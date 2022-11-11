Holiday Wish List

Community Thanksgiving

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Our Lady of Loretto and the Philipstown Reform Synagogue in Cold Spring are joining with restaurants and businesses, the Knights of Columbus and local schools to create a memorable Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 24 for anyone in the community. Each dinner will be accompanied by a handmade Thanksgiving card created by a local child.

The plan is to feed 200 people through in-person dining at Loretto, takeout at St. Mary’s and delivery to those who are homebound.

Donations are being accepted to buy the turkeys and fixings at bit.ly/smollprs-tgiving-2022-donation or by check to St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 351, Cold Spring, NY 10516. Those who wish to volunteer can complete the form at bit.ly/smollprs-tgiving-2022-volunteer or call Julie Ransom at 347-758-2946.

Stitchin’ for the Kitchen

Through Nov. 18



Help keep neighbors warm by donating handmade hats and scarves to be distributed by Fareground and Beacon Community Kitchen. Both youth and adult sizes are needed. Crafters can donate a set or individual items. Place donations in zippered plastic bags and drop them in the bin at the Howland Public Library, 313 Main St. For more information, email [email protected].

Prison Library

Through Nov. 18

In partnership with the Prison Books Project, the Howland Public Library in Beacon is collecting books for state prison libraries. For this pilot program, it received a wish list from a Hudson Valley correctional facility for specific, in-demand English- and Spanish-language novels and nonfiction.

A selection of the books is available at Binnacle Books, 321 Main St., and others are available through linktr.ee/beaconlibrary. The library will only accept books on the wish list. For more information, email [email protected].

Toys for Tots

Through Dec. 5

Troop K of the New York State Police, which patrols the Highlands, has joined forces with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect donated children’s toys for this national program.

Drop new, unwrapped toys at any Troop K barracks, including in Wappingers Falls (18 Middlebush Road), Croton (1 Memorial Drive) and Brewster (1672 Route 22). Representatives of the Marine Corps will pick up the toys for distribution to area children.