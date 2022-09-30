Beacon Educator Named to Commission

Will study alternatives to Regents testing

Sagrario Rudecindo-O’Neill, an assistant superintendent for the Beacon school district, has been selected as a member of a Blue Ribbon Commission that will study alternatives to the Regents exams for high school students in New York.

Rudecindo-O’Neill is the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and student support. She joins Kim Fontana, the superintendent of the Pawling district, as one of the Dutchess County representatives.

Linda Romano, a Newburgh teacher, and Edward Placke, the executive director of a Brewster nonprofit that provides services for children with special needs, are also members.

The state Education Department has asked committee members to “rethink the high school diploma” and consider ways to measure students’ learning other than through standardized tests, which are required for graduation. Many educators have criticized the standardized model, saying the tests put lower-income and minority students at a disadvantage.

The 64-member commission has been asked to make its recommendations to the Board of Regents in 2024.