The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 24

Traveling Wall

CARMEL

Memorial Park | 20 Gipsy Trail Road

pcjvc.org/the-traveling-wall

This replica of the Vietnam War Memorial will be open 24 hours a day through SUN 25, with a continuous reading of names.

SAT 24

Hudson Valley Irish Festival

PEEKSKILL

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Riverfront Green

facebook.com/hvirishcenter

Live music, spoken word, readings, dancers, vendors and food trucks will showcase Irish heritage. Cost: $10 (free for 12 and younger)

SAT 24

Slaterpalooza

GLENHAM

2:30 – 9:30 p.m. Slater Chemical Fire Co.

76 Old Glenham Road

The 11th annual event will feature seven bands, including No Worries, Raw Honey and Colleen Rose and the Thorns. There also will be food trucks, children’s games and raffles. Coolers are permitted. Cost: $15 (military free)

SAT 24

Nourish Our Neighbors Shindig

BEACON

7 – 10 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | fareground.org

Enjoy food and drinks and a silent auction, followed by dancing, to support Fareground’s work to address food insecurity. Cost: $50

SUN 25

Spirit of Beacon Day

BEACON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Main Street

spiritofbeacon.org

The street festival at this 45th annual event opens at noon, followed by the parade at 1 p.m., which will head east from Polhill Park to the Howland Cultural Center. Musicians and dancers will perform on four stages. The 2022 honorees will be former event chair Gwenno James, former committee member Karen James and school crossing guard Carmen Johnson. The Howland Cultural Center, at 477 Main, and the Salvation Army, at 372 Main, will host children’s activities.

SAT 1

Harvest Fest

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Enjoy music, hayrides, pumpkin painting, food and craft vendors, as well as visits with the animals. Free

VISUAL ART

SAT 24

Open Studios

NEWBURGH

Noon – 6 p.m. Various

newburghopenstudios.org

More than 150 artists’ work will be on view during this self-guided tour, along with group shows at the Dutch Reformed Church, Glenlilly Grounds and Holden Arts. See the website or pick up a map at Newburgh Art Supply, 5 Grand St. Also SUN 25.

SAT 24

Jayoung Yoon

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

In her exhibition, Sowing Seeds of Emptiness, the South Korean artist uses lengths of hair to create two-dimensional sculptures and weavings. Through Nov. 6.



SAT 24

Christopher Maschinot

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. Studio Tashtego

49 Main St. | studiotashtego.com

In his first solo exhibit at the gallery, Walk Don’t Run, Maschinot will share ceramic works that celebrate Highlands trails. Through Nov. 27.

WED 28

Celebrate Mexican Art

BEACON

1:30 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconlibrary.org

In this Zoom presentation sponsored by the Howland Public Library, Joyce Raimondo of the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center will discuss how Mexican artists influenced Jackson Pollock. Register online.

SAT 1

Faces of Beacon

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This group show of portraits will celebrate the diversity of Beacon. Through Nov. 12.

SAT 1

Matter of Fact

NEWBURGH

5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

Thornton Willis’ paintings and Bix Lye’s sculptures will be on exhibit through Nov. 6.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 24

Kites Over the Hudson

NEWBURGH

2 – 4 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St.

facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

The first 150 children and teenagers ages 15 and younger will receive free kites, and admission to the exhibits will be free courtesy of the Friends of the State Historic Sites of the Hudson Highlands.

SAT 24

Middle School Night

GARRISON

7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe

philipstownrecreation.com

Philipstown students in grades 6 to 8 are invited to play sports, ping pong, pool, air hockey, dodgeball and laser tag. Cost: $5

SUN 25

Instrument Discovery Day Concert

BEACON

2:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle and the cultural center will host this demonstration as part of the Classics for Kids series.

WED 28

3D Doodlers Workshop

BEACON

3:15 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 to 12 will create a design using a 3D pen. Registration required.

WED 28

Pony Bead Pumpkins

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 5 and older will make a sculptured bead pumpkin. Registration required.

SUN 2

Fungus Among Us

CORNWALL

10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

100 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Study mushrooms during this family nature walk.

Cost: $10 ($8 children, discounts for members)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 24

Soon is Now

BEACON

2 p.m. Long Dock Park

23 Long Dock Road

hvclimatesolutionsweek.org

Performers, actors, musicians, dancers and artists will encourage climate action at this festival that is part of Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week.

SAT 24

The Heart of Saturday Night

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Cold Spring Dance Company

82 Crest Road | coldspringdance.org

The festival will include an artists’ discussion between Francisco Rivera, Jill Shoffiett and Kat Larios and a dance performance choreographed by Cally Kordaris with So Young An, Richard Villaverde, Sean Scantlebury, Nickemil Concepcion and Jennifer Buonamia. Cost: $100 ($50 ages 12 and younger)

THURS 29

The Interview

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen

445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com

This 2021 documentary explores parole and the toll of the system on families. A panel discussion will follow. Proceeds benefit Beacon Prison Rides and Beacon Prison Books. Cost: $20





THURS 29

A-Y/dancers

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The company will perform Dances for Isadora and new work by emerging choreographers. Also FRI 30. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

FRI 30

Hunchback of Notre Dame

BEACON

5 & 6 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Watch the 1939 film on Bannerman Island. Set in 15th-century France, it stars Maureen O’Hara, Sir Cedric Hardwicke, and Alan Marshal. Cost: $40

FRI 30

Unfinished Business

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Depot Docs returns with a film about the 2021 season of the New York Liberty, one of the first teams in the WNBA when it formed in 1996. A quarter century later, the women’s game faces many of the same challenges. Cost: $20



FRI 30

Kevin Nealon

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian, actor and author, best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, will do stand-up. Cost: $37.50 to $75

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 24

Playwriting Workshop

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | hvshakespeare.org

Christine Scarfuto will lead this workshop in preparation for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival’s Community Bake-Off. Also SUN 25 at The Garrison. Register online. Free

SAT 24

Climate Justice and Public Health

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Laura Bozzi (right), director at the Yale University Climate Change and Health Initiative, and David Gelber, co-creator of the Years of Living Dangerously, will discuss the impacts of climate change through a public health and equity lens.

SUN 25

Plein Air Painting

GARRISON

2 – 5 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane

garrisonartcenter.org

Book a spot online to paint in the gardens. Instruction isn’t offered.

TUES 27

Bridging Indigenous Systems and Modern Science

GARRISON

Noon. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

Nicole Redvers, author of The Science of the Sacred, will discuss her book with Jonathan Rose of the Garrison Institute. Register online.

THURS 29

Dried Flower Arranging

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Witch Hazel

176 Main St. | witchhazelny.com

Participants will create an arrangement to take home. Cost: $60

SAT 1

Immigration: An American History

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Carl Bon Tempo will discuss his book, which draws on stories from colonial times to the present, to show how immigrants have shaped our nation.



MUSIC

SAT 24

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band behind the hits “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up” will play songs from their decades-long career as well as new music. Cost: $35 to $55

SAT 24

Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This cover band will play hits by acts as diverse as John Denver and the Rolling Stones. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 25

Empire Trio

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Erin Shields (soprano), Adam Cannedy (baritone) and David Shenton (piano and violin) will perform Broadway classics, jazz standards and songbook favorites. Cost: $25

MON 26

Luca Soul Rosenfeld Quartet

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Rosenfeld, Kelly Green, Steven Frieder and Bob Meyer will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.

FRI 30

Mac & Cheez Balkan Power Trio | Los Cumpleaños

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

For the final night of the Global Music Initiative series, the acoustic southern Balkan-style band will play traditional and contemporary songs. Los Cumpleaños will play its high-energy free-form tropical mix of danceable music. Free

FRI 30

Martin Pizzarelli Quartet + One

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The bass player, known for his swing style, will be joined by Hyuna Park (piano), Linus Wyrsch (clarinet/tenor saxophone) and Walt Bibinger (guitar). Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 1

Hudson Valley Gospel Festival

WAPPINGERS FALLS

Noon – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | artsmidhudson.org

Performers will include Sisters in Spirit of the Hudson Valley, The New Stars of Harmony, Andreas Humpert, the Mid-Hudson Chinese Christian Church Choir, Tashan Pearse and the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Praise Dance Team. Cost: $20 ($15 students, seniors, military)

SAT 1

String Busters

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Will Demers, Mat Kastner, Dan Bonis and Ed Spallina will play acoustic Americana and bluegrass in a benefit for the cultural center. Cost: $20

SAT 1

Daniel Kelly Jazz Trio

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The pianist and composer will perform with his band. See Page 11. Cost: $25

SAT 1

Matt Mitchell, Kim Cass & Kate Gentile

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

9 Vassar St. | mattkimkate.bpt.me

As part of the Eluysium Furnace Works series, the contemporary musicians will play compositions and perform improvisational works. Cost: $20 ($30 door)





SAT 1

Stephane Wrembel & Django Experiment

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The group will perform Shades of Django. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SAT 1

Bad Tide

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The surf and garage rock band will play with Trauma Cat.

SUN 2

Song of the Quarry

GARRISON

11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Manitoga

584 Route 9D | 845-424-3812

visitmanitoga.org

Shakuhachi players Thomas Ryuraku Hack, Adam Robinson, and Nora Noraku Suggs will perform traditional and experimental compositions inspired by the Quarry Pool and the trails. Cost: $40 ($35 members)



SUN 2

Parker String Quartet

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The program by Daniel Chong (violin), Ken Hamao (violin), Jessica Bodner (viola) and Kee-Hyun Kim (cello) will include works by Caroline Shaw, György Ligeti and Beethoven. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

SUN 2

Liz Callaway

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Broadway singer and actress will perform her hits from popular movies and shows. Cost: $25

CIVIC

MON 26

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 27

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 28

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov