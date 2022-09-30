Dutchess Dems Elect New Chair

Succeeds Beacon resident running for state office

The Dutchess County Democratic Committee on Sept. 22 elected a new chair, Michael Dupree, who ran unopposed.

The longtime Hyde Park resident had been vice chair for nine years. He succeeds Julie Shiroishi, a Beacon resident who is running for a state Senate seat in the district that includes the Highlands.

Dupree is also chair of the Hyde Park Planning Board and the board for Dutchess Community College.

The committee also re-elected Hannah Black to a two-year term as one of the two county election commissioners. “I will continue to work hard to fight voter suppression and follow election law,” she said in a statement.