The Week Ahead

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 15
Record & CD Fest
BEACON
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | recordshowmania.com
Browse recorded music, memorabilia and posters from 45 dealers. Cost: $2 ($5 early admission)
SAT 15
Meadows and Trails 5K
CORNWALL
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
100 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
The benefit run, which begins at 11 a.m., follows a course through the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum grounds. Cost: $40
SAT 15
Rummage Sale
BEACON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Christ United
60 Union St. | 845-831-0365
The church will also be offering soup and salad takeout for $15.
SAT 15
Grand Slam Beer Festival
WAPPINGERS FALLS
1 – 6 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | hopsonthehudson.com
Enjoy beer, cider, food, live music, games and a makers’ market. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $82 ($107 VIP, $25 designated driver)
SAT 15
Taproots Festival
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
Beacon Climate Action Now will host this afternoon of trivia, storytelling and children’s games, food and a raffle. Get information about reducing energy use and ways to get involved.
SUN 16
Memorial Car & Bike Show
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | jameswarriors.org
All proceeds from this third annual event will benefit No One Walks Alone, which works to prevent suicide. To show a vehicle, see carshowpro.com/event/1122. Cost: $5 admission
SUN 16
Bulbs for Spring Bloom
GARRISON
10 a.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe Drive
philipstowngardenclubny.org
The Philipstown Garden Club will be selling bulbs, while they last. Browse selection online.
SUN 16
Pumpkin Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org
Enjoy pumpkin pie at this annual event hosted by the Beacon Sloop Club and sign up for a free sail on the Sloop Woody Guthrie. Musical performers will include Betty and the Baby Boomers, Pat Jones and Laurie Siegel and the Neverly Brothers. Free
SUN 16
HVSF Gala
GARRISON
5 p.m. The Garrison | 2015 Route 9
845-809-4339 | hvshakespeare.org
This annual Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival benefit will include performances, an auction and dinner. Cost: $350+
SAT 22
Hike for Hope
BEACON
11 a.m. Dennings Point
914-960-6585 | hovinghome.org
Join a group of walkers at the park or hike on your own. All proceeds will support programs at the Walter Hoving Home in Garrison. Cost: $40.
SAT 22
Open House
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Spend an afternoon on the farm meeting animals, doing crafts and learning about 4-H and gardening. Registration required.
SAT 22
Harvest Fest
PUTNAM VALLEY
Noon – 4 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Activities will include a performance for children by Lou Del Bianco at 12:30 p.m., Monsters I Have Known, crafts, a tag sale, live music, art, artisan wares and food. Cost: $10 donation
SAT 22
Clothing Swap
COLD SPRING
1 – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
Shoppers will find adult clothing and Halloween costumes for all ages donated by Philipstown residents and mostly sold by the bag.
Bring your own bag if you can. All proceeds benefit St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and the Philipstown Food Pantry. Cost: $5 to $10
SUN 23
Annual Meeting & Social
COLD SPRING
3 – 5 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
The Little Stony Point Citizens Association will hold its annual meeting, followed by music and refreshments on the porch of the Visitor’s Center.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 15
Life in the Hudson River
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Children ages 8 and older are invited to watch a slideshow about the plants, animals and fish that live in and around the river and take a walk to see what they can find.
TUES 18
Ghost Hunting
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Teens will go on a ghost hunt using techniques they come up with together. Registration required.
WED 19
Peppa Pig’s Adventure
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The live adventure tale will feature the popular pig and her friends going camping. Cost: $45
THURS 20
Earring Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Make earrings to keep and donate to a women’s shelter.
Broken or unwanted earrings can be fixed or repurposed, as well. Registration required.
SUN 23
Pumpkin Glow
GARRISON
5:30 – 7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The library grounds will be decorated with jack-o-lanterns at this annual event. Bring the family, dress up in costume and take a tour. Pumpkins can be picked up WED 19 to SAT 22 for anyone who wants to carve one for the display.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 15
Inside Out
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
dutchessny.gov/movie
Residents of all abilities and their families are invited to this sensory-sensitive screening of the 2015 animated film. Registration required. Free
SAT 15
Sightings
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This will be a staged reading of Cold Spring playwright Mona Z. Smith’s coming-of-age story about an unexplainable event witnessed in a park on the Hudson River by three teens. Free
SUN 16
HorrorShow
BEACON
8 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.
storyscreenbeacon.com
The annual festival returns with Scary Movie (2000), followed by Pieces (1982) at 8 p.m. on WED 19 and Casper (1995) at 7 p.m. on SUN 23. Cost: $10
MON 17
Queer Burlesque Night
BEACON
9 p.m. Roosevelt Bar
288 Main St. | biggayhudsonvalley.com
Performers from Beacon Burlesque will take the stage.
THURS 20
Battleground
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.
beaconfilmsociety.org
The Beacon Film Society will screen Cynthia Lowen’s documentary exploring the influence of three women leaders of the anti-choice movement. A question and answer with representatives from Planned Parenthood will follow. Cost: $12
FRI 21
All The Lonely People
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Boardman Road Library
141 Boardman Road | 845-486-2555
dutchessny.gov
This documentary follows people’s challenges in overcoming crippling loneliness and social isolation. Registration required. This screening is hosted by the Dutchess County Office for the Aging; another at the same time at the Bureau of Emergency Services, 112 Old Route 6, in Carmel, is sponsored by Putnam County.
FRI 21
Juston McKinney
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian will talk about his challenges and his children in this stop on his Parentally Challenged tour. Cost: $20 to $32
SUN 23
Scenes from Pay Dirt
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Three playwrights have written one-act plays that explore land ownership in the Hudson Valley between the French and Indian War and the Revolution. This will be a sneak peek before they debut in November. Free
VISUAL ART
SAT 15
Rato Kim | El Hooligan | KLAV
BEACON
3 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
The solo and custom exhibitions will be on view through Nov. 4.
SAT 15
Group Show
NELSONVILLE
7 – 9 p.m. Create Community
11 Peekskill Road | 845-416-1427
Richard Bruce, Evelyn Carr-White, Simon Draper and Kathy Feighery will display artwork. Through SUN 23, with a closing reception at the same time on SAT 22.
SUN 23
Dollyapalooza
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. The Lofts | 18 Front St.
Dolly Faibyshev is a New York City-based artist with a love for color, composition and the human condition who has photographed everything from Fashion Week and Las Vegas to Dolly Parton impersonators and sumo wrestlers.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 16
Denise Abercrombie
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her work, followed by an open mic.
SUN 16
Carmen Maria Machado | Samantha Hunt
BEACON
7 p.m. Binnacle Books
321 Main St. | binnaclebooks.com
Machadao (below), the author of the memoir In the Dream House and the graphic novel, The Low, Low Woods, and Hunt, whose most recent book is a collection of essays, The Unwritten Book: An Investigation, will read from their works in the garden, weather permitting.
TUES 18
Medieval Bologna
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org
Enjoy an Armchair Art Tour hosted by the Butterfield Library that will include books, sculpture, statues, ancient maps and architecture in Bologna during the 13th to 15th centuries. Register online.
TUES 18
Health & Wellness Workshop
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Katie Brennan, a life coach, will lead a workshop on relieving stress. Registration required.
THURS 20
The Paintings of Catskill Creek
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org
H. Daniel Peck, an author and historian, will discuss Thomas Cole’s paintings between 1827 and 1845, in a presentation hosted by the Butterfield Library. Register online.
SUN 23
Forest Bathing
GARRISON
9 a.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Jane Dobson, a mindful nature guide, will lead a hike for ages 12 and older. Cost: $30
SUN 23
Urasenke in Mary’s Meadow
GARRISON
3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Designers Yoshihiro Sergel and Diana Mangaser will lead this tour of the Manitoga house and studio, as well as a walk through the meadow that will include a Japanese tea demonstration with Urasenke Chanyou Center tea masters. For ages 12 and older. Cost: $100
SUN 23
David Hollander
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The author of the novels Anthropica and L.I.E. will read from his works as part of the Sunset Reading Series. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 23
Design Flaw
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/hugh.sheehy.5
Hugh Sheehy will read from his new collection of short stories.
MUSIC
SAT 15
Space Out, Outside
BEACON
3 p.m. Polhill Park | Main and South
facebook.com/spaceoutoutside
Andy Rinehart, Errant Space and Neonach will play experimental music.
SAT 15
Boots by the Bandshell
WAPPINGERS FALLS
3:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov
Enjoy line dancing and music from the Thunder Ridge Band, as well as food trucks and fireworks, at this country music festival. Free
SAT 15
Benjamin Verdery
PUTNAM VALLEY
7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The classical guitarist will play original songs and covers by diverse artists. Cost: $20
SAT 15
Popa Chubby
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The hard-rocking blues guitarist will perform with his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 16
GG & The Shades
BEACON
11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Goldee Greene, pianist and singer, and her band will play while visitors take self-guided tours of Bannerman Island. Cost: $40 ($35 kids)
SUN 16
Sheryl Staples & Yalin Chi
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Staples (violin) and Chi (piano) will perform works by Brahms, Grieg and Prokofiev-Grunes. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 16
Susan Werner
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer, pianist and guitarist will play music from her latest release, The Birds of Florida, accompanied by her longtime bandmate, Trina Hamlin. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
MON 17
Matt the Electrician
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, We Imagined an Ending. Stephen Clair will open. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
MON 17
Jazzoetry
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The Calling All Poets Series collective will perform with music
as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.
FRI 21
Last Minute Soulmates
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band, which formed in Beacon 10 years ago, includes Russ St. George (guitar), Carla Springer (vocals), Harry Lawrence (bass), Mitch Florian (drums) and Rik Mercaldi (guitar). Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 22
Brasiles Ensemble
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The a capella group will perform classical, sacred, early, folk, jazz and pop. Free
SAT 22
Accept
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The German heavy metal band, which formed in the 1970s, will play music from its latest release, Too Mean to Die. The opening bands are Reaper, Asraya and Hittman. Cost: $39 to $59
SAT 22
Christian Guardino
MAHOPAC
7 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880
putnamcountygc.com
Guardino, a 21-year-old singer and songwriter from Long Island, has appeared on America’s Got Talent (where he received a Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel) and American Idol. Cost: $29 to $47
SAT 22
Dreamstruck
BEACON
8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church
17 South Ave. | dreamstruck.bpt.me
The group, which includes Marilyn Crispell (piano), Joe Fonda (bass) and Harvey Sorgen (drums), will perform music from its latest release, With Grace in Mind, in this show organized by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 22
The McKrells
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Kevin McKrell, a pioneer of American Celtic music, will perform with his band.
Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 23
Lara St. John & Ronn Yedidia
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
St. John (violin) and Yedidia (piano) will perform a program that includes works by Debussy, Franck and Jessie Montgomery, as well as various Romanian, klezmer and Hungarian tunes and a piece by Martin Kennedy, Czardashian Rhapsody. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 23
Scott Cook
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest collection, Tangle of Souls. Paul Byrne will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 17
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 17
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 18
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 19
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov