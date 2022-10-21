Around Town (Photos)

BIG RED TRUCK — Members of the Garrison Volunteer Fire Co. made their annual visit to St. Philip’s Nursery School on Monday (Oct. 17). The firefighters told the students what to do in an emergency and gave them an insider’s tour of the engine. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

FALL FEST — The Garrison School held its annual fall festival on Oct. 15 with a chili cook-off (Brandon Williams is shown with his trophy and prize) and an obstacle course. (Photos by Sheila Williams)

GREAT AND SMALL — The Beacon Sloop Club hosted its annual Pumpkin Fest at Riverfront Park on Sunday (Oct. 16), including educational displays. Josh Kogan and his son, Alo, prepare to offer passersby a peek at the insects and tiny plants that populate the river. Their presence demonstrates the quality of the water. (Photo by Valerie Shively) There were also free sails on the Woody Guthrie, a bouncy house shaped like a pumpkin, live music and a small, solar-powered merry-go-round. (Photo by Ross Corsair)