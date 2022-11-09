Maloney Concedes in House District 17 Race

Plus other local and state results

Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from Philipstown who has represented the Highlands since 2013, on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9) conceded his race to Republican challenger Mike Lawler.

An anticipated “red wave” of Republican wins did not materialize nationally, but Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which is tasked with electing Democrats to the House, lost his seat to Lawler, a state Assembly member. The margin was 52-46, with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

Maloney currently represents District 18, which includes Philipstown and Beacon. Because of redistricting based on 2020 census data, Philipstown as of Jan. 1 will be in District 17 and Beacon in District 18.

“I don’t like to lose,” Maloney said at a news conference. “But my opponent won this race, and he won it fair and square. I’m deeply grateful to the people of the Hudson Valley for giving me their voice and their vote in Washington for 10 years. I’m not going to whine about it. I’m going to do this the right way. And the right thing to do is to say that the other guy won, to wish them well, and to pledge my support.”

On the House results in general, he said: “House Democrats stood our ground. And we believe Nov. 8, 2022, will be a signature day in American political history, and, we hope, the high watermark of some of the anger in the division that we have dealt with this entire cycle from Jan. 6 on through. And we hope for something better for our country.”

U.S. House (District 17)

763 of 774 precincts reporting

Total Putnam Mike Lawler (R, C) 132,190 23,730 Sean Patrick Maloney (D, WF) 118,963 16,466

In the race for District 18, the Democratic candidate, Pat Ryan, held off Colin Schmitt, the Republican candidate, winning by fewer than 2,200 of 266,000 votes cast. Although absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day can still arrive to be counted over the next week, it is unlikely they would change the result, and Schmitt conceded the race at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“After a hard-fought campaign the people of our district made their choice and I respect their decision. I wish the best for Pat Ryan and hope he will do great things for our Hudson Valley families,” he said. “I thank my wife Nikki, my family, friends, supporters, and team for all their dedication and commitment given to this campaign. We left it all on the field and I am proud to have been in the arena fighting for my home community.”

Ryan currently represents District 19. He defeated Dutchess County Marc Molinaro earlier in the year to fill the seat vacated by Antonio Delgado, who left to become lieutenant governor.

U.S. House (District 18)

All precincts reporting

Total Dutchess ✓ Pat Ryan (D, WF) 131,301 48,699 Colin Schmitt (R, C) 129,128 45,048

Molinaro won his race for the new District 19, which includes northern Dutchess County, defeating Democrat Josh Lawler.

U.S. House (District 19)

All precincts reporting

✓ Marc Molinaro (R, C) 142,653 Josh Riley (D, WF) 136,468

STATE SENATE

Julie Shiroishi, a Beacon resident running as a Democrat, lost her bid for a state Senate seat that will include Beacon and Philipstown. With all precincts reporting, Rob Rolison, the mayor of Poughkeepsie, was victorious, 51 to 45 percent.

State Senate (District 39)

All precincts reporting

State Dutchess Putnam ✓ Rob Rolison (R) 57,125 41,305 4,431 Julie Shiroishi (D, WF) 49,937 34,711 5,008

For three terms, Sue Serino, the incumbent from Hyde Park, has represented the Highlands but redistricting changed the boundaries to only include northern Dutchess. She was trailing her Democratic challenger, Michelle Hinchey.

State Senate (District 41)

All precincts reporting

Michelle Hinchey (D, WF) 72,149 Sue Serino (R, C, Ind.) 65,599

STATE ASSEMBLY

Dana Levenberg, the Ossining town supervisor, easily won the seat for District 95, which includes Philipstown. The Democrat was a former chief of staff to Sandy Galef, who held the seat for more than 30 years and offered Levenberg her endorsement.

State Assembly (District 95)

125 of 125 precincts reporting

Total Putnam Stacy Halper (R, C) 14,645 1,806 ✓ Dana Levenberg (D, WF) 21,331 3,117

Jonathan Jacobson, a Democrat whose district in the Assembly includes Beacon, ran unopposed for a third term.

STATEWIDE VOTES

Proposal No. 1: A Proposition

To address and combat the impact of climate change and damage to the environment, the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Act of 2022 authorizes the sale of state bonds up to $4.2 billion to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency and clean-energy projects. Shall the Environmental Bond Act of 2022 be approved?

13,327 of 14,926 precincts reporting

State Dutchess Putnam ✓ Yes 3,337,679 65,775 21,589 No 1,627,936 40,402 15,961

The National Resources Defense Council issued this statement on Nov. 9: “Voters have made history by supporting the state’s largest environmental bond act ever. This sets the stage for $4.2 billion in investments for clean and safe water, climate mitigation, environmental justice, and land conservation. These investments will address pressing environmental challenges – including replacing dangerous lead pipes, reducing air pollution by electrifying buses and buildings, restoring coasts to protect homes from floods and much more. Now, Gov. Hochul must ensure that these funds go to the communities that need it most.”

U.S. Senate

13,328 of 14,926 precincts reporting

State Dutchess Putnam Joe Pinion (R, C) 2,405,553 55,348 23,528 ✓ Charles E. Schumer (D, WF) 3,115,161 55,554 16,548 Diane Sare (LaRouche) 25,366 554 152

Governor/Lt. Governor

13,328 of 14,926 precincts reporting

State Dutchess Putnam ✓ Hochul/Delgado (D, WF) 2,949,245 53,856 16,010 Zeldin/Esposito (R, C) 2,656,293 58,424 24,557

Comptroller

13,328 of 14,926 precincts reporting

State Dutchess Putnam ✓ Thomas DiNapoli (D, WF) 3,109,561 57,082 16,937 Paul Rodriquez (R, C) 2,367,827 53,626 22,960

Attorney General

13,328 of 14,926 precincts reporting

State Dutchess Putnam Michael Henry (R, C) 2,529,991 56,434 23,994 ✓ Letitia James (D, WF) 2,977,397 54,529 16,085

STATE SUPREME COURT (9TH DISTRICT)

The 9th District (of 13) covers Dutchess, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties. Judges serve a 14-year term.

1,926 of 1,975 precincts reporting

John Ciampoli (R, C) – Private practice

Robert Cypher Jr. (R) – Private practice, former Rye judge

✓ Sherri Eisenpress (D, C) – Rockland Family Court

Joseph Farca (R) – Private practice

✓ Keri Flore (D) – Support magistrate, Cortlandt Manor

✓ Elena Goldberg-Velazquez (D, C) – Yonkers City Court

Michael Grace (R) – Former Yorktown supervisor

Richard Guertin (R) – Middletown City Court

✓ Anne Minihan (D, C) – Westchester County Court

Linda Murray (R) – Court attorney, Poughkeepsie

✓ Amy Puerto (D) – Court attorney, Westchester

John Sarcone III (R, C) – Private practice, Croton

✓ David Squirrell (D) – Putnam Legal Aid Society

✓ David Zuckerman (D, C) – Westchester Supreme Court

PUTNAM COUNTY

Executive

✓ Kevin M. Byrne (R, C)

Clerk

✓ Michael C. Bartolotti (R, C)

Coroner (Vote for 2)

✓ John Bourges (R, C)

✓ Michael Nesheiwat (R, C)

Legislative District 5 (Lake Carmel, Hamlet of Carmel, Patterson)

The winner will succeed Carl Albano (R), who could not run because of term limits.

All precincts reporting

Maureen Fleming (D) 1,596 ✓ Greg Ellner (R) 2,748

Legislative District 6 (Southeast)

✓ Paul Jonke (R)

Legislative District 9 (Town of Carmel, Mahopac)

Neal Sullivan, the incumbent, was removed from the Republican primary due to flaws in his nominating petitions but allowed to remain on the Conservative line.

All precincts reporting

✓ Erin Crowley (R) 2,889 Neal Sullivan (C) 597

State Senate District 40

Peter Harckham, the incumbent, is seeking his third term. The district includes eastern Putnam, southeastern Dutchess and northern Westchester.

350 of 355 precincts reporting

Pete Harckham (D) 49,998 Gina Arena (R) 50,533

State Assembly District 94

The district is represented by Kevin Byrne (R), who ran unopposed for Putnam County executive. It includes eastern Putnam and Yorktown in Westchester County.

All precincts reporting

Kathleen Valletta (D) 17,607 ✓ Matthew Slater (R) 32,063

PHILIPSTOWN

Highway Superintendent

✓ Adam Hotaling (D)

COLD SPRING

Trustees (Vote for 2)

Former trustees Marie Early and Fran Murphy ran as write-in candidates. The early results did not indicate which write-in candidate received how many votes.

All precincts reporting

✓ Laura Bozzi (Good Neighbors) 587 ✓ Tweeps Woods (Service Party) 606 Write-in 153 Write-in 117

DUTCHESS COUNTY

Sheriff

All precincts reporting

Jillian Hanlon (D, WF) 45,752 ✓ Kirk Imperati (R, C) 63,460

Party Key: D = Democratic | R = Republican | C = Conservative

WF = Working Families | Ind. = Independence