Halloween Fun

SAT 22

Spooktacular

WAPPINGERS FALLS

4 – 7 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Meet the animals in a costumed Spooky Barn Tour, take a ride on a hay wagon at dusk, and enjoy a campfire with treats and storytelling. Cost: $5

SUN 23

Pumpkin Glow

GARRISON

5:30 – 7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The library grounds will be decorated with jack-o-lanterns at this annual event. Bring the family, dress up in costume and take a tour. Pumpkins can be picked up SAT 22 for anyone who wants to carve one for the display.

SUN 23

HorrorShow

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.

storyscreenbeacon.com

The annual festival continues with Casper (1995), followed by I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) on TUES 25, Rear Window (1954) on THURS 27 and Trick ’R Treat (2007) on SUN 30. Cost: $8 to $10

TUES 25

Family Science Night

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Participate in gross, fun, funny and spooky experiments.

WED 26

Cookie Decorating

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 3 and older are welcome to decorate and take home sweet treats.

THURS 27

Halloween Party

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children ages 2 to 10 are invited to show off their costumes and collect treats. Registration required.

FRI 28

Trick or Treat

BEACON

3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Main Street

Pick up scavenger-hunt passports, children’s costume contest entry numbers and promo bags at participating shops.

FRI 28

Halloween Party

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 to 12 can play games and enjoy a spooky after-hours party at the haunted library. Registration required.

FRI 28

Trunk or Treat

GARRISON

6:30 – 8 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe

facebook.com/philipstownrecreation

Children are invited to dress up in costumes and trick or treat.

SAT 29

Boo at the Zoo

BEAR MOUNTAIN

10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo

3006 Seven Lakes Drive

trailsidezoo.org

There will be family-friendly activities throughout the day, including pumpkin decorating, crafts, games and face-painting. Children are welcome to come in costume.

SAT 29

I SPY Scavenger Hunt

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | hhnm.org

845-534-5506 x204

Register to enjoy a scavenger hunt on the trails. Cost: $10 (ages 2 and younger free)

SAT 29

Hocus Pocus Parade

BEACON

2 p.m. Main Street

Line up at the Welcome Center for a walk to the Roundhouse, where there will be drinks, treats and music waiting. The rain date is SUN 30.



SAT 29

28th Annual Parade

COLD SPRING

4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade

Line up at 4:30 p.m. on the lawn in costume. Pets welcome. The parade will proceed west on Main Street to the bandstand at the riverfront.

SAT 29

Undead Bazaar: Carnival of Terror

BEACON

6 p.m. – 1 a.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

This adult event will include live music, a DJ, costume contest and an oddities exhibit, sideshow and funhouse.

SAT 29

The Wolfman

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

At this screening of the 1941 film, Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell and his production company, PsychoClan, will provide an immersive experience with organ music and appearances by a Wolfman. Also SUN 30. Cost: $20

SAT 29

Rocky Horror Picture Show

PEEKSKILL

8:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Apoca-Lips Cast will lead the audience engagement during this 1975 cult classic starring Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry and Meat Loaf. Cost: $12

MON 31

Trunk or Treat

COLD SPRING

3:15 – 4:15 p.m. Haldane High School

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Members of the Class of 2023 will decorate the trunks of their cars for trick or treating as a fundraiser for senior class events. Cost: $5 per child

MON 31

Spookytown

COLD SPRING

4 – 5:30 p.m. Chestnut Ridge

Children ages 5 and younger are invited to trick or treat.