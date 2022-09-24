Latest Coronavirus Update

State launches website dedicated to ‘long COVID’

■ The state Department of Health launched on Wednesday (Sept. 21) a new website with information and resource for people experiencing “long COVID,” the name given to the presence of various symptoms after the initial infection is over. The site includes an overview of long COVID and its symptoms and links to resources for patients and doctors.

■Booster shots of new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines designed to target two Omicron subvariants, as well as the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, are now available to New York residents who are at least two months past their last shot, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Sept. 7. The Pfizer boosters are authorized for people 12 and older and the Moderna shots for those 18 and older.

■ As of Sept. 7, masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers on Metro-North trains and other modes of public transportation in New York state, as well as for-hire vehicles, airports, correctional facilities and detention centers, and homeless shelters. Masks will still be required at adult care and health care facilities regulated by the state Department of Health, and in clinical settings regulated by the Office of Mental Health, Office of Addiction Services and Supports and the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities.

■ The Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots of updated Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been reengineered to target the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, along with the original strain of the virus. The authorization covers, for people 18 and older, a single shot at least two months after the last dose. More information is available at the FDA website.

■New York State released on Aug. 22 updated guidance for schools that eliminates a recommendation that students and staff quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19 and drops a “test-to-stay” policy that allowed school districts to use daily testing to keep exposed students in school. The new guidance, which follows relaxed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also allows schools to do away with COVID-19 screening, except for high-risk activities or in response to outbreaks, and a recommendation that schools group students into pods or cohorts. Visit the state’s COVID guidance website for more information.

■ People exposed to someone with COVID-19 no longer need to quarantine but can instead wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and test themselves on Day 1, according to updated guidance for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC revised its recommendation for social distancing, saying individuals can decided for themselves based on their setting, and also rescinded its recommendation that asymptomatic people be screened in community settings. Visit the CDC website for more information.

By the Numbers ■ State health officials said that 28,567 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 22 in Putnam County and 76,815 in Dutchess. The seven-day average of positives was 10.3 percent in Putnam and 11.8 percent in Dutchess. For the latest numbers, click here. ■ Putnam has given or received reports of 475,442 tests as of Sept. 23, of which 7.8 percent were positive on the previous day, while Dutchess has given or received reports of 1.45 million tests, with 12.3 percent positive on the previous day. ■ Statewide, at least 58,007 people had died as of Sept. 22, including 131 residents of Putnam County and 695 from Dutchess. ■ Dutchess had 378 active cases as of Sept. 23 and 35.07 new reported cases per 100,000 residents, while Putnam reported 268 new cases in the seven days before Sept. 21. Dutchess reported 26 people hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 as of Sept. 23 and Putnam had four admitted in the seven days before Sept. 20. ■ Statewide, there were 71,073 test results reported on Sept. 22 and 5,378 positives, or 7.31 percent. The seven-day average for positive tests was 6.61 percent. ■ The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in New York state as of Sept. 22 stood at 2,196 (-12 from the day before); the number in intensive care was 223 (1); and the number of intubations was 76 (-12).

■ Since July 1, the percentage of COVID-19 tests confirmed to be positive each day in Dutchess County averaged 13 percent, and in Putnam County, 10.8 percent, according to state data through Aug. 8. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate on Monday stood at 8.51 percent. The data does not include results from at-home tests unless they are reported to local health departments.

■ Eleven Dutchess County residents died of COVID-19 during the 23 days from July 16 and Aug. 8, matching the total deaths in the previous 40 days, from May 23 to July 15. As of Aug. 8, the state reported 682 total COVID-19 deaths among Dutchess residents and 128 in Putman County.

■ Although still dwarfed by first-time infections, the number of reinfections in Dutchess, Putnam and the five other counties that make up the state’s Mid-Hudson region began rising again in July after falling to 4.2 percent per 100,000 people from 7.3 percent between May 9 and the week beginning June 13. For the week beginning July 13, the rate was back up to 6.7 percent, with the 1,083 reinfections accounting for 18 percent of all new COVID-19 cases reported that week.

Vaccine Information ■ Dutchess County vaccine information ■ Putnam County vaccine information ■ New York had administered at least one vaccine dose to 92.3 percent of the population ages 5 and older and had fully vaccinated 78.8 percent as of Sept. 23, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data posted at the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. Among adults, 95 percent had received at least one dose and 88.6 percent were fully vaccinated. ■ As of Sept. 23, 78.4 percent of Dutchess residents had received at least one vaccine dose. In Beacon (12508), 73.9 percent had received at least one dose. ■ As of Sept. 23, 83.8 percent of Putnam residents had received at least one vaccine dose. In Cold Spring (10516), 96 percent of residents had received one dose and in Garrison (10524), 89.2 percent. ■ In Dutchess and Putnam counties, nearly everyone (99 percent) aged 65 and older has received at least one vaccine dose. ■ In Dutchess, 8.1 percent of children under age 5; 39.5 percent of children ages 5 to 11; and 73.1 percent of those 12 to 17 had received at least one vaccine dose as of Sept. 23. In Putnam, the percentages were 7.6 percent for children younger than 5; 39.4 percent for ages 5 to 11; and 73.3 percent for ages 12 to 17.

■ Gov. Kathy Hochul said on July 20 that the state is preparing a plan to respond to a potential new wave of COVID-19 cases in the fall. The plan will include strategies for protecting students as schools reopen. She also said that the state is soliciting bids from consultants, one of whom will be hired to assess New York’s pandemic response.

■ The state said on July 11 that is has launched a hotline — 888-TREAT-NY (888-873-2869) — that people who test positive and do not have a health care provider can use to find treatment options. Residents also can find more information about treatments at health.ny.gov.

■ Schools are no longer required to report positive tests among students, teachers and staff to the state. During the 2021-22 academic year, 387 Beacon students, 59 teachers and 52 staff members tested positive; Haldane reported that 272 students, 25 teachers and 35 staff tested positive; and Garrison said 68 students, 11 teachers and eight staff tested positive.

■ New York announced on June 30 that it has issued nearly 11 million Excelsior Passes, including the most recent version of the app, Excelsior Pass Plus, a digital copy of an individual’s vaccination or testing record. The pass is now recognized by 23 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. The state also offers the Excelsior Pass Scanner app for businesses. Visit epass.ny.gov to retrieve a free Excelsior Pass Plus. Parents and guardians can hold passes for children and teenagers.

■ The Food and Drug Administration authorized on June 17 the use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. Both vaccines had been limited to children 5 years old and up. The FDA’s announcement includes information on the effectiveness of the vaccines in children between 6 months and 5 years old and side effects.

■ Questions? Dutchess County posts updates at dutchessny.gov and has a hotline at 845-486-3555. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com. New York State has a hotline at 888-364-3065 and a webpage at coronavirus.health.ny.gov, which is also where you can find a testing site. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov. Excelsior Pass is a free app that can be used to access proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. See epass.ny.gov.