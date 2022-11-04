Time to Move Again

Cold Spring studio opens in former print shop

When word got out that the Cold Spring space occupied for years by Grey Printing was going to be available to rent, Katie MacInnes had an immediate reaction.

It would be perfect for what she had in mind.

The space met a few challenging criteria: an in-town location that was within walking distance of the village and Haldane and that also had sufficient parking. Not to mention the expansiveness of the storefront itself, once emptied of printing equipment and desks.

What she envisioned has turned out pretty close to the reality of her studio Move Cold Spring, which opened on Oct. 19. The top-to-bottom renovation — “We gained 4 feet taking the dropped ceiling down,” MacInnes says — reconfigured the space into a mirrored room with new flooring, a changing room and space for merchandise and beverage sales. She also added pull-down screens to the windows. “I didn’t want to close off the space, but wanted privacy.”

MacInnes, formerly of Garrison, and now living in North Highlands, wants to fill the space with classes and other activities fostering community togetherness. Her plan took root during the pandemic while she was taking a dance class via Zoom through the Philipstown Recreation Department.

“It gave me the idea people were craving more,” she explains. “What I wanted was to offer adults and kids something new that prompts thinking and living differently — a place to bring kids who are maybe not doing sports or theater in school, a place to explore expression and creativity. I wanted to have something accessible and playful, a place for fun, unique experiences and connections.”

MacInnes has a background in both design and business. She was formerly a specialist in the jewelry department at Christie’s, where she researched and appraised high-end collections. In 2008, she formed a jewelry company, Adler Grier, where she was a designer and co-ran the business.

“The business came to its natural culmination just as my kids were in middle school and wanted to be in Cold Spring,” she says. “We lived in Garrison for 15 years, then moved to Cold Spring at the end of 2019, before the pandemic. The move grounded us to the community. I love the idea of kids walking from school into the village; there’s plenty of parking, parents can walk around and everyone can get a slice of pizza or pick something up at Main Course.”

The timing was right, with the loosening of indoor space restrictions coinciding with the storefront becoming available.

Liz Ortiz teaches a Vinyasa yoga yin flow class.

Instructor Amanda Jane Nguyen demonstrates during an aerial arts class.

Amanda Amadei guides a Second Half Yoga restorative breath class.

When determining the slate of classes, MacInnes sought to include an element of play in most of them. She also wanted to have some classes not offered elsewhere. She came up with aerial arts, done on silks attached to beams suspended over a portion of the room. The beams are supported in the walls, as well.

There are instructional classes for age groups; the youngest is for students in grades 3 to 5. They teach body position, muscle usage and balance. There are also workshops for children and teens on improvisation, comedic skits and storytelling, the latter taught by a Moth GrandSLAM winner. Each workshop culminates in a live performance, during which students can display their skills. An adult improv class will be offered in the winter.

Move also has adult and senior exercise programs, as well as a class called Second Half that’s loosely geared to those in the second half of their lives. Some emphasize stretch and breath, barre and gentle yoga. Ballet and modern dance classes are meant to introduce and reinforce a foundation for all techniques. Future possibilities include a bridge club and other activities to stimulate the mind, MacInnes says.

At least for the fall, high school and adult classes are offered on a drop-in basis; others, such as for younger children, run as series. Move is offering three-pack adult passes designed to encourage sampling.

“My hope with the fall series is people will drop in and try things out, because many of the classes we offer can be hard to envision,” MacInnes says. “I wanted to start off with what I could manage that I felt was relevant to the community. Plus, I love the idea of collaborating with businesses [and] organizations, whether it’s talks or readings or music. There’s been a wonderful reception from the community through every stage so far.”

Move Cold Spring is located at 37 Chestnut St. Call 845-476-3106 or visit movecoldspring.com.