Mahopac Man Killed in Crash

Two Putnam Valley residents hurt

A Mahopac man died on Tuesday (Sept. 27) in a vehicle crash in Putnam Valley.

Bryan Tumolo, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which took place just before 9 p.m. on Wood Street near Meadow Crest Drive, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff said that the driver of the second vehicle, an 18-year-old Lake Peekskill man, and a passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Putnam Valley, were airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. A second passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Putnam Valley, was taken by ambulance.

The agency said a preliminary investigation indicated that Tumolo, traveling north, crossed the center line.