Around Town (Photos)

FALL TRADITIONS — Youngsters at the Harvest Fest at the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center in Putnam Valley on Oct. 22 found contentment in a pile of leaves. They were also entertained by storyteller Lou Del Bianco, shown at left during Monsters I Have Known, and by music from Tim Pitt, the Kitchen Table Band and the Catahoula Cajun Band.













PRINCESS POWER — While waiting for her pumpkin carriage, a local royal threw rings during a game at the annual Pumpkin Glow held at the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison on Sunday (Oct. 23). The event attracted at least 50 artistic carvers.