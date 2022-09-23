Widow Sues Driver Who Struck Husband

A Philipstown woman has sued the driver of a car that struck and killed her husband on Route 9 near Glassbury Court.

Cathryn Sapeta sued Kayleigh Matos last month in the death of her husband, Kenn Sapeta, 67, who was riding a bike along the state highway on March 15 when he was struck. He died at the scene.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 15 in state court in Carmel, did not specify the amount of damages being sought.

Matos, who lives in Wappingers Falls, told the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department she had turned northbound from a private driveway when Sapeta crossed in front of her.

A Beacon woman who said she witnessed the collision disputed that account in a statement to The Current that was forwarded to the Sheriff’s Department. The agency has not responded to inquiries about its investigation or to a Freedom of Information Law request for the accident report.