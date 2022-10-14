Don’t Miss: “Words Unbound” at the Howland Library

To celebrate the Howland Public Library’s 150th anniversary, artists were invited to submit works inspired by libraries, literature, the printed word or physical books. Artist Theresa Gooby assisted the Beacon library in selecting pieces for an exhibit, Words Unbound, which continues through Nov. 27.

“It was wonderful to see the works of so many Beacon artists again after years of being indoors and keeping to ourselves,” Gooby said. “I know how much people relied on the library during quarantine for reading material to fill all those hours that we suddenly had to ourselves. It’s fitting that books and libraries would seep into our visual art output.”

The library is located at 313 Main St. The exhibit, in the Community Room, is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.