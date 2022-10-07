The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 8

Flea Market

STORMVILLE

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stormville Airport

428 Route 216

stormvilleairportfleamarket.com

Browse antiques and collectibles, arts and crafts, and new merchandise. Rain or shine. Also SUN 9. Free

SAT 8

Fall Fair

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. United Methodist

216 Main St.

Browse craft items and baked goods, or order breakfast and lunch from the kitchen. For take-out, call 845-265-3365.

SAT 8

Rascal’s Craft & Flea Market

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094

Find artisan wares and treasures. Parking is $7. Free

SAT 8

Market Day Crafts Fair

FISHKILL

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Van Wyck Homestead

504 Route 9

fishkillhistoricalsociety.org

Take a tour of the museum, enjoy seasonal refreshments and find a showcase of local craft-makers. The rain date is SUN 9. Free

SAT 8

Open House

CARMEL

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Putnam Humane Society

68 Old Route 6 | 845-225-7777

puthumane.org

Bring a can of dog or cat food to donate and meet the dogs and cats looking for homes. The Cadillac Brothers will perform.

SUN 9

Heritage Applefest

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Boscobel

1901 Route 9D | boscobel.org

Enjoy cider pressing, apple preserving and samples, plus live music and storytelling. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 children, free ages 4 and younger)

TUES 11

Blood Drive

BEACON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St. | redcross.org

Register online for a time or walk in to donate.

WED 12

Putnam Flu Shot Clinic

GARRISON

2 – 6:30 p.m. Garrison Firehouse

1616 Route 9 | putnamcountyny.com/seasonalfluclinic

Appointments required, ages 18 and older. Cost: $25 (free for 65 and older or with Medicare card)

SAT 15

Record & CD Fest

BEACON

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | recordshowmania.com

Browse recorded music, memorabilia and posters from 45 dealers.

Cost: $2 ($5 early admission)

SAT 15

Meadows and Trails 5K

CORNWALL

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

100 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

The benefit run, which begins at 11 a.m., follows a course through the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum grounds. Cost: $40

SAT 15

Rummage Sale

BEACON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Christ United

60 Union St. | 845-831-0365

The church will also be offering soup and salad take-out for $15.

SAT 15

Grand Slam Beer Festival

WAPPINGERS FALLS

1 – 6 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | hopsonthehudson.com

Enjoy beer, cider, food, live music, games and a makers’ market. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $82 ($107 VIP, $25 designated driver)

SAT 15

Taproots Festival

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

Beacon Climate Action Now will host this afternoon of trivia, storytelling and children’s games, food and a raffle. Get information about reducing energy use and ways to get involved.

SUN 16

Memorial Car & Bike Show

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | jameswarriors.org

All proceeds from this third annual event will benefit No One Walks Alone, which works to prevent suicide. To show a vehicle, see carshowpro.com/event/1122. Cost: $5 admission

SUN 16

Pumpkin Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org

Enjoy pumpkin pie at this annual event hosted by the Beacon Sloop Club and sign up for a free sail on the Sloop Woody Guthrie. Musical performers will include Betty and the Baby Boomers, Pat Jones and Laurie Siegel and the Neverly Brothers. Free

VISUAL ART

SAT 8

Gilardi Study Day

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9

845-666-7202 | magazzino.art

Christian Rattemeyer, Elena Re, Elizabeth Mangini and Teresa Kittler will discuss Piero Gilardi, whose work is on display at the museum through Jan. 9. Register online. Cost: $5 (students free)

SAT 8

Bon Appetit

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 – 3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

In this group show, artists Monica Battles, Dorene Battles, Vivian Berry, Kate Hoekstra, Michael Garland, Nora Roberto, Kalpna Hamilton and Jacqueline N. O’Malley-Satz will interpret the phrase. Through Nov. 19.

SAT 8

Jayoung Yoon

GARRISON

2:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The artist will discuss her exhibition, Sowing Seeds of Emptiness, on view through Nov. 6.

SAT 8

Wangechi Mutu

NEW WINDSOR

3 p.m. Storm King Art Center

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

The artist will lead a tour of her sculptures. Registration required. Cost: $28 to $140 per car (members free)





SAT 15

Rato Kim | El Hooligan | KLAV

BEACON

3 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

The solo and custom exhibitions will be on view through Nov. 4.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 8

Belief in a Disenchanted World

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

This two-person exhibit will include paintings by Kadar Brock and alabaster sculptures by Lee Hunter. Through Dec. 10.

SAT 8

American Impressionists

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Deborah Cotrone, Gary Fifer and Marguerite Takvorian will share their work in this group show on view through Nov. 27.

SAT 8

Man Saves Shark

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

North Elm Street | garagegallery.com

Emil Alzamora’s sculptures explore connections with other species. Through Oct. 30.



SAT 8

Words Unbound

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Work by more than 20 artists inspired by the printed word was chosen for this exhibit to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the library. Through Nov. 27.

SAT 8

John DeMarco

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

DeMarco’s paintings and mixed media works explore existential references. A group show will fill Gallery 2 and the Beacon Room will feature work by Rob Boryk, Jason Laney, Sarah Fox, Sydney Ruckdeschel, Eileen Sackman and BJ Watson. Through Nov. 6.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 8

Kids Craft Connection

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Children and families are invited to take a flashlight tour of the mansion and make early-American-style clay pots. Cost: $24 ($13 children)

SAT 8

Halloween Costume Swap

BEACON

2 – 5 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St.

facebook.com/weeplaybeacon

Bring a children’s costume and select a new one at this exchange.

TUES 11

Little Cubs Storytime

HIGHLANDS FALLS

10 a.m. Bear Mountain Inn

55 Hessian Dr. | trailsidemuseumandzoo.org

Children ages 5 and younger are invited to hear a story, make a craft and learn about nature. Email [email protected].

TUES 11

Halloween Treat Tools

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Gather in the Maker’s Space to use tools to make tools. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required.

THURS 13

Claribel Ortega

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse

92 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

As part of the Split Rock Kids Book Club, the author will read from her latest graphic novel, Frizzy. Registration required.





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 8

CP2 Series Readers Theatre

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The Players will alternate the readings of two plays, Admissions and The Niceties. Also SUN 9. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)

SAT 8

Comedy Variety Show

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Serious Comedy Theatre will perform stand-up and skits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 8

HorrorShow

BEACON

9 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.

storyscreenbeacon.com

The annual festival returns with Event Horizon (1997), about the return of spacecraft that vanished years ago. Other screenings will include the slasher film Popcorn (1991) on WED 12 and the parody Scary Movie (2000) on SUN 16. Cost: $10





SUN 9

The Ivy League of Comedy

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Karen Bergreen, Shaun Eli and Jon Fisch will perform stand-up. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 15

Inside Out

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

dutchessny.gov/movie

Residents of all abilities and their families are invited to this sensory-sensitive screening of this 2015 animated film. Registration required. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 8

The Stone Chambers of Mead Farm

CARMEL

10 a.m. Mead Farm

1090 Route 52 | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Learn about three mysterious areas of the landscape and hypotheses about how they came to be during this hike organized by the Putnam History Museum. Register online. Cost: $15

WED 12

Energy Grid Transition

ALBANY

7 p.m. Via Zoom

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, whose district includes the Highlands, will host this forum with panelists from New York Independent Systems Operator, Sustainable Westchester and Sustainable Putnam, as well as heat pump installation experts. Call 914-941-1111 or email [email protected] to register.

THURS 13

Children of Fire

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Horror writer Chris DiLeo will read from his latest novel.

SAT 15

Sightings

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | paramounthudsonvalley.com

This will be a staged reading of Cold Spring playwright Mona Z. Smith’s coming-of-age story about an unexplainable event witnessed in a park on the Hudson River by three teens. Email [email protected] for tickets. Free

SUN 16

Carmen Maria Machado | Samantha Hunt

BEACON

7 p.m. Binnacle Books

321 Main St. | binnaclebooks.com

Machadao, the author of the memoir In the Dream House and the graphic novel, The Low, Low Woods, and Hunt, whose most recent book is a collection of essays, The Unwritten Book: An Investigation, will read from their works in the garden, weather permitting.

MUSIC

SAT 8

School of Rock Music Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 – 10 p.m. The Chance

6 Crannell St. | thechancetheater.com

Students of all ages from the Beacon school will perform, including the bands Rock ’n Grohl, Live Aid and Heavy Millennium.





SAT 8

Steve Forbert & The New Renditions

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The five-piece band will perform folk music. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 8

Chris Cochrane and John Thayer

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The duo will perform music from its new release, Excavation.

SUN 9

WeFreeStrings

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | 845-265-5537

chapelrestoration.org

The Afro-Modernist group includes violist and composer Melanie Dyer, violinists Charles Burnham and Gwen Laster, cellist Alexander Waterman, bassist Ken Filiano and percussionist Michael Wimberly. Donations welcome. Free

MON 10

Irreversible Quartet

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Aquiles Navarro, Keir Neuringer, Luke Stewart and Tcheser Holmes will perform for an Indigenous People’s Day observance as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.

FRI 14

Lyndsay Stone and The Lowliest One

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse

92 Main St.

The singer and songwriter will perform music from her latest release, A Couple Seeds.





FRI 14

Gratefully Yours

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grateful Dead cover band will accept audience requests for a “dream set.”

Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 15

Space Out, Outside

BEACON

3 p.m. Polhill Park | Main and South

facebook.com/spaceoutoutside

Andy Rinehart, Errant Space and Neonach will play experimental music.

SAT 15

Boots by the Bandshell

WAPPINGERS FALLS

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov

Enjoy line dancing and music from the Thunder Ridge Band, as well as food trucks and fireworks, at this country music festival. Free

SAT 15

Benjamin Verdery

PUTNAM VALLEY

7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The classical guitarist will play original songs and covers by diverse artists. Cost: $20

SAT 15

Popa Chubby

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The hard-rocking blues guitarist will perform with his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

TUES 11

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 11

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

TUES 11

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 11

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 12

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 12

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 12

District 17 Candidate Forum

TARRYTOWN

7 p.m. Via Zoom | lwvw.org

This forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, will include Sean Patrick Maloney, the Democratic incumbent, and Mike Lawler, his Republican challenger. Register online to attend and submit questions. District 17 includes Philipstown.

WED 12

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

Superintendent Carl Albano will host a coffee and conversation during the hour before the meeting.