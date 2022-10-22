Varsity Roundup (Updated)

BOYS’ SOCCER

Haldane, which completed its season with a 7-2 victory over Croton-Harmon on Oct. 15 to finish 13-2, received the No. 1 seed in the Section I, Class C playoff tournament. On Oct. 30, the Blue Devils will face the winner of a game on Oct. 27 between No. 2 Hamilton and No. 3 Leffell for the sectional title.

Against Croton, Haldane got hat tricks from Ryan Eng-Wong (who increased his school record for career goals to 63) and Max Westphal. Eng-Wong also had three assists, while Clement Grossman had a goal and an assist and Ty Villella and Brandt Robbins each had an assist.

On Oct. 13 at North Salem, Robbins scored twice and Grossman and Luca van Dommele had goals in a 4-1 win. Eng-Wong, Westphal, Grossman and Sam Vargas each had an assist. The win clinched the conference title for the Blue Devils. Haldane was ranked the sixth-best Class C team in the state last week by the New York State Sportswriters Association, while Hamilton was No. 16.

Beacon closed out its regular season this week with two decisive wins, defeating Cornwall, 4-1, at home and Monticello, 3-0, on the road. With the victory, the Bulldogs clinched a seventh consecutive league title.

Against Monticello, Gavin LaDue and Andre Alzate each had two goals and keeper Adam Sendelbach had three saves. Against Cornwall, Enis Dika, Miguel Ruiz, Alzate and Thomas Robinson each scored and Matt Sandison had four saves in net.

Beacon (9-3-2) received the No. 2 seed in the Section IX, Class A tournament and was given a first-round bye. It will play at 2 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 25) at home against No. 3 Goshen, which defeated No. 6 Saugerties, 7-1, in the first round. Goshen is 15-1-1, with its single loss and tie coming against Beacon.

Beacon won the sectional title last fall. The year before, it won a regional title while the school was still playing in Section I.

“The playoffs will be tough,” said Coach Craig Seaman. “We’ve played two overtime games against Goshen. Some of our older guys have been part of the last two championships, so they have some experience. The key is to match our opponent’s physicality and intensity, while staying calm and composed. And we want to avoid a slow start.”

FOOTBALL

Haldane came out on top in a homecoming slugfest on Oct. 14 under the lights in Cold Spring, beating Blind Brook, 39-33, in overtime.

Blind Brook scored with 11 seconds left in regulation to tie it up. It could have won on the point-after but the kick was blocked by Haldane’s Jake Thomas.

Blind Brook started with the ball in overtime, but the Blue Devils’ defense held. Evan Giachinta scored on Haldane’s second offensive play for the win.

Quarterback Ryan Van Tassel finished with a pair of touchdowns and 105 yards in the air plus 96 yards on the ground. Giachinta had 155 yards and a TD on 19 attempts, and Thomas had a receiving TD. Thomas Tucker and Dylan Rucker each had an interception, with Tucker returning his for a score.

“Giachinta and Van Tassel were both outstanding,” said Coach Ryan McConville. “Jake Mason and Erik Stubblefield played great, Thomas made some huge plays — it was a great atmosphere, and our guys made big play after big play. It was the first OT game we’ve had since 2012.”

Haldane (5-2) overcame a third-quarter deficit to defeat Putnam Valley, 32-21, on Oct. 22 and will travel to Croton-Harmon on Oct. 29 for its final regular-season game.

Beacon lost at Monticello on Oct. 15, 34-14, and at home to Lourdes on Oct. 21, 45-0, to finish the season 0-7.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Beacon picked up wins this week over Monticello and Cornwall to close out its regular season at 10-4-1. The Bulldogs received the No. 4 seed in the Section IX, Class A tournament and defeated No. 5 Wallkill, 2-0, on Oct. 21. The Bulldogs will travel to No. 1 Goshen on Monday for a 6 p.m. game.

Beacon defeated Monticello, 6-0, and Cornwall, 3-1, to finish 7-3 in the league. At home against Monticello, Mikaela Sanchez had two goals and Abir Ahmed, Devyn Kelly, Noelle Haase and Reilly Landisi each had one. At Cornwall, Landisi had two goals and Haase had one, while Kelly assisted on all three scores.

Haldane lost at home to Croton-Harmon, 3-2, on Oct. 15 in double overtime to finish the regular season at 5-10. Both goals were scored by Finola Kiter. The Blue Devils received the No. 3 seed in the Section I, Class C tournament and will travel to No. 2 Leffell on Wednesday (Oct. 26). The winner will play at No. 1 Tuckahoe on Oct. 29.

VOLLEYBALL

Haldane (4-11) won at home over Croton-Harmon, 3-1, on Oct. 13 but lost at home to Putnam Valley, 3-1, on Wednesday (Oct. 19). The Blue Devils traveled to Pawling on Thursday to finish the regular season.

Beacon lost to Franklin Roosevelt, 3-1, but defeated Goshen, 3-0, to improve to 8-8. The Bulldogs travel to Monticello on Monday (Oct. 24) and Franklin Roosevelt on Tuesday to finish their regular season.

BASKETBALL

Elijah Hughes, the Beacon native who was selected in 2020 in the second round of the NBA draft, signed a one-year contract on Oct. 14 with the Milwaukee Bucks, the third team of his career, and then was immediately waived so he can play for its G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

Hughes, who attended Beacon High School for his freshman and sophomore years, transferred to Kennedy Catholic in Somers for his junior year and South Kent Prep in Connecticut as a senior. He played for East Carolina University before transferring to Syracuse, where he led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring.

BASEBALL

Lenny Torres Jr., 22, the 2018 Beacon High School graduate who plays for the Lake County Captains in Ohio, the High-A minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, is pitching for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League.