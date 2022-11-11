Haldane Falls in Section I Title Game

Tuckahoe overwhelms Blue Devils, 47-20

The Haldane High School football team’s title dreams went down early on Friday (Nov. 11) in the Section I, Class D championship game at Mahopac High School. Top-seeded Tuckahoe overwhelmed the Blue Devils from the start on its way to a 47-20 victory.

Tuckahoe set the tone on the game’s first play with a 59-yard touchdown pass. The Tigers followed up quickly with a touchdown run for 14-0 lead that was stretched to 41-13 on a Tuckahoe score 11 seconds before halftime.

It was Tuckahoe’s third consecutive title. The teams are the only Class D schools in the section so play each year for the title.

Haldane’s Evan Giachinta had 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD, and had three receptions for 50 yards.

Tuckahoe (9-0) advances to a regional final Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Arlington High School, taking on the Section VII champ. Haldane ended its season at 6-3.