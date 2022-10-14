Varsity Roundup

BOYS’ SOCCER

Haldane had its eight-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday (Oct. 11), falling to Peekskill, 2-1, three minutes into overtime.

Haldane tied the game with nine minutes left in regulation when Brandt Robins finished a pass from Matt Silhavy. Peekskill had scored its goal three minutes into the game on a penalty kick.

“We controlled 80 percent of the game,” said a disappointed Coach Ahmed Dwidar. “I feel like we missed about four goals. This game needs to be a wake-up call for us. We came out flat in the first half.”

On Oct. 8, the Blue Devils hosted Ketcham High School from Wappingers Falls, and had scored twice in the first 29 minutes when a Ketcham player suffered a neck injury. Play was halted while he was airlifted to a hospital, and the Ketcham coach decided to forfeit. Fortunately, the player was not seriously injured.

Ryan Eng-Wong scored one of the two goals for Haldane, the 60th of his varsity career, a school record. Clement Grossman had the other.

Haldane (11-2) defeated North Salem, 4-1, on Thursday (Oct. 13) and is scheduled to host Croton-Harmon on Saturday (Oct. 15) at 1:30 p.m. for homecoming. The Blue Devils are ranked sixth in the state in Class C by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Beacon picked up what Coach Craig Seaman called “a big win” to hand undefeated Goshen its first loss of the season last week, prevailing 2-1 in overtime. Andre Alzate tied the game in the final minute of regulation and Jaidyn Caccomo delivered the winner in the second extra period. Both goals came off corner kicks.

In other games, Beacon fell to Bronxville, 1-0, at home on Monday and defeated Minisink Valley, 8-0, on Wednesday to improve to 7-3-2. The Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Monticello today (Oct. 14) and close the regular season hosting Cornwall at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Haldane competed last week in a meet at Woodlands High School in Hartsdale. The boys finished seventh of 12 teams, with Conrad White (18:10) placing 15th and John Kisslinger (18:15) placing 17th of 118 runners. James Frommer (19:38) at 33, Brendan Shanahan (19:41) at 41 and Oliver Petkus (20:26) at 49 rounded out the scoring. The girls didn’t field enough runners for a team, but Andreia Vasconcelos (23:48) finished 18th of 44 competitors.

Beacon competed at the Manhattan College Invitational, where the Bulldogs had three medalists: Henry Reinke and Jack Twining for the boys and Rachel Thorne for the girls. The team heads to the regional championship next.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Haldane had two doubles teams compete in the Section I players’ tournament last weekend at Harrison High School, which included 71 doubles teams from 57 high schools.

Mairead O’Hara and Caroline Nelson, in their second tournament appearance, won 6-3, 6-2 over a team from Mamaroneck, won again over Edgemont (7-5, 3-6, 10-8) in the round of 32, but fell in the round of 16 to top-seeded Byram Hills.

Ellen O’Hara and Fiona Shanahan, in their first tournament appearance, fell to a team from Nyack, 6-1, 6-0.

As one of the top 12 teams in its 24-school division, Haldane qualified for the team tournament and was seeded No. 5. It was scheduled to host Blind Brook on Thursday (Oct. 13).

Beacon defeated Cornwall, 4-3, fell to Monroe-Woodbury, 5-2, and defeated Goshen, 4-3, to improve to 7-3 (4-0 league) and qualify for the first time as a team for the Section IX tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

Despite playing strong during stretches, Haldane fell to Tuckahoe, 3-1, on Tuesday (Oct. 11) in Cold Spring.

The teams split the first two games, with Tuckahoe taking the first, 25-23, and the Blue Devils winning the second, 25-15. But Tuckahoe took the third, 25-20, and the fourth, 29-27.

“It was a back-and-forth battle,” said Coach Kelsey DiFrancesco. “It came down to some long rallies, and we fell short when we needed points. We came back from six down in the third but lost. We didn’t execute when we had chances.”

Jill Weinpahl had eight kills, three aces and 10 digs for Haldane; Emily Tomann had five aces, four kills and eight digs; Kate Jordan had five aces, eight kills and seven digs; and Scotia Hartford handed out 22 assists.

“All six of our seniors — Weinpahl, Jordan, Megan Farrell, Madeleine Knox, Mikayla Santos and Medeleine Gardephe — have played a huge role,” DiFrancesco said. “And our three captains — Jill, Mikayla and Madeleine — have all stepped up.”

On Oct. 8, Haldane dropped a 3-0 decision at Briarcliff, falling 25-21, 25-17, 25-21. Weinpahl had three kills and nine assists; Tomann added five digs and three aces; and Santos had four kills and nine digs.

Haldane (4-10, 1-5 league) is scheduled to host Putnam Valley at 6 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 19) for senior night and visit Pawling on Thursday.

Beacon had three wins over the past two weeks, defeating Monticello (3-1), John Burke Catholic (3-2) and Middletown (3-0), but fell on Wednesday at Minisink Valley (3-0).

The Oct. 3 match at home against Burke was a thriller (15-25, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 12-15). Lila Burke had 22 kills; Kiki Rodriguez had 10; and Allie Thomas had 37 assists. At Monticello, where Beacon won 25-10, 25-17, 25-16, Kiki and Daveya Rodriguez combined for 12 aces and Evy Diebboll had 4 aces and 6 digs.

The Bulldogs (7-7) fell to Cornwall on Thursday, 3-0. The team will host Franklin Roosevelt on Monday (Oct. 17) and Goshen on Wednesday. Both matches begin at 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Beacon suffered a 34-8 home loss on Oct. 7 against Cornwall; the Bulldogs scored their touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 36-yard run by Leibenson Perez-Novas. A bad snap on the extra point forced kicker Mercer Jordan to pass to Aaron Pegues, which was good for a two-point conversion.

Danny Urbanak had a defensive interception in the second quarter but was injured on the play and did not return. Urbanak, the team’s quarterback, will not play when the team travels to Monticello on Saturday (Oct. 15). With Jordan, the backup QB, also hurting, center Joe Battle will step in.

Against Cornwall, Perez-Novas led the offense with 102 yards on 19 carries. Pegues had five tackles and three receptions for 22 yards; Jayden Calloway had a fumble recovery and four tackles; Owen Lynch had a run for 20 yards, plus three tackles; Jordan completed 4 of 9 pass attempts; and Alex Khalil had three tackles.

Despite the lopsided loss, “this was actually the best game we played yet,” said Coach Jim Phelan. “The scores are not an indication of the improvement we’re seeing.”

Beacon (0-5) travels to Monticello (1-5) on Saturday (Oct. 15).

Haldane also lost at home last weekend, falling 35-13 on Oct. 8 to undefeated Valhalla.

Thomas Tucker scored for the Blue Devils on a 12-yard pass from Ryan Van Tassel in the first quarter to make it a 14-6 game, but from there the Vikings scored 21 unanswered. Haldane didn’t score again until the fourth quarter, when Van Tassel ran it in from 13 yards.

Haldane was unable to get the air game going, with Van Tassel going 2-for-12. Evan Giachinta had 73 yards on 11 carries, and Van Tassel ran for 67 yards on 10 trips.

“Valhalla was fast, and they executed,” said Coach Ryan McConville. “We kind of got our butts kicked. We have to execute better.”

Haldane (3-2) will host Blind Brook at 7 p.m. tonight (Oct. 14) for homecoming.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Beacon dropped a 3-1 decision at Goshen on Tuesday (Oct. 11), with Reilly Landisi scoring for the Bulldogs on an assist by Devyn Kelly.

“We’ve been playing well lately,” said Coach Mike Lentini. “But Goshen capitalized on their opportunities.”

Beacon (8-3-1) travels to Minisink Valley on Saturday (Oct. 15) before hosting Monticello at 4:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 17) and closing its regular season at Cornwall on Wednesday.

Haldane lost to Putnam Valley, Pawling and North Salem to fall to 4-9. The Blue Devils will host Croton-Harmon at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 15) for homecoming.