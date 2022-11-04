The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 5

Beacon Bonfire Music + Art Festival

BEACON

Noon – 11 p.m. Various

beaconbonfire.com

More than 100 performers and artists will stage acts at venues and galleries. There will also be activities on Main Street. The website has a schedule. Cost: $19, $39 or $129

SUN 6

Daylights Savings

2 a.m. Move clock back one hour

SAT 12

Arty Martini Party

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Attendees will be invited to make art on the walls at this fundraiser. Cost: $50 ($55 door)

SUN 13

Support Iran Freedom

BEACON

Noon. Farmers Market | 223 Main St.

After a dance performance, participants will gather at Polhill Park for a rally with music from a brass band.

VETERANS DAY

FRI 11

Ceremony

BEACON

11 a.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.

FRI 11

Ceremony

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. War Memorial

Main Street at Chestnut

SAT 12

Hug A Mug For Veterans

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | hicksstrong.org

Paint a mug that will be distributed to a service member. Register online. Cost: $35





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 5

All-Star Stand-Up Comedy Night

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | 914-204-2300

This performance, in partnership with Crazy Gene’s Comedy, will benefit local charities. Ages 21 and older. Visit the lodge or call for tickets. Cost: $30

SAT 5

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The award-winning Edward Albee play features an iconic dysfunctional couple, George and Martha. Also FRI 11, SAT 12. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, 12 and younger)

SAT 5

Spoons, Toons & Booze

BEACON

8 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.

storyscreenbeacon.com

This watch party will feature more than 200 cartoons from 1940 to the 2000s, as well as a sugary cereal bar, cereal-infused cocktails and trivia. Also SUN 6. Cost: $16

SUN 6

Pay Dirt

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The Putnam Theatre Alliance will stage a reading of plays by Vickie Ramirez, Kate Moira Ryan and Nan-Lynn Nelson set in colonial times from the perspectives of Chief Daniel Nimham; Mary Philipse; and Caesar, who was enslaved by the Philipse family. Register online. Free

WED 9

Take a Look at This Heart

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen Theater

445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com

Director Ben Duffy will screen his 2018 documentary about love and sexuality in the disabled community and lead a discussion. Cost: $12

THURS 10

John Mulaney

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The former Saturday Night Live writer, comedian and actor will perform stand-up for his From Scratch tour. Cost: $70

SAT 12

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

The performers for this installment of the storytelling series are Ophira Eisenberg, Gail Thomas, Adrien Behn, Sam Dingman, Jamie Brickhouse and Gastor Almonte. Cost: $20

SUN 13

The Rise and Fall of Jean Claude Van Damme

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Timothy Haskell’s drama about the action star and icon from the 1980s and ’90s seems like it may include puppets. Cost: $25





KIDS & FAMILY

SUN 6

Andrea Davis Pinkney & Brian Pinkney

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The author and artist will receive the Alice Curtis Desmond Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature in recognition of their more than 50 books, including a biography of Duke Ellington and Let it Shine: Stories of Black Women Freedom Fighters. Andrea will read and Brian will demonstrate his technique.





TUES 8

Little Bookworms

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Raven Howell will read from two of her books for preschoolers, Rhymes That Go from Head to Toe and A Colorful Beginning. Register online.

THURS 10

Self-Portrait Art

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children from preschool to 5th grade are invited to create their likenesses on paper. Register online.

SAT 12

Kids’ Craft Connection

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

After a flashlight tour of the mansion, children will be invited to make historic note cards. Cost: $13 ($24 adults, member discounts)

SAT 12

African Drumming Workshop

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children will be invited to pick up drums, shakers and other instruments for this African-style drum circle with Baba Kazi Oliver. Register online.





TALKS & TOURS

SAT 5

Walking Tour

GARRISON

2 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | hhlt.org

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will lead a tour of the 57 acres it preserved at the former golf course and solicit input on access and restoration. Also TUES 8. Register online.

THURS 10

A Fight to Rule Indigenous Land

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Heather Bruegl, a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, will present her work focusing on Indigenous nations during the French and Indian War. Attend in person or watch via Zoom. Cost: $10 (members free)

SAT 12

Wildlife in the Hudson Valley

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2880 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Scott Craven, an environmental historian, will share an overview of 10,000 years of wildlife history in the Hudson Valley, from Stone Age hunters to modern human interactions with deer, coyotes and beaver. Register online.





VISUAL ART

SAT 5

BeaconArts Member Exhibition

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Ethan Cohen Fine Arts

211 Fishkill Ave. | beaconarts.org

This multimedia exhibition will include work by more than 60 artists. At this opening reception, Donna Mikkelsen will perform a live drawing and Donna Minkowitz will read from her work. An artist’s reception will be held on SAT 12.

SAT 12

Jannis Kounellis as Mentor

PHILIPSTOWN

2:30 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Francesco Guzzetti, a scholar, will discuss the Arte Povera movement’s legacy as a teacher and mentor, along with artist Calixto Ramirez. The presentation will include a screening of interviews with his former assistant and the president of Kounellis’ archive. Cost: $5 (free for students)





SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 12

Early Architecture & a Contemporary Fiber Artist

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

An exhibition of Shirley Botsford’s needle art, inspired by her local 1889 Queen Anne home, will be on view through mid-February.

SAT 12

Jebah Baum | Pamela Vlahakis

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Baum’s exhibition, Combinants and Recombinants, will include his sculptures and lithographs. In Gallery 2, Vlahakis’ show, Boomerang, will include images showing women’s lives before Roe vs. Wade. On view through Dec. 4.

SAT 12

RIOS | Igor Ventura | Zachary Friedman

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

139 Main St. | clutter.co

Three solo shows of multiples and figures will be on view through Dec. 2.

MUSIC

SAT 5

Maeve Gilchrist

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The harpist, singer and composer will perform music from her most recent recording, Harpweaver, based on a poem by Edna St. Vincent Millay. Cost: $20

SAT 5

Qwanqwa

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The five-piece Ethiopian string band will perform traditional music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 5

Rhett Miller

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Best known as the lead singer of the alternative country band Old 97’s, Miller will play music from his latest solo album, The Messenger. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 5

The Association

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This “sunshine pop” band, which had hits in the late 1960s with “Cherish,” “Windy” and “Never My Love,” will perform. Cost: $35 to $50

SAT 5

Dead Unicorn

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The band will play music from its latest release, Overboard. Black Mesa will open.

SUN 6

The Joni Project

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Katie Pearlman and her band will perform the music of Joni Mitchell. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

MON 7

Joe McPhee

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

McPhee’s longtime collaborators Joe Giardullo, Michael Bisio and Jay Rosen will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.

FRI 11

Trout Fishing in America

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet will perform music from their latest release, Safe House. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 12

3rd Annual Blues Benefit

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Hudson Valley Blues Society will bring together a lineup of top players, including Joe Louis Walker, Slam Allen and Albert Castiglia. Cost: $50 ($55 door)

SAT 12

Robin Holcomb

BEACON

8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church

17 South Ave. | robin.bpt.me

The composer, singer and songwriter will play music from her latest recording, One Way or Another. Her husband, Wayne Horvitz, a composer, pianist and electronic musician, will open, along with Sarah Schoenbeck, a bassoonist who will play contemporary music. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SUN 13

PubliQuartet

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

Curtis Stewart and Jannina Norpoth (violins), Nick Revel (viola) and Hamilton Berry (cello) will perform music from their project, What is American? Cost: $35 ($10 students)





SUN 13

Karla Bonoff

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will play music from her latest release, Carry Me Home. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

CIVIC

SAT 5

Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall

807 Route 52

elections.dutchessny.gov

For Beacon residents. Also SUN 6.

SAT 5

Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

For Philipstown residents. Also SUN 6.

MON 7

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 7

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

MON 7

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

WED 9

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 9

County Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

WED 9

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

THURS 10

Philipstown Trails Community Meeting

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | philipstowntrails.org