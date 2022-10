Start Reading Now

Book club selections for November

Butterfield Book Club

MON 7, 7 P.M.

Midnight’s Children, by Salman Rushdie

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 8, 1:30 P.M.

The Night Circus, by Erin Morgenstern

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Teen No-Book Book Club (Grades 5+)

TUES 8, 3:15 P.M.

Book of choice

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Pride Corner (Grades 6-8)

TUES 8, 4 P.M.

Different Kinds of Fruit, by Kyle Lukoff

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Reading with Writers

WED 9, 7 P.M.

Poetics, by Aristotle

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

TUES 15, 3:15 P.M.

The Magician’s Elephant, by Kate DiCamillo

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Trophy Life Book Club

THURS 17, 6 P.M.

A Little Devil in America: In Praise of Black Performance, by Hanif Abdurraqib

2022 Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Nonfiction

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 17, 7:15 p.m.

Unwind, by Neal Shusterman

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.

Harry Potter Book Club (Grades 4+)

FRI 18, 3:15 P.M.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, by J.K. Rowling

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Percy Jackson Book Club (Grades 5+)

TUES 29, 3:15 P.M.

The Lost Hero, by Rick Riordan

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Book Buds Book Club (Grades 3-5)

TUES 30, 6 P.M.

Swim Team, by Johnnie Christmas

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.