Hospital Center Gets $1M for Birthing Center

Carmel facility stopped deliveries in March

The Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel will use a state grant and private donations to renovate and reopen its birthing center, which closed in March after CareMount said its physicians would no longer deliver babies at the hospital.

State Sen. Pete Harckam, whose district includes eastern Putnam, secured a $500,000 grant and the hospital received $250,000 each from the Kearney Realty and Development Group and the Putnam Community Foundation to renovate the center, the hospital said on Wednesday (Oct. 19).

The money is funding between $1 million and $2 million in upgrades to the 12,000-square-foot center, which the hospital said would have seven patient rooms, two on-call suites, an operating room and well-baby nursery. It is expected to reopen within three months.