Jackson Pollock. Register online.
SAT 1
Faces of Beacon
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This group show of portraits will celebrate the diversity of Beacon. Through Nov. 12.
SAT 1
Matter of Fact
NEWBURGH
5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
Thornton Willis’ paintings and Bix Lye’s sculptures will be on exhibit through Nov. 6.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 24
Kites Over the Hudson
NEWBURGH
2 – 4 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St.
facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
The first 150 children and teenagers ages 15 and younger will receive free kites, and admission to the exhibits will be free courtesy of the Friends of the State Historic Sites of the Hudson Highlands.
SAT 24
Middle School Night
GARRISON
7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe
philipstownrecreation.com
Philipstown students in grades 6 to 8 are invited to play sports, ping pong, pool, air hockey, dodgeball and laser tag. Cost: $5
SUN 25
Instrument Discovery Day Concert
BEACON
2:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle and the cultural center will host this demonstration as part of the Classics for Kids series.
WED 28
3D Doodlers Workshop
BEACON
3:15 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 to 12 will create a design using a 3D pen. Registration required.
WED 28
Pony Bead Pumpkins
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 5 and older will make a sculptured bead pumpkin. Registration required.
SUN 2
Fungus Among Us
CORNWALL
10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
100 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Study mushrooms during this family nature walk.
Cost: $10 ($8 children, discounts for members)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 24
Soon is Now
BEACON
2 p.m. Long Dock Park
23 Long Dock Road
hvclimatesolutionsweek.org
Performers, actors, musicians, dancers and artists will encourage climate action at this festival that is part of Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week.
SAT 24
The Heart of Saturday Night
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Cold Spring Dance Company
82 Crest Road | coldspringdance.org
The festival will include an artists’ discussion between Francisco Rivera, Jill Shoffiett and Kat Larios and a dance performance choreographed by Cally Kordaris with So Young An, Richard Villaverde, Sean Scantlebury, Nickemil Concepcion and Jennifer Buonamia. Cost: $100 ($50 ages 12 and younger)
THURS 29
The Interview
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen
445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com
This 2021 documentary explores parole and the toll of the system on families. A panel discussion will follow. Proceeds benefit Beacon Prison Rides and Beacon Prison Books. Cost: $20
THURS 29
A-Y/dancers
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The company will perform Dances for Isadora and new work by emerging choreographers. Also FRI 30. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
FRI 30
Hunchback of Notre Dame
BEACON
5 & 6 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Watch the 1939 film on Bannerman Island. Set in 15th-century France, it stars Maureen O’Hara, Sir Cedric Hardwicke, and Alan Marshal. Cost: $40
FRI 30
Unfinished Business
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Depot Docs returns with a film about the 2021 season of the New York Liberty, one of the first teams in the WNBA when it formed in 1996. A quarter century later, the women’s game faces many of the same challenges. Cost: $20
FRI 30
Kevin Nealon
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian, actor and author, best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, will do stand-up. Cost: $37.50 to $75
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 24
Playwriting Workshop
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | hvshakespeare.org
Christine Scarfuto will lead this workshop in preparation for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival’s Community Bake-Off. Also SUN 25 at The Garrison. Register online. Free
SAT 24
Climate Justice and Public Health
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Laura Bozzi (right), director at the Yale University Climate Change and Health Initiative, and David Gelber, co-creator of the Years of Living Dangerously, will discuss the impacts of climate change through a public health and equity lens.
SUN 25
Plein Air Painting
GARRISON
2 – 5 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane
garrisonartcenter.org
Book a spot online to paint in the gardens. Instruction isn’t offered.
TUES 27
Bridging Indigenous Systems and Modern Science
GARRISON
Noon. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
Nicole Redvers, author of The Science of the Sacred, will discuss her book with Jonathan Rose of the Garrison Institute. Register online.
THURS 29
Dried Flower Arranging
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Witch Hazel
176 Main St. | witchhazelny.com
Participants will create an arrangement to take home. Cost: $60
SAT 1
Immigration: An American History
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Carl Bon Tempo will discuss his book, which draws on stories from colonial times to the present, to show how immigrants have shaped our nation.
MUSIC
SAT 24
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band behind the hits “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up” will play songs from their decades-long career as well as new music. Cost: $35 to $55
SAT 24
Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This cover band will play hits by acts as diverse as John Denver and the Rolling Stones. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 25
Empire Trio
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Erin Shields (soprano), Adam Cannedy (baritone) and David Shenton (piano and violin) will perform Broadway classics, jazz standards and songbook favorites. Cost: $25
MON 26
Luca Soul Rosenfeld Quartet
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Rosenfeld, Kelly Green, Steven Frieder and Bob Meyer will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.
FRI 30
Mac & Cheez Balkan Power Trio | Los Cumpleaños
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
For the final night of the Global Music Initiative series, the acoustic southern Balkan-style band will play traditional and contemporary songs. Los Cumpleaños will play its high-energy free-form tropical mix of danceable music. Free
FRI 30
Martin Pizzarelli Quartet + One
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The bass player, known for his swing style, will be joined by Hyuna Park (piano), Linus Wyrsch (clarinet/tenor saxophone) and Walt Bibinger (guitar). Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 1
Hudson Valley Gospel Festival
WAPPINGERS FALLS
Noon – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | artsmidhudson.org
Performers will include Sisters in Spirit of the Hudson Valley, The New Stars of Harmony, Andreas Humpert, the Mid-Hudson Chinese Christian Church Choir, Tashan Pearse and the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Praise Dance Team. Cost: $20 ($15 students, seniors, military)
SAT 1
String Busters
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Will Demers, Mat Kastner, Dan Bonis and Ed Spallina will play acoustic Americana and bluegrass in a benefit for the cultural center. Cost: $20
SAT 1
Daniel Kelly Jazz Trio
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The pianist and composer will perform with his band. See Page 11. Cost: $25
SAT 1
Matt Mitchell, Kim Cass & Kate Gentile
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
9 Vassar St. | mattkimkate.bpt.me
As part of the Eluysium Furnace Works series, the contemporary musicians will play compositions and perform improvisational works. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 1
Stephane Wrembel & Django Experiment
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The group will perform Shades of Django. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 1
Bad Tide
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The surf and garage rock band will play with Trauma Cat.
SUN 2
Song of the Quarry
GARRISON
11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Manitoga
584 Route 9D | 845-424-3812
visitmanitoga.org
Shakuhachi players Thomas Ryuraku Hack, Adam Robinson, and Nora Noraku Suggs will perform traditional and experimental compositions inspired by the Quarry Pool and the trails. Cost: $40 ($35 members)
SUN 2
Parker String Quartet
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The program by Daniel Chong (violin), Ken Hamao (violin), Jessica Bodner (viola) and Kee-Hyun Kim (cello) will include works by Caroline Shaw, György Ligeti and Beethoven. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 2
Liz Callaway
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Broadway singer and actress will perform her hits from popular movies and shows. Cost: $25
CIVIC
MON 26
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 27
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 28
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov