Maloney Concedes in House District 17 Race

Plus other local and state results
Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from Philipstown who has represented the Highlands since 2013, on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9) conceded his race to Republican challenger Mike Lawler.
An anticipated “red wave” of Republican wins did not materialize nationally, but Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which is tasked with electing Democrats to the House, lost his seat to Lawler, a state Assembly member. The margin was 52-46, with 99 percent of precincts reporting.
Maloney currently represents District 18, which includes Philipstown and Beacon. Because of redistricting based on 2020 census data, Philipstown as of Jan. 1 will be in District 17 and Beacon in District 18.
“I don’t like to lose,” Maloney said at a news conference. “But my opponent won this race, and he won it fair and square. I’m deeply grateful to the people of the Hudson Valley for giving me their voice and their vote in Washington for 10 years. I’m not going to whine about it. I’m going to do this the right way. And the right thing to do is to say that the other guy won, to wish them well, and to pledge my support.”
On the House results in general, he said: “House Democrats stood our ground. And we believe Nov. 8, 2022, will be a signature day in American political history, and, we hope, the high watermark of some of the anger in the division that we have dealt with this entire cycle from Jan. 6 on through. And we hope for something better for our country.”
U.S. House (District 17)
763 of 774 precincts reporting
|Total
|Putnam
|Mike Lawler (R, C)
|132,190
|23,730
|Sean Patrick Maloney (D, WF)
|118,963
|16,466
In the race for District 18, the Democratic candidate, Pat Ryan, held off Colin Schmitt, the Republican candidate, winning by fewer than 2,200 of 266,000 votes cast. Although absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day can still arrive to be counted over the next week, it is unlikely they would change the result, and Schmitt conceded the race at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
“After a hard-fought campaign the people of our district made their choice and I respect their decision. I wish the best for Pat Ryan and hope he will do great things for our Hudson Valley families,” he said. “I thank my wife Nikki, my family, friends, supporters, and team for all their dedication and commitment given to this campaign. We left it all on the field and I am proud to have been in the arena fighting for my home community.”
Ryan currently represents District 19. He defeated Dutchess County Marc Molinaro earlier in the year to fill the seat vacated by Antonio Delgado, who left to become lieutenant governor.
U.S. House (District 18)
All precincts reporting
|Total
|Dutchess
|✓ Pat Ryan (D, WF)
|131,301
|48,699
|Colin Schmitt (R, C)
|129,128
|45,048
Molinaro won his race for the new District 19, which includes northern Dutchess County, defeating Democrat Josh Lawler.
U.S. House (District 19)
All precincts reporting
|✓ Marc Molinaro (R, C)
|142,653
|Josh Riley (D, WF)
|136,468
STATE SENATE
Julie Shiroishi, a Beacon resident running as a Democrat, lost her bid for a state Senate seat that will include Beacon and Philipstown. With all precincts reporting, Rob Rolison, the mayor of Poughkeepsie, was victorious, 51 to 45 percent.
State Senate (District 39)
All precincts reporting
|State
|Dutchess
|Putnam
|✓ Rob Rolison (R)
|57,125
|41,305
|4,431
|Julie Shiroishi (D, WF)
|49,937
|34,711
|5,008
For three terms, Sue Serino, the incumbent from Hyde Park, has represented the Highlands but redistricting changed the boundaries to only include northern Dutchess. She was trailing her Democratic challenger, Michelle Hinchey.
State Senate (District 41)
All precincts reporting
|Michelle Hinchey (D, WF)
|72,149
|Sue Serino (R, C, Ind.)
|65,599
STATE ASSEMBLY
Dana Levenberg, the Ossining town supervisor, easily won the seat for District 95, which includes Philipstown. The Democrat was a former chief of staff to Sandy Galef, who held the seat for more than 30 years and offered Levenberg her endorsement.
State Assembly (District 95)
125 of 125 precincts reporting
|Total
|Putnam
|Stacy Halper (R, C)
|14,645
|1,806
|✓ Dana Levenberg (D, WF)
|21,331
|3,117
Jonathan Jacobson, a Democrat whose district in the Assembly includes Beacon, ran unopposed for a third term.
STATEWIDE VOTES
Proposal No. 1: A Proposition
To address and combat the impact of climate change and damage to the environment, the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Act of 2022 authorizes the sale of state bonds up to $4.2 billion to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency and clean-energy projects. Shall the Environmental Bond Act of 2022 be approved?
13,327 of 14,926 precincts reporting
|State
|Dutchess
|Putnam
|✓ Yes
|3,337,679
|65,775
|21,589
|No
|1,627,936
|40,402
|15,961
The National Resources Defense Council issued this statement on Nov. 9: “Voters have made history by supporting the state’s largest environmental bond act ever. This sets the stage for $4.2 billion in investments for clean and safe water, climate mitigation, environmental justice, and land conservation. These investments will address pressing environmental challenges – including replacing dangerous lead pipes, reducing air pollution by electrifying buses and buildings, restoring coasts to protect homes from floods and much more. Now, Gov. Hochul must ensure that these funds go to the communities that need it most.”
U.S. Senate
13,328 of 14,926 precincts reporting
|State
|Dutchess
|Putnam
|Joe Pinion (R, C)
|2,405,553
|55,348
|23,528
|✓ Charles E. Schumer (D, WF)
|3,115,161
|55,554
|16,548
|Diane Sare (LaRouche)
|25,366
|554
|152
Governor/Lt. Governor
13,328 of 14,926 precincts reporting
|State
|Dutchess
|Putnam
|✓ Hochul/Delgado (D, WF)
|2,949,245
|53,856
|16,010
|Zeldin/Esposito (R, C)
|2,656,293
|58,424
|24,557
Comptroller
13,328 of 14,926 precincts reporting
|State
|Dutchess
|Putnam
|✓ Thomas DiNapoli (D, WF)
|3,109,561
|57,082
|16,937
|Paul Rodriquez (R, C)
|2,367,827
|53,626
|22,960
Attorney General
13,328 of 14,926 precincts reporting
|State
|Dutchess
|Putnam
|Michael Henry (R, C)
|2,529,991
|56,434
|23,994
|✓ Letitia James (D, WF)
|2,977,397
|54,529
|16,085
STATE SUPREME COURT (9TH DISTRICT)
The 9th District (of 13) covers Dutchess, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties. Judges serve a 14-year term.
1,926 of 1,975 precincts reporting
John Ciampoli (R, C) – Private practice
Robert Cypher Jr. (R) – Private practice, former Rye judge
✓ Sherri Eisenpress (D, C) – Rockland Family Court
Joseph Farca (R) – Private practice
✓ Keri Flore (D) – Support magistrate, Cortlandt Manor
✓ Elena Goldberg-Velazquez (D, C) – Yonkers City Court
Michael Grace (R) – Former Yorktown supervisor
Richard Guertin (R) – Middletown City Court
✓ Anne Minihan (D, C) – Westchester County Court
Linda Murray (R) – Court attorney, Poughkeepsie
✓ Amy Puerto (D) – Court attorney, Westchester
John Sarcone III (R, C) – Private practice, Croton
✓ David Squirrell (D) – Putnam Legal Aid Society
✓ David Zuckerman (D, C) – Westchester Supreme Court
PUTNAM COUNTY
Executive
✓ Kevin M. Byrne (R, C)
Clerk
✓ Michael C. Bartolotti (R, C)
Coroner (Vote for 2)
✓ John Bourges (R, C)
✓ Michael Nesheiwat (R, C)
Legislative District 5 (Lake Carmel, Hamlet of Carmel, Patterson)
The winner will succeed Carl Albano (R), who could not run because of term limits.
All precincts reporting
|Maureen Fleming (D)
|1,596
|✓ Greg Ellner (R)
|2,748
Legislative District 6 (Southeast)
✓ Paul Jonke (R)
Legislative District 9 (Town of Carmel, Mahopac)
Neal Sullivan, the incumbent, was removed from the Republican primary due to flaws in his nominating petitions but allowed to remain on the Conservative line.
All precincts reporting
|✓ Erin Crowley (R)
|2,889
|Neal Sullivan (C)
|597
State Senate District 40
Peter Harckham, the incumbent, is seeking his third term. The district includes eastern Putnam, southeastern Dutchess and northern Westchester.
350 of 355 precincts reporting
|Pete Harckham (D)
|49,998
|Gina Arena (R)
|50,533
State Assembly District 94
The district is represented by Kevin Byrne (R), who ran unopposed for Putnam County executive. It includes eastern Putnam and Yorktown in Westchester County.
All precincts reporting
|Kathleen Valletta (D)
|17,607
|✓ Matthew Slater (R)
|32,063
PHILIPSTOWN
Highway Superintendent
✓ Adam Hotaling (D)
COLD SPRING
Trustees (Vote for 2)
Former trustees Marie Early and Fran Murphy ran as write-in candidates. The early results did not indicate which write-in candidate received how many votes.
All precincts reporting
|✓ Laura Bozzi (Good Neighbors)
|587
|✓ Tweeps Woods (Service Party)
|606
|Write-in
|153
|Write-in
|117
DUTCHESS COUNTY
Sheriff
All precincts reporting
|Jillian Hanlon (D, WF)
|45,752
|✓ Kirk Imperati (R, C)
|63,460
Party Key: D = Democratic | R = Republican | C = Conservative
WF = Working Families | Ind. = Independence
Very informative.
Thank you for this informative run-down of the election results.
I have to say, I’m extremely disappointed in Sean Patrick Maloney’s showing which, in my view, reflects the fact that he took his local support for granted. It felt like he really didn’t put much effort into his campaign other than spending a huge amount of money to get his name and face on unrelated internet search results. At no time did he reinforce the message of why and how he would continue to be a responsive representative to us in his district.
Our household received at least one, but more often two or three, campaign mailers from Lawler every single day for at least six weeks prior to the election. These fliers only offered criticism of Maloney’s views and unrealistic exaggerations of crime statistics and fearmongering anecdotes about bail reform. Nothing about what he will do once elected to the national stage.
We received no communication — zip, nada — from Sean Patrick Maloney until the day before the election. It was a boring letter on congressional stationary describing a few of his achievements in Congress. In years past, I’ve been invited to his very informative telephone Town Hall meetings, but nothing of the like this year. I received no invitations to campaign events or appearances, no mailers, fliers, or door knockers either.
I feel that he took my support for granted. Now he’s lost his seat and we’re represented by a guy who cares little for the plight of average people still trying to recover from pandemic economic upheavals. Lawler has promised he’ll vote with a Republican majority to gut Medicare and Social Security (just as I’m eligible for these benefits) and support more restrictions on reproductive choice along with myriad other knuckleheaded measures that prey on fear and erode trust in our governmental institutions.
Sean, I’m sorry you lost this election but not at all surprised. You just didn’t put the effort in to actually ask us for our support, then ask again, and show us why you were still our best choice.