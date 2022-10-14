Don’t Miss: “Sightings” at Paramount Hudson Valley

Sightings, a new play by Mona Z. Smith, who lives in Cold Spring, will be performed as a reading at the Paramount Theater in Peekskill at 2 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 15). Admission is free. The cast includes actors Kurt Rhoads, Carl Howell and Angela Janas of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and Marissa Carpio, most recently seen in Hocus Pocus 2, along with Haldane High School students Alex Danilov, Maya Gelber and Conrad White. Tracy Burwitz Mariano directs.

Smith says the story was inspired by events during a UFO sighting in the Hudson Valley during the 1980s. The teens “witness something they can’t explain” and must decide what to do. They make a secret pact, which leads to a betrayal that could jeopardize their futures.

The reading will be followed by a discussion with the actors.