Barbara Wade (1943-2022)

Barbara Ann Wade, 79, the co-owner of Once Upon a Time Antiques on Main Street in Cold Spring, died Oct. 8.

She was born in Brooklyn on June 3, 1943, the daughter of Ben and Elizabeth (Rhatigan) Landis. Barbara earned a bachelor’s degree from Pace University and worked as a registered nurse at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco.

She loved spending time with her family and running Once Upon A Time with her husband, Bob. She was enjoyed drawing, painting, repairing dolls and sculpting. She was among the store owners highlighted in a Current article in 2013 about an annual visit from children attending a school in Brooklyn.

Along with her husband, Barbara is survived by her children, Jamie Odell (Gregory); and John Jacob (Louise); her grandchildren, Lauren, Kayla, Noelle, Nolan, Autumn and Amber; a great-granddaughter, Freya, and her sister, Mary Pantaleo. Her son, Ben Jacob, died in 2008.

A graveside service was held Oct. 14 at South Dover Rural Cemetery.