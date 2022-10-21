Philipstown Obituaries

Charles LeMon (1953-2022)

Charles W. LeMon, 69, a lifelong resident of Cold Spring, died Oct. 15 at his home.

He was born in Cold Spring on Jan. 13, 1953, the son of Robert and Edna Mae (Gesner) LeMon. After graduating from Haldane High School, Charles earned a degree in pharmacy at Northeastern University. He owned CWL Butterfield Pharmacy in Cold Spring and later worked as a pharmacist at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville.

He is survived by his siblings, Robert LeMon (Michelle), Kathy Hale (Larry) and Carmen Cocco (Lennie), as well as five nephews and a niece.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 21 at Our Lady of Loretto Church in Cold Spring, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association (cancer.org).

Mary Rose Powell (1930-2022)

Mary Rose Powell, 92, of Cold Spring, died Oct. 8.

She was born Aug. 8, 1930. She married Charles Powell Sr., who died before her.

A graveside service was held Oct. 14 at Cold Spring Cemetery.

Scott Wagner

Scott Eugene Wagner, of Garrison, died Oct. 15 in Brewster.

He was born in Flushing, New York, the son of George and Virginia Wagner, and lived in Bayside until 1964, when his family moved to Plainview. He attended special-education schools for the disabled on Long Island and enjoyed the experience of learning new things and being with others.

He was a sociable and loving brother, his family said. He loved music, especially American Bandstand, Alvin and the Chipmunks and Bobby Darin.

He is survived by his brothers, Douglas Wagner and Steven Wagner.

Visitation will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 24) at Mangano Funeral Home in Deer Park, with a prayer service at 8 p.m., followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.