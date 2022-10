Do you have worn-out clothes you love wearing in fall?

No. After years of tiny quarters in New York City with no storage, buying a new sweater is fun. ~Jesse Wildrick, Garrison

Yes. My flannels and T-shirts are great for layering up. ~Lilach Shani, Garrison

A 20-year-old, faded black pullover sweatshirt that’s two times too big. ~Saw Dust*, Beacon (visiting from Tacoma, Washington)

*His real name, confirmed with a driver’s license. His parents were carpenters.