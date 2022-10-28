Current Names Student Journalists

Five will participate in 2022-23 program

The Highlands Current has named five students as its latest correspondents for the paper and website as part of its Student Journalists Program, now in its third year.

The program, which is funded by gifts from The DJ McManus Foundation and members of The Current, provides students with an opportunity to be mentored by professional journalists while they serve as paid correspondents for our nonprofit newspaper and website. The correspondents will primarily cover their high schools and issues related to young people.

The correspondents for 2022-23 are Jason Derasmo, a senior at Beacon High School; Clara Tripp, who lives in Garrison and is a sophomore at the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in the Bronx; and Eamon Wall, a seventh-grader at Haldane Middle School. In addition, Violeta Edwards Salas, a sophomore at Haldane High School, and Lily Zuckerman, who lives in Garrison and is a junior at the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, will continue with the program.