Notes From the Cold Spring Village Board

Aqueduct connection moves three steps closer

The Cold Spring Board of Trustees passed three resolutions at its Wednesday (Oct. 12) meeting that moved the village closer — finally — to a long-awaited emergency connection to the Catskill Aqueduct to allow reservoir dam repairs.

The board approved the results of a state environmental-impact review, authorized Mayor Kathleen Foley to sign a land-use permit, and approved issuing a request for proposals to complete the connection.

The aqueduct, completed in 1924, carries water from the Catskills to New York City. Foley said that a contract between the village and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection is the only major agreement that remains to be completed. “We’re nearly there on all of it,” she said.

The village has been negotiating with New York City over an aqueduct connection for more than 15 years. Cold Spring plans to draw its water from the aqueduct while its reservoirs are drawn down to repair the dams.

