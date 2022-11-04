The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 5
Beacon Bonfire Music + Art Festival
BEACON
Noon – 11 p.m. Various
beaconbonfire.com
More than 100 performers and artists will stage acts at venues and galleries. There will also be activities on Main Street. The website has a schedule. Cost: $19, $39 or $129
SUN 6
Daylights Savings
2 a.m. Move clock back one hour
SAT 12
Arty Martini Party
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Attendees will be invited to make art on the walls at this fundraiser. Cost: $50 ($55 door)
SUN 13
Support Iran Freedom
BEACON
Noon. Farmers Market | 223 Main St.
After a dance performance, participants will gather at Polhill Park for a rally with music from a brass band.
VETERANS DAY
FRI 11
Ceremony
BEACON
11 a.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.
FRI 11
Ceremony
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. War Memorial
Main Street at Chestnut
SAT 12
Hug A Mug For Veterans
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | hicksstrong.org
Paint a mug that will be distributed to a service member. Register online. Cost: $35
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 5
All-Star Stand-Up Comedy Night
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | 914-204-2300
This performance, in partnership with Crazy Gene’s Comedy, will benefit local charities. Ages 21 and older. Visit the lodge or call for tickets. Cost: $30
SAT 5
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The award-winning Edward Albee play features an iconic dysfunctional couple, George and Martha. Also FRI 11, SAT 12. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, 12 and younger)
SAT 5
Spoons, Toons & Booze
BEACON
8 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.
storyscreenbeacon.com
This watch party will feature more than 200 cartoons from 1940 to the 2000s, as well as a sugary cereal bar, cereal-infused cocktails and trivia. Also SUN 6. Cost: $16
SUN 6
Pay Dirt
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The Putnam Theatre Alliance will stage a reading of plays by Vickie Ramirez, Kate Moira Ryan and Nan-Lynn Nelson set in colonial times from the perspectives of Chief Daniel Nimham; Mary Philipse; and Caesar, who was enslaved by the Philipse family. Register online. Free
WED 9
Take a Look at This Heart
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen Theater
445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com
Director Ben Duffy will screen his 2018 documentary about love and sexuality in the disabled community and lead a discussion. Cost: $12
THURS 10
John Mulaney
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The former Saturday Night Live writer, comedian and actor will perform stand-up for his From Scratch tour. Cost: $70
SAT 12
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
The performers for this installment of the storytelling series are Ophira Eisenberg, Gail Thomas, Adrien Behn, Sam Dingman, Jamie Brickhouse and Gastor Almonte. Cost: $20
SUN 13
The Rise and Fall of Jean Claude Van Damme
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Timothy Haskell’s drama about the action star and icon from the 1980s and ’90s seems like it may include puppets. Cost: $25
KIDS & FAMILY
SUN 6
Andrea Davis Pinkney & Brian Pinkney
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The author and artist will receive the Alice Curtis Desmond Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature in recognition of their more than 50 books, including a biography of Duke Ellington and Let it Shine: Stories of Black Women Freedom Fighters. Andrea will read and Brian will demonstrate his technique.
TUES 8
Little Bookworms
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Raven Howell will read from two of her books for preschoolers, Rhymes That Go from Head to Toe and A Colorful Beginning. Register online.
THURS 10
Self-Portrait Art
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children from preschool to 5th grade are invited to create their likenesses on paper. Register online.
SAT 12
Kids’ Craft Connection
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
After a flashlight tour of the mansion, children will be invited to make historic note cards. Cost: $13 ($24 adults, member discounts)
SAT 12
African Drumming Workshop
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children will be invited to pick up drums, shakers and other instruments for this African-style drum circle with Baba Kazi Oliver. Register online.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 5
Walking Tour
GARRISON
2 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | hhlt.org
The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will lead a tour of the 57 acres it preserved at the former golf course and solicit input on access and restoration. Also TUES 8. Register online.
THURS 10
A Fight to Rule Indigenous Land
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Heather Bruegl, a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, will present her work focusing on Indigenous nations during the French and Indian War. Attend in person or watch via Zoom. Cost: $10 (members free)
SAT 12
Wildlife in the Hudson Valley
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2880 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Scott Craven, an environmental historian, will share an overview of 10,000 years of wildlife history in the Hudson Valley, from Stone Age hunters to modern human interactions with deer, coyotes and beaver. Register online.
VISUAL ART
SAT 5
BeaconArts Member Exhibition
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Ethan Cohen Fine Arts
211 Fishkill Ave. | beaconarts.org
This multimedia exhibition will include work by more than 60 artists. At this opening reception, Donna Mikkelsen will perform a live drawing and Donna Minkowitz will read from her work. An artist’s reception will be held on SAT 12.
SAT 12
Jannis Kounellis as Mentor
PHILIPSTOWN
2:30 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Francesco Guzzetti, a scholar, will discuss the Arte Povera movement’s legacy as a teacher and mentor, along with artist Calixto Ramirez. The presentation will include a screening of interviews with his former assistant and the president of Kounellis’ archive. Cost: $5 (free for students)
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 12
Early Architecture & a Contemporary Fiber Artist
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
An exhibition of Shirley Botsford’s needle art, inspired by her local 1889 Queen Anne home, will be on view through mid-February.
SAT 12
Jebah Baum | Pamela Vlahakis
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Baum’s exhibition, Combinants and Recombinants, will include his sculptures and lithographs. In Gallery 2, Vlahakis’ show, Boomerang, will include images showing women’s lives before Roe vs. Wade. On view through Dec. 4.
SAT 12
RIOS | Igor Ventura | Zachary Friedman
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
139 Main St. | clutter.co
Three solo shows of multiples and figures will be on view through Dec. 2.
MUSIC
SAT 5
Maeve Gilchrist
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The harpist, singer and composer will perform music from her most recent recording, Harpweaver, based on a poem by Edna St. Vincent Millay. Cost: $20
SAT 5
Qwanqwa
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The five-piece Ethiopian string band will perform traditional music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 5
Rhett Miller
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Best known as the lead singer of the alternative country band Old 97’s, Miller will play music from his latest solo album, The Messenger. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 5
The Association
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This “sunshine pop” band, which had hits in the late 1960s with “Cherish,” “Windy” and “Never My Love,” will perform. Cost: $35 to $50
SAT 5
Dead Unicorn
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The band will play music from its latest release, Overboard. Black Mesa will open.
SUN 6
The Joni Project
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Katie Pearlman and her band will perform the music of Joni Mitchell. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
MON 7
Joe McPhee
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
McPhee’s longtime collaborators Joe Giardullo, Michael Bisio and Jay Rosen will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.
FRI 11
Trout Fishing in America
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet will perform music from their latest release, Safe House. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 12
3rd Annual Blues Benefit
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Hudson Valley Blues Society will bring together a lineup of top players, including Joe Louis Walker, Slam Allen and Albert Castiglia. Cost: $50 ($55 door)
SAT 12
Robin Holcomb
BEACON
8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church
17 South Ave. | robin.bpt.me
The composer, singer and songwriter will play music from her latest recording, One Way or Another. Her husband, Wayne Horvitz, a composer, pianist and electronic musician, will open, along with Sarah Schoenbeck, a bassoonist who will play contemporary music. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SUN 13
PubliQuartet
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
Curtis Stewart and Jannina Norpoth (violins), Nick Revel (viola) and Hamilton Berry (cello) will perform music from their project, What is American? Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 13
Karla Bonoff
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will play music from her latest release, Carry Me Home. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
CIVIC
SAT 5
Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall
807 Route 52
elections.dutchessny.gov
For Beacon residents. Also SUN 6.
SAT 5
Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
For Philipstown residents. Also SUN 6.
MON 7
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 7
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
MON 7
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
WED 9
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 9
County Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
WED 9
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
THURS 10
Philipstown Trails Community Meeting
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | philipstowntrails.org