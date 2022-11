HONORING FLORENCE — The Howland Cultural Center in Beacon dedicated its performance room on Oct. 30 as Northcutt Hall to honor Florence Northcutt, 95, who has been a volunteer at the center for 36 years.

MYSTICAL SCIENCE — Talewise visited the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison on Oct. 29 to present “Dragons & The Ice Sorceress,” an interactive story for children that included science experiments with dry ice.