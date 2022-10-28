Varsity Roundup

FOOTBALL

After getting outplayed in the first half, Haldane shook off the cobwebs and outscored Putnam Valley 24-0 in the second to pick up a 32-21 victory on Oct. 22 in Cold Spring.

Evan Giachinta scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter and ran for the 2-point conversion to put the Blue Devils up 8-0. But Putnam Valley responded with three scores, including a 30-yard interception return by Ricky Meister and a 5-yard TD run by Thomas Cunningham, to take a 21-8 halftime lead.

“We got off to a slow start,” said Coach Ryan McConville. “At halftime the guys knew we weren’t playing well, so they stopped pointing fingers and we talked about making plays.”

Haldane’s defense stiffened and the offense found its rhythm. Luca DiLello picked up a fumble and returned it 38 yards for a score to make it 21-14, and quarterback Ryan Van Tassel scored the 2-point conversion on a run. Van Tassel followed with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter (Dylan Horan ran for the conversion) and Giachinta delivered the final blow with a 15-yard run, after which Van Tassel ran for the conversion.

“Putnam Valley opened the second half with a fumble, and Luca’s scoop-and-score got us going,” McConville said. “Thomas Andrews got his first career interception, which led to another score, and our defense — led by Jake Mason, Erik Stubblefield and Dylan Rucker — picked it up.

“We did a much better job blocking and tackling in the second half and got big performances from Giachinta, Brody Corless and Horan, and two freshmen — Tomas Simko and Merrick Williams — both stepped up.”

Giachinta finished with 113 yards on 18 carries and Van Tassel added 38 yards on 12 carries and 3 of 9 passing for 27 yards. On defense, Van Tassel and Andrews each had interceptions for Haldane.

The Blue Devils (5-2) play their final regular season game Saturday (Oct. 29) at 1:30 p.m. at Croton-Harmon (2-5), then are scheduled to take on undefeated Tuckahoe for the Section I, Class D championship at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Mahopac High School. The two schools have the only Class D teams in the section so face each other every season for the title.

The Tigers were ranked on Oct. 26 as the third-best Class D team in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association, while the Blue Devils received an honorable mention.

Beacon lost to Lourdes, 45-0, at home on Oct. 21 to finish its season 0-7.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Beacon, seeded second in the Section IX, Class A tournament, defeated No. 4 Cornwall, 3-0, on Thursday (Oct. 27) for its second straight sectional title.

They reached the championship by edging No. 3 Goshen, 1-0, on Tuesday. The rivals played nearly 77 minutes of scoreless soccer at Beacon High School before the Bulldogs delivered a dramatic game-winner.

For most of both halves, Beacon had the better of possession and scoring opportunities — Andre Alzate drilled a dead-on blast that Goshen’s keeper caught cleanly, and another shot in the second hit the post — but neither team could score.

Jack Philipbar (4) of Beacon pursues a ball down the sideline against Goshen.

A defender wraps up Beacon's Andre Alzate Tuesday vs. Goshen.

Beacon's Miguel Ruiz (13) gets to a ball near the sideline Tuesday vs. Goshen.

Gavin Ladue (20) and Beacon's defense looks to clear the ball Tuesday at Beacon High School.

Photos by S. Pearlman

With 3:21 remaining in the game, Alzate got another chance, and this time the Bulldogs senior captain delivered as he was falling to the ground, getting his right foot on a ball as the goalie dove to stop it. The score was assisted by Gavin Ladue.

The Bulldogs defense had a strong game, with keeper Matt Sandison needing to make only three saves. Goshen had only one loss all season, to Beacon. It also had one tie, also to Beacon.

“It was very evenly matched throughout,” said Coach Craig Seaman. “Matt played an excellent game and both of our center backs — Gavin Ladue and Thomas Robinson — were excellent. Liam Murphy was excellent. Goshen is big, strong and physical, and I thought our guys in the middle did a great job with that.”

Beacon (11-3-2) advances to regional competition, where it will face the Section IV champion.

Haldane (13-2) received the No. 1 seed in the Section I, Class C playoffs and a bye into the title game at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 30) at Lakeland High School. The Blue Devils will face No. 2 Hamilton (10-5-2), which defeated Leffell on Thursday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

No. 3 Haldane picked up a 2-0 victory over No. 2 Leffell on Wednesday (Oct. 26) in the Section I, Class C semifinal, which was delayed for five hours and moved from Leffell to Edgemont High School because of a muddy field. The Blue Devils will face No. 1 Tuckahoe (12-3-1) at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Nyack High School for the sectional title.

Finola Kiter scored both goals for the Blue Devils (6-10) on assists by Sara Ferreira and Chloe Rowe.

Beacon received the No. 4 seed in the Section IX, Class A tournament and blanked No. 5 Wallkill, 2-0, last week on goals by Reilly Landisi and Olivia Del Castillo before falling on Monday (Oct. 24) at No. 1 Goshen, 3-0. The Bulldogs finished the season at 11-5-1.

VOLLEYBALL

Haldane (4-12), the No. 11 seed in the Section I, Class C tournament, put up a fight at No. 6 Valhalla on Thursday (Oct. 27) before falling in five games (25-22, 14-25, 25-21, 17-25, 5-15). Valhalla advances to face No. 2 Blind Brook.

Haldane lost its final two regular season matches last week — falling to Putnam Valley, 3-1 (16-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-16), and Pawling, 3-0 (16-25, 13-25, 10-25). Against Putnam Valley, the team recognized its seniors: Mikayla Santos, Jillian Weinpahl, Madeleine Knox, Kate Jordan, Maddy Gardephe and Megan Farrell.

Beacon lost to Franklin Roosevelt twice and Monticello but defeated Goshen to finish the regular season at 9-9. In a 3-1 loss at FDR on Tuesday (Oct. 25), Kiki Rodriguez had four aces, Demi Sela had 11 digs, Mikayla Sheehan scored six kills and Allison Thomas had 17 assists. Against Goshen, the Bulldogs recognized their seniors: Sela, Sheehan and Sydney Jones.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Beacon boys placed eighth of 25 teams at the regional championship last week held Oct. 21 at Bear Mountain. Henry Reinke was 21st in 17:09.4 and Jack Twining was 22nd in 17:10.4, followed by August Wright (60), Rubio Castagna (68) and Harsh Gupta (70).

“I was reasonably happy with the eighth-place finish,” Coach Jim Henry said. “We saw some big improvement from our 4 and 5 guys [Castagna and Gupta], with each running under 19 minutes for the first time.”

Beacon will return to Bear Mountain on Nov. 2 for the Section IX championship.

Haldane hosted a cross-country meet on Tuesday (Oct. 25) on the property of the Philipstown Recreation Center and Highlands Country Club in Garrison, competing against Hendrick Hudson.

The boys won with Conrad White, John Kisslinger, James Frommer and Brendan Shanahan finishing second through fifth. Oliver Petkus rounded out the scoring in 10th place.

Hendrick won the girls’ competition. For Haldane, Helen Nicholls finished fourth, Andreia Vasconcelos was fifth, Tyler Schacht eighth and Ada Caccamise ninth.