Halloween Fun

SAT 22
Spooktacular
WAPPINGERS FALLS
4 – 7 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Meet the animals in a costumed Spooky Barn Tour, take a ride on a hay wagon at dusk, and enjoy a campfire with treats and storytelling. Cost: $5
SUN 23
Pumpkin Glow
GARRISON
5:30 – 7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The library grounds will be decorated with jack-o-lanterns at this annual event. Bring the family, dress up in costume and take a tour. Pumpkins can be picked up SAT 22 for anyone who wants to carve one for the display.
SUN 23
HorrorShow
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.
storyscreenbeacon.com
The annual festival continues with Casper (1995), followed by I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) on TUES 25, Rear Window (1954) on THURS 27 and Trick ’R Treat (2007) on SUN 30. Cost: $8 to $10
TUES 25
Family Science Night
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Participate in gross, fun, funny and spooky experiments.
WED 26
Cookie Decorating
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 3 and older are welcome to decorate and take home sweet treats.
THURS 27
Halloween Party
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children ages 2 to 10 are invited to show off their costumes and collect treats. Registration required.
FRI 28
Trick or Treat
BEACON
3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Main Street
Pick up scavenger-hunt passports, children’s costume contest entry numbers and promo bags at participating shops.
FRI 28
Halloween Party
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 to 12 can play games and enjoy a spooky after-hours party at the haunted library. Registration required.
FRI 28
Trunk or Treat
GARRISON
6:30 – 8 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe
facebook.com/philipstownrecreation
Children are invited to dress up in costumes and trick or treat.
SAT 29
Boo at the Zoo
BEAR MOUNTAIN
10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo
3006 Seven Lakes Drive
trailsidezoo.org
There will be family-friendly activities throughout the day, including pumpkin decorating, crafts, games and face-painting. Children are welcome to come in costume.
SAT 29
I SPY Scavenger Hunt
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | hhnm.org
845-534-5506 x204
Register to enjoy a scavenger hunt on the trails. Cost: $10 (ages 2 and younger free)
SAT 29
Hocus Pocus Parade
BEACON
2 p.m. Main Street
Line up at the Welcome Center for a walk to the Roundhouse, where there will be drinks, treats and music waiting. The rain date is SUN 30.
SAT 29
28th Annual Parade
COLD SPRING
4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade
Line up at 4:30 p.m. on the lawn in costume. Pets welcome. The parade will proceed west on Main Street to the bandstand at the riverfront.
SAT 29
Undead Bazaar: Carnival of Terror
BEACON
6 p.m. – 1 a.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
This adult event will include live music, a DJ, costume contest and an oddities exhibit, sideshow and funhouse.
SAT 29
The Wolfman
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
At this screening of the 1941 film, Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell and his production company, PsychoClan, will provide an immersive experience with organ music and appearances by a Wolfman. Also SUN 30. Cost: $20
SAT 29
Rocky Horror Picture Show
PEEKSKILL
8:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Apoca-Lips Cast will lead the audience engagement during this 1975 cult classic starring Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry and Meat Loaf. Cost: $12
MON 31
Trunk or Treat
COLD SPRING
3:15 – 4:15 p.m. Haldane High School
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Members of the Class of 2023 will decorate the trunks of their cars for trick or treating as a fundraiser for senior class events. Cost: $5 per child
MON 31
Spookytown
COLD SPRING
4 – 5:30 p.m. Chestnut Ridge
Children ages 5 and younger are invited to trick or treat.