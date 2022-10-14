Notes From the Cold Spring Village Board

Aqueduct connection moves three steps closer
The Cold Spring Board of Trustees passed three resolutions at its Wednesday (Oct. 12) meeting that moved the village closer — finally — to a long-awaited emergency connection to the Catskill Aqueduct to allow reservoir dam repairs.
The board approved the results of a state environmental-impact review, authorized Mayor Kathleen Foley to sign a land-use permit, and approved issuing a request for proposals to complete the connection.
The aqueduct, completed in 1924, carries water from the Catskills to New York City. Foley said that a contract between the village and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection is the only major agreement that remains to be completed. “We’re nearly there on all of it,” she said.
The village has been negotiating with New York City over an aqueduct connection for more than 15 years. Cold Spring plans to draw its water from the aqueduct while its reservoirs are drawn down to repair the dams.
In other business…
- The public restrooms near the pedestrian tunnel will reopen on weekends. The village will using the same cleaning service as Boscobel and M&T Bank.
- The water emergency remains in effect, with restrictions on use. Water Superintendent Matt Kroog said the minimum amount of water required to maintain an adequate supply continues to be drawn down from the treatment plant on Fishkill Road. Rainfall has totaled less than an inch in October, leaving reservoirs at 56 percent of capacity.
- Every water meter in the village needs to have updated “smart technology” installed to track usage because the 3G technology they currently use will reach end-of-life on Dec. 31. This will be done from Nov. 7 to 12. Residents will receive details by email, over social media and through the mail. Foley said the technicians will wear identification and work from clearly marked vehicles.
- The board authorized the mayor to sign an agreement with the Town of Kent to assist with repairs to a storm drain on Northern Avenue. Kent will contribute equipment and labor and in return the village will make an equal contribution to projects in Kent.
- The mayor urged residents to complete the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail parking and shuttle survey available at coldspringny.gov and hhft.org.
- The board agreed in principle to sell a small piece of village-owned property to the owner of 37 Fair St. for $4.65 per square foot. The site, formerly the Impellittiere car dealership, is being converted to a live-work space and gallery.
- The Cold Spring Police Department responded to 64 calls for service in September and officers issued 15 traffic and 82 parking tickets. Officer-in-Charge Larry Burke reported two arrests, one for driving with a suspended license and one for criminal trespass at the village highway garage.
- The Cold Spring Fire Co. answered 17 calls last month, including 12 requests for mutual aid, an elevator rescue, a mountain rescue and a brush fire.
- Royal Carting will conduct its annual bulk pickup Oct. 29. A list of what can be left curbside is available at coldspringny.gov.
- The state has extended the deadline for Cold Spring to complete its update of the village code to June 30.