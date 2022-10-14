Garrison Resident Appointed

Joins Putnam redistricting commission

A retired data scientist from Garrison was appointed Oct. 5 to a commission assigned to redraw Putnam County legislative boundaries based on 2020 census data.

The Legislature voted unanimously to appoint Gary Ditlow. As in the past, the commission is chaired by the legislative counsel and includes the legislative and Rules Committee chairs. It also includes the county attorney, the director of information technology and the two elections commissioners.

The census found the county had lost about 2,000 residents since 2010. The legislative districts are drawn so that each member represents about the same number of people.

In other business, the Legislature approved spending $2.4 million to replace culverts on Snake Hill Road in Garrison and Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam Valley. The county will be reimbursed by state grants for bridge repairs.