Business Owner Sentenced

Receives ‘conditional discharge’

The owner of Cold Spring Pizza pleaded guilty last month to misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child under 17 years of age and was sentenced to a conditional discharge and fined $1,000.

Michael Procopio was arrested by New York State troopers on Nov. 19 and sentenced on Sept. 14 in Cold Spring Justice Court by Judge Thomas Costello. Under a conditional discharge for misdemeanors, a defendant must meet certain conditions for a year, such as not being arrested again.

Under state law, a judge may impose a sentence of conditional discharge “if the court, having regard to the nature and circumstances of the offense and to the history, character and condition of the defendant, is of the opinion that neither the public interest nor the ends of justice would be served by a sentence of imprisonment and that probation supervision is not appropriate.”

Costello ordered that Procopio’s name be added to the state sex offender registry and that he abide by a five-year order of protection for the victim.