Hospital Center Gets $1M for Birthing Center

Staff By |

Carmel facility stopped deliveries in March

The Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel will use a state grant and private donations to renovate and reopen its birthing center, which closed in March after CareMount said its physicians would no longer deliver babies at the hospital. 

State Sen. Pete Harckam, whose district includes eastern Putnam, secured a $500,000 grant and the hospital received $250,000 each from the Kearney Realty and Development Group and the Putnam Community Foundation to renovate the center, the hospital said on Wednesday (Oct. 19). 

The money is funding between $1 million and $2 million in upgrades to the 12,000-square-foot center, which the hospital said would have seven patient rooms, two on-call suites, an operating room and well-baby nursery. It is expected to reopen within three months. 

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.