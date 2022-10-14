The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 15

Record & CD Fest

BEACON

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | recordshowmania.com

Browse recorded music, memorabilia and posters from 45 dealers. Cost: $2 ($5 early admission)

SAT 15

Meadows and Trails 5K

CORNWALL

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

100 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

The benefit run, which begins at 11 a.m., follows a course through the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum grounds. Cost: $40

SAT 15

Rummage Sale

BEACON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Christ United

60 Union St. | 845-831-0365

The church will also be offering soup and salad takeout for $15.

SAT 15

Grand Slam Beer Festival

WAPPINGERS FALLS

1 – 6 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | hopsonthehudson.com

Enjoy beer, cider, food, live music, games and a makers’ market. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $82 ($107 VIP, $25 designated driver)

SAT 15

Taproots Festival

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

Beacon Climate Action Now will host this afternoon of trivia, storytelling and children’s games, food and a raffle. Get information about reducing energy use and ways to get involved.

SUN 16

Memorial Car & Bike Show

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | jameswarriors.org

All proceeds from this third annual event will benefit No One Walks Alone, which works to prevent suicide. To show a vehicle, see carshowpro.com/event/1122. Cost: $5 admission

SUN 16

Bulbs for Spring Bloom

GARRISON

10 a.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe Drive

philipstowngardenclubny.org

The Philipstown Garden Club will be selling bulbs, while they last. Browse selection online.

SUN 16

Pumpkin Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org

Enjoy pumpkin pie at this annual event hosted by the Beacon Sloop Club and sign up for a free sail on the Sloop Woody Guthrie. Musical performers will include Betty and the Baby Boomers, Pat Jones and Laurie Siegel and the Neverly Brothers. Free

SUN 16

HVSF Gala

GARRISON

5 p.m. The Garrison | 2015 Route 9

845-809-4339 | hvshakespeare.org

This annual Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival benefit will include performances, an auction and dinner. Cost: $350+

SAT 22

Hike for Hope

BEACON

11 a.m. Dennings Point

914-960-6585 | hovinghome.org

Join a group of walkers at the park or hike on your own. All proceeds will support programs at the Walter Hoving Home in Garrison. Cost: $40.

SAT 22

Open House

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Spend an afternoon on the farm meeting animals, doing crafts and learning about 4-H and gardening. Registration required.

SAT 22

Harvest Fest

PUTNAM VALLEY

Noon – 4 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Activities will include a performance for children by Lou Del Bianco at 12:30 p.m., Monsters I Have Known, crafts, a tag sale, live music, art, artisan wares and food. Cost: $10 donation

SAT 22

Clothing Swap

COLD SPRING

1 – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

Shoppers will find adult clothing and Halloween costumes for all ages donated by Philipstown residents and mostly sold by the bag.

Bring your own bag if you can. All proceeds benefit St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and the Philipstown Food Pantry. Cost: $5 to $10

SUN 23

Annual Meeting & Social

COLD SPRING

3 – 5 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

The Little Stony Point Citizens Association will hold its annual meeting, followed by music and refreshments on the porch of the Visitor’s Center.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 15

Life in the Hudson River

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Children ages 8 and older are invited to watch a slideshow about the plants, animals and fish that live in and around the river and take a walk to see what they can find.

TUES 18

Ghost Hunting

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Teens will go on a ghost hunt using techniques they come up with together. Registration required.

WED 19

Peppa Pig’s Adventure

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The live adventure tale will feature the popular pig and her friends going camping. Cost: $45





THURS 20

Earring Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Make earrings to keep and donate to a women’s shelter.

Broken or unwanted earrings can be fixed or repurposed, as well. Registration required.

SUN 23

Pumpkin Glow

GARRISON

5:30 – 7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The library grounds will be decorated with jack-o-lanterns at this annual event. Bring the family, dress up in costume and take a tour. Pumpkins can be picked up WED 19 to SAT 22 for anyone who wants to carve one for the display.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 15

Inside Out

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

dutchessny.gov/movie

Residents of all abilities and their families are invited to this sensory-sensitive screening of the 2015 animated film. Registration required. Free

SAT 15

Sightings

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This will be a staged reading of Cold Spring playwright Mona Z. Smith’s coming-of-age story about an unexplainable event witnessed in a park on the Hudson River by three teens. Free

SUN 16

HorrorShow

BEACON

8 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.

storyscreenbeacon.com

The annual festival returns with Scary Movie (2000), followed by Pieces (1982) at 8 p.m. on WED 19 and Casper (1995) at 7 p.m. on SUN 23. Cost: $10

MON 17

Queer Burlesque Night

BEACON

9 p.m. Roosevelt Bar

288 Main St. | biggayhudsonvalley.com

Performers from Beacon Burlesque will take the stage.

THURS 20

Battleground

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.

beaconfilmsociety.org

The Beacon Film Society will screen Cynthia Lowen’s documentary exploring the influence of three women leaders of the anti-choice movement. A question and answer with representatives from Planned Parenthood will follow. Cost: $12

FRI 21

All The Lonely People

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Boardman Road Library

141 Boardman Road | 845-486-2555

dutchessny.gov

This documentary follows people’s challenges in overcoming crippling loneliness and social isolation. Registration required. This screening is hosted by the Dutchess County Office for the Aging; another at the same time at the Bureau of Emergency Services, 112 Old Route 6, in Carmel, is sponsored by Putnam County.





FRI 21

Juston McKinney

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian will talk about his challenges and his children in this stop on his Parentally Challenged tour. Cost: $20 to $32

SUN 23

Scenes from Pay Dirt

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Three playwrights have written one-act plays that explore land ownership in the Hudson Valley between the French and Indian War and the Revolution. This will be a sneak peek before they debut in November. Free

VISUAL ART

SAT 15

Rato Kim | El Hooligan | KLAV

BEACON

3 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

The solo and custom exhibitions will be on view through Nov. 4.

SAT 15

Group Show

NELSONVILLE

7 – 9 p.m. Create Community

11 Peekskill Road | 845-416-1427

Richard Bruce, Evelyn Carr-White, Simon Draper and Kathy Feighery will display artwork. Through SUN 23, with a closing reception at the same time on SAT 22.

SUN 23

Dollyapalooza

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. The Lofts | 18 Front St.

Dolly Faibyshev is a New York City-based artist with a love for color, composition and the human condition who has photographed everything from Fashion Week and Las Vegas to Dolly Parton impersonators and sumo wrestlers.





TALKS & TOURS

SUN 16

Denise Abercrombie

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her work, followed by an open mic.

SUN 16

Carmen Maria Machado | Samantha Hunt

BEACON

7 p.m. Binnacle Books

321 Main St. | binnaclebooks.com

Machadao (below), the author of the memoir In the Dream House and the graphic novel, The Low, Low Woods, and Hunt, whose most recent book is a collection of essays, The Unwritten Book: An Investigation, will read from their works in the garden, weather permitting.





TUES 18

Medieval Bologna

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org

Enjoy an Armchair Art Tour hosted by the Butterfield Library that will include books, sculpture, statues, ancient maps and architecture in Bologna during the 13th to 15th centuries. Register online.

TUES 18

Health & Wellness Workshop

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Katie Brennan, a life coach, will lead a workshop on relieving stress. Registration required.

THURS 20

The Paintings of Catskill Creek

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org

H. Daniel Peck, an author and historian, will discuss Thomas Cole’s paintings between 1827 and 1845, in a presentation hosted by the Butterfield Library. Register online.

SUN 23

Forest Bathing

GARRISON

9 a.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Jane Dobson, a mindful nature guide, will lead a hike for ages 12 and older. Cost: $30

SUN 23

Urasenke in Mary’s Meadow

GARRISON

3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Designers Yoshihiro Sergel and Diana Mangaser will lead this tour of the Manitoga house and studio, as well as a walk through the meadow that will include a Japanese tea demonstration with Urasenke Chanyou Center tea masters. For ages 12 and older. Cost: $100

SUN 23

David Hollander

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The author of the novels Anthropica and L.I.E. will read from his works as part of the Sunset Reading Series. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 23

Design Flaw

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/hugh.sheehy.5

Hugh Sheehy will read from his new collection of short stories.

MUSIC

SAT 15

Space Out, Outside

BEACON

3 p.m. Polhill Park | Main and South

facebook.com/spaceoutoutside

Andy Rinehart, Errant Space and Neonach will play experimental music.

SAT 15

Boots by the Bandshell

WAPPINGERS FALLS

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov

Enjoy line dancing and music from the Thunder Ridge Band, as well as food trucks and fireworks, at this country music festival. Free

SAT 15

Benjamin Verdery

PUTNAM VALLEY

7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The classical guitarist will play original songs and covers by diverse artists. Cost: $20

SAT 15

Popa Chubby

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The hard-rocking blues guitarist will perform with his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 16

GG & The Shades

BEACON

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Goldee Greene, pianist and singer, and her band will play while visitors take self-guided tours of Bannerman Island. Cost: $40 ($35 kids)

SUN 16

Sheryl Staples & Yalin Chi

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Staples (violin) and Chi (piano) will perform works by Brahms, Grieg and Prokofiev-Grunes. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 16

Susan Werner

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer, pianist and guitarist will play music from her latest release, The Birds of Florida, accompanied by her longtime bandmate, Trina Hamlin. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

MON 17

Matt the Electrician

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, We Imagined an Ending. Stephen Clair will open. Cost: $15 ($20 door)





MON 17

Jazzoetry

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The Calling All Poets Series collective will perform with music

as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.

FRI 21

Last Minute Soulmates

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band, which formed in Beacon 10 years ago, includes Russ St. George (guitar), Carla Springer (vocals), Harry Lawrence (bass), Mitch Florian (drums) and Rik Mercaldi (guitar). Cost: $15 ($20 door)





SAT 22

Brasiles Ensemble

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The a capella group will perform classical, sacred, early, folk, jazz and pop. Free

SAT 22

Accept

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The German heavy metal band, which formed in the 1970s, will play music from its latest release, Too Mean to Die. The opening bands are Reaper, Asraya and Hittman. Cost: $39 to $59

SAT 22

Christian Guardino

MAHOPAC

7 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880

putnamcountygc.com

Guardino, a 21-year-old singer and songwriter from Long Island, has appeared on America’s Got Talent (where he received a Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel) and American Idol. Cost: $29 to $47





SAT 22

Dreamstruck

BEACON

8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church

17 South Ave. | dreamstruck.bpt.me

The group, which includes Marilyn Crispell (piano), Joe Fonda (bass) and Harvey Sorgen (drums), will perform music from its latest release, With Grace in Mind, in this show organized by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SAT 22

The McKrells

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Kevin McKrell, a pioneer of American Celtic music, will perform with his band.

Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 23

Lara St. John & Ronn Yedidia

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

St. John (violin) and Yedidia (piano) will perform a program that includes works by Debussy, Franck and Jessie Montgomery, as well as various Romanian, klezmer and Hungarian tunes and a piece by Martin Kennedy, Czardashian Rhapsody. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

SUN 23

Scott Cook

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest collection, Tangle of Souls. Paul Byrne will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 17

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 17

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 18

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 19

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov