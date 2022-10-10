Michael Allen (1944-2022)

Michael G. Allen, 78, of Cold Spring, died Oct. 8.

He was born in Peru, Indiana, on Jan. 25, 1944, the son of John and Ida (Lerch) Allen.

After graduating in 1962 from Winamac High School, he attended Vincennes University and Ball State College. In April 1968, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at West Point with the 57th Military Police Co. It was there he met Cheryl Milkovich, and they were marred July 8, 1967.

Michael received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14), and Sharpshooter (pistol .45) awards. He also served in the reserves until 1972. He worked for Metro-North for 36 years until his retirement in 2004.

He loved spending time with this family, especially during trips to the Jersey Shore and to Indiana. He enjoyed taking day trips to the casino, where he was known to hit an occasional jackpot. His love of Notre Dame football and Indiana University basketball is something he instilled in his children. He loved watching his grandchildren — who called him “Poppy” — play hockey and was always willing to help anyone — a true gentleman with a kind heart, his family said.

Besides his wife of 55 years, Michael is survived by his children, Michael Allen Jr. and Cherilyn Mallia (Mark), and his grandchildren, Michael Mallia and Olivia Mallia.

He also is survived by his sisters, Linda Bridegroom, Sandra Roth and Rebecca Allen. His brother, John Allen, and daughter-in-law, Marion Allen, died before him.

Visitation will be held Wednesday (Oct. 12) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair Street, in Cold Spring, during which military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the Mass.

Information provided by Clinton Funeral Home