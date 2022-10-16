Road Milling to Begin in Beacon

Street milling and repaving is scheduled to begin in Beacon on Monday (Oct. 17), the city announced this week.
Crews will begin milling in preparation for repaving later in the month. The anticipated schedule, subject to changes due to bad weather, is below. See beaconny.gov for updates.
Monday, Oct. 17
Arquilla Drive
Eliza Street
Buchanan Street
North Elm Street
Willow Street
Bayview Avenue (or Oct. 18)
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Kitteridge Place
Stratford Place
Dennings Avenue
Hudson Avenue
Harborview Court (or Oct. 19)
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Aldridge Place
Coffey Avenue
Beskin Place
Sycamore Drive
Thursday, Oct. 20
Glenford Avenue
Jefferson Place
Pleasant View
Boyce Street
Mase Street
Friday, Oct. 21
Center Street
East Street
Masters Place
Depuyster Avenue (or Oct. 24)
Monday, Oct. 24
Roundtree Court