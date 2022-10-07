The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 8
Flea Market
STORMVILLE
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stormville Airport
428 Route 216
stormvilleairportfleamarket.com
Browse antiques and collectibles, arts and crafts, and new merchandise. Rain or shine. Also SUN 9. Free
SAT 8
Fall Fair
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. United Methodist
216 Main St.
Browse craft items and baked goods, or order breakfast and lunch from the kitchen. For take-out, call 845-265-3365.
SAT 8
Rascal’s Craft & Flea Market
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094
Find artisan wares and treasures. Parking is $7. Free
SAT 8
Market Day Crafts Fair
FISHKILL
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Van Wyck Homestead
504 Route 9
fishkillhistoricalsociety.org
Take a tour of the museum, enjoy seasonal refreshments and find a showcase of local craft-makers. The rain date is SUN 9. Free
SAT 8
Open House
CARMEL
11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Putnam Humane Society
68 Old Route 6 | 845-225-7777
puthumane.org
Bring a can of dog or cat food to donate and meet the dogs and cats looking for homes. The Cadillac Brothers will perform.
SUN 9
Heritage Applefest
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Boscobel
1901 Route 9D | boscobel.org
Enjoy cider pressing, apple preserving and samples, plus live music and storytelling. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 children, free ages 4 and younger)
TUES 11
Blood Drive
BEACON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St. | redcross.org
Register online for a time or walk in to donate.
WED 12
Putnam Flu Shot Clinic
GARRISON
2 – 6:30 p.m. Garrison Firehouse
1616 Route 9 | putnamcountyny.com/seasonalfluclinic
Appointments required, ages 18 and older. Cost: $25 (free for 65 and older or with Medicare card)
SAT 15
Record & CD Fest
BEACON
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | recordshowmania.com
Browse recorded music, memorabilia and posters from 45 dealers.
Cost: $2 ($5 early admission)
SAT 15
Meadows and Trails 5K
CORNWALL
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
100 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
The benefit run, which begins at 11 a.m., follows a course through the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum grounds. Cost: $40
SAT 15
Rummage Sale
BEACON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Christ United
60 Union St. | 845-831-0365
The church will also be offering soup and salad take-out for $15.
SAT 15
Grand Slam Beer Festival
WAPPINGERS FALLS
1 – 6 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | hopsonthehudson.com
Enjoy beer, cider, food, live music, games and a makers’ market. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $82 ($107 VIP, $25 designated driver)
SAT 15
Taproots Festival
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
Beacon Climate Action Now will host this afternoon of trivia, storytelling and children’s games, food and a raffle. Get information about reducing energy use and ways to get involved.
SUN 16
Memorial Car & Bike Show
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | jameswarriors.org
All proceeds from this third annual event will benefit No One Walks Alone, which works to prevent suicide. To show a vehicle, see carshowpro.com/event/1122. Cost: $5 admission
SUN 16
Pumpkin Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org
Enjoy pumpkin pie at this annual event hosted by the Beacon Sloop Club and sign up for a free sail on the Sloop Woody Guthrie. Musical performers will include Betty and the Baby Boomers, Pat Jones and Laurie Siegel and the Neverly Brothers. Free
VISUAL ART
SAT 8
Gilardi Study Day
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9
845-666-7202 | magazzino.art
Christian Rattemeyer, Elena Re, Elizabeth Mangini and Teresa Kittler will discuss Piero Gilardi, whose work is on display at the museum through Jan. 9. Register online. Cost: $5 (students free)
SAT 8
Bon Appetit
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 – 3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
In this group show, artists Monica Battles, Dorene Battles, Vivian Berry, Kate Hoekstra, Michael Garland, Nora Roberto, Kalpna Hamilton and Jacqueline N. O’Malley-Satz will interpret the phrase. Through Nov. 19.
SAT 8
Jayoung Yoon
GARRISON
2:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The artist will discuss her exhibition, Sowing Seeds of Emptiness, on view through Nov. 6.
SAT 8
Wangechi Mutu
NEW WINDSOR
3 p.m. Storm King Art Center
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
The artist will lead a tour of her sculptures. Registration required. Cost: $28 to $140 per car (members free)
SAT 15
Rato Kim | El Hooligan | KLAV
BEACON
3 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
The solo and custom exhibitions will be on view through Nov. 4.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 8
Belief in a Disenchanted World
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
This two-person exhibit will include paintings by Kadar Brock and alabaster sculptures by Lee Hunter. Through Dec. 10.
SAT 8
American Impressionists
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Deborah Cotrone, Gary Fifer and Marguerite Takvorian will share their work in this group show on view through Nov. 27.
SAT 8
Man Saves Shark
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
North Elm Street | garagegallery.com
Emil Alzamora’s sculptures explore connections with other species. Through Oct. 30.
SAT 8
Words Unbound
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Work by more than 20 artists inspired by the printed word was chosen for this exhibit to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the library. Through Nov. 27.
SAT 8
John DeMarco
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
DeMarco’s paintings and mixed media works explore existential references. A group show will fill Gallery 2 and the Beacon Room will feature work by Rob Boryk, Jason Laney, Sarah Fox, Sydney Ruckdeschel, Eileen Sackman and BJ Watson. Through Nov. 6.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 8
Kids Craft Connection
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Children and families are invited to take a flashlight tour of the mansion and make early-American-style clay pots. Cost: $24 ($13 children)
SAT 8
Halloween Costume Swap
BEACON
2 – 5 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St.
facebook.com/weeplaybeacon
Bring a children’s costume and select a new one at this exchange.
TUES 11
Little Cubs Storytime
HIGHLANDS FALLS
10 a.m. Bear Mountain Inn
55 Hessian Dr. | trailsidemuseumandzoo.org
Children ages 5 and younger are invited to hear a story, make a craft and learn about nature. Email [email protected].
TUES 11
Halloween Treat Tools
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Gather in the Maker’s Space to use tools to make tools. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required.
THURS 13
Claribel Ortega
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse
92 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
As part of the Split Rock Kids Book Club, the author will read from her latest graphic novel, Frizzy. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 8
CP2 Series Readers Theatre
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The Players will alternate the readings of two plays, Admissions and The Niceties. Also SUN 9. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)
SAT 8
Comedy Variety Show
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Serious Comedy Theatre will perform stand-up and skits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 8
HorrorShow
BEACON
9 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.
storyscreenbeacon.com
The annual festival returns with Event Horizon (1997), about the return of spacecraft that vanished years ago. Other screenings will include the slasher film Popcorn (1991) on WED 12 and the parody Scary Movie (2000) on SUN 16. Cost: $10
SUN 9
The Ivy League of Comedy
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Karen Bergreen, Shaun Eli and Jon Fisch will perform stand-up. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 15
Inside Out
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
dutchessny.gov/movie
Residents of all abilities and their families are invited to this sensory-sensitive screening of this 2015 animated film. Registration required. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 8
The Stone Chambers of Mead Farm
CARMEL
10 a.m. Mead Farm
1090 Route 52 | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Learn about three mysterious areas of the landscape and hypotheses about how they came to be during this hike organized by the Putnam History Museum. Register online. Cost: $15
WED 12
Energy Grid Transition
ALBANY
7 p.m. Via Zoom
Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, whose district includes the Highlands, will host this forum with panelists from New York Independent Systems Operator, Sustainable Westchester and Sustainable Putnam, as well as heat pump installation experts. Call 914-941-1111 or email [email protected] to register.
THURS 13
Children of Fire
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Horror writer Chris DiLeo will read from his latest novel.
SAT 15
Sightings
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | paramounthudsonvalley.com
This will be a staged reading of Cold Spring playwright Mona Z. Smith’s coming-of-age story about an unexplainable event witnessed in a park on the Hudson River by three teens. Email [email protected] for tickets. Free
SUN 16
Carmen Maria Machado | Samantha Hunt
BEACON
7 p.m. Binnacle Books
321 Main St. | binnaclebooks.com
Machadao, the author of the memoir In the Dream House and the graphic novel, The Low, Low Woods, and Hunt, whose most recent book is a collection of essays, The Unwritten Book: An Investigation, will read from their works in the garden, weather permitting.
MUSIC
SAT 8
School of Rock Music Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 – 10 p.m. The Chance
6 Crannell St. | thechancetheater.com
Students of all ages from the Beacon school will perform, including the bands Rock ’n Grohl, Live Aid and Heavy Millennium.
SAT 8
Steve Forbert & The New Renditions
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The five-piece band will perform folk music. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 8
Chris Cochrane and John Thayer
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The duo will perform music from its new release, Excavation.
SUN 9
WeFreeStrings
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | 845-265-5537
chapelrestoration.org
The Afro-Modernist group includes violist and composer Melanie Dyer, violinists Charles Burnham and Gwen Laster, cellist Alexander Waterman, bassist Ken Filiano and percussionist Michael Wimberly. Donations welcome. Free
MON 10
Irreversible Quartet
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Aquiles Navarro, Keir Neuringer, Luke Stewart and Tcheser Holmes will perform for an Indigenous People’s Day observance as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.
FRI 14
Lyndsay Stone and The Lowliest One
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse
92 Main St.
The singer and songwriter will perform music from her latest release, A Couple Seeds.
FRI 14
Gratefully Yours
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grateful Dead cover band will accept audience requests for a “dream set.”
Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 15
Space Out, Outside
BEACON
3 p.m. Polhill Park | Main and South
facebook.com/spaceoutoutside
Andy Rinehart, Errant Space and Neonach will play experimental music.
SAT 15
Boots by the Bandshell
WAPPINGERS FALLS
3:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov
Enjoy line dancing and music from the Thunder Ridge Band, as well as food trucks and fireworks, at this country music festival. Free
SAT 15
Benjamin Verdery
PUTNAM VALLEY
7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The classical guitarist will play original songs and covers by diverse artists. Cost: $20
SAT 15
Popa Chubby
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The hard-rocking blues guitarist will perform with his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
TUES 11
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 11
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
TUES 11
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 11
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 12
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 12
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 12
District 17 Candidate Forum
TARRYTOWN
7 p.m. Via Zoom | lwvw.org
This forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, will include Sean Patrick Maloney, the Democratic incumbent, and Mike Lawler, his Republican challenger. Register online to attend and submit questions. District 17 includes Philipstown.
WED 12
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
Superintendent Carl Albano will host a coffee and conversation during the hour before the meeting.