Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from August

Officers responded to 683 calls, including 40 auto crashes and seven domestic disputes.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Christopher T. Johnson, 57, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with the attempted burglary of a home on Archer Avenue.

A Victor Road caller reported an unknown person in her home.

After a call about a gun on West Main Street, Vidall A. Velazquez, 20, of Shrub Oak, was charged with falsely reporting an incident.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported a stolen bike.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Ayyapunaidu Sankranthi, 24, of Poughkeepsie, was ticketed for operating a food truck without a license.

Sunday, Aug. 7

A North Avenue caller reported that her landlord was removing and disposing of her property without her knowledge.

Monday, Aug. 8

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported eggs thrown at his vehicle.

Beth Marie Williams, 37, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant after a disturbance on North Avenue.

Judah B. Keim, 33, of Beacon, was charged with driving without a license after an auto crash on Washington Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

A Rombout Avenue caller reported an individual sending her harassing messages. Police advised the individual to stop contacting her.

Friday, Aug. 12

Elsie M. Baez, 28, of Beacon, was charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after a disturbance on Main Street.

Alfio Toscano, 50, of Fishkill, was processed on a bench warrant.

Officers were dispatched for a fallen tree on Van Nydeck Avenue.

An East Main Street caller reported that a package was opened and stolen from her porch.

Sunday, Aug. 14

A Mason Circle caller reported being harassed by an individual. Both parties were advised to cease contact.

Monday, Aug. 15

A Forrestal Heights caller reported that someone took items from her apartment. Police recovered the items.

A Pearse Place caller reported that someone had opened a cable account in his name.

A caller reported receiving suspicious emails.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

A Verplanck Avenue caller reported items taken from her vehicle.

Thursday, Aug. 18

A Howland Avenue caller reported that someone had opened a bank account in her name.

Friday, Aug. 19

Shanice M. Sgorbissa, 28, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant.

George J. Cintron, 35, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Zachary T. Bennett, 30, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Monday, Aug. 22

A Main Street caller reported that someone had taken used cooking oil from outside his establishment.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

A Main Street caller reported an unknown individual removing items from her establishment.

A Kristy Drive caller reported an erratic driver hitting two parked cars and leaving the scene. The driver and vehicle were located.

A North Elm Street caller reported items stolen from her car.

Friday, Aug. 26

A Main Street caller reported a verbal altercation with an individual. Both parties were advised.

J. Toritto, 61, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Tamisha M. Turner, 39, of Wallkill, was charged with assault, criminal mischief and obstructing governmental administration after an incident on Main Street.

Sunday, Aug. 28

A caller reported damage to her car after a hit-and-run on Veterans Place.

Monday, Aug. 29

A Teller Avenue caller reported damage to his property as a result of an erratic driver.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

A Main Street caller reported a package that was delivered to be missing.

Officers responded to Helen Court to assist another agency for a report of a dog bite.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Stephon C. Graham, 32, of Indian Orchard, Massachusetts, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after an incident on West Main Street.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.