Road Milling to Begin in Beacon

Street milling and repaving is scheduled to begin in Beacon on Monday (Oct. 17), the city announced this week.

Crews will begin milling in preparation for repaving later in the month. The anticipated schedule, subject to changes due to bad weather, is below. See beaconny.gov for updates.

Monday, Oct. 17

Arquilla Drive

Eliza Street

Buchanan Street

North Elm Street

Willow Street

Bayview Avenue (or Oct. 18)

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Kitteridge Place

Stratford Place

Dennings Avenue

Hudson Avenue

Harborview Court (or Oct. 19)

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Aldridge Place

Coffey Avenue

Beskin Place

Sycamore Drive

Thursday, Oct. 20

Glenford Avenue

Jefferson Place

Pleasant View

Boyce Street

Mase Street

Friday, Oct. 21

Center Street

East Street

Masters Place

Depuyster Avenue (or Oct. 24)

Monday, Oct. 24

Roundtree Court