The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 12

Hug A Mug For Veterans

BEACON

1 – 6 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | hicksstrong.org

Paint a mug that will be distributed to a service member. Register online. Cost: $35

SAT 12

Arty Martini Party

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Attendees will be invited to make art on the walls at this fundraiser.

Cost: $50 ($55 door)

SUN 13

Winter Coat Giveaway

BEACON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Beacon Ambulance

1 Arquilla Drive | dutchessoutreach.org

Coats of all sizes will be available from Dutchess Outreach.

SUN 13

Support Iran Freedom

BEACON

Noon. Farmers Market | 223 Main St.

After a dance performance, participants will gather at Polhill Park for a rally with music from a brass band.

MON 14

Blood Drive

BEACON

2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John’s Church

35 Willow St. | nybc.org

Walk-ins welcome, or make a reservation online. Organized by the Knights of Columbus.

FRI 18

Holiday Gift Show & Sale

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Browse local crafts, jewelry, art, ceramics and household goods at this annual event. Weekends through Dec. 23.

SAT 19

Holiday Pottery Show & Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The show will include ceramic works by more than 30 artists. Through Nov. 27.

SAT 19

Stories from the Midnight Run

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church

10 Academy St.

Following a soup supper, Ronald Sopyla will share moments from his experience with the Midnight Run on the streets of New York City. Donations of new men’s underwear, socks and T-shirts welcome.

SUN 20

Let’s Talk About Visitation

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Dutchess Manor

263 Route 9D | hhft.org

A community forum for Philipstown residents, presented by the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail and the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. To register, please visit hhft.org.

SUN 20

Putnam History Museum Gala

GARRISON

5 p.m. The Garrison | 2015 Route 9

putnamhistorymuseum.org

This benefit will honor Garrison residents Heather and Neal Zuckerman and include dinner, a silent auction and a holiday program. Cost: $150+

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 12

Wildlife in the Hudson Valley

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2880 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Scott Craven, an environmental historian, will share an overview of 10,000 years of wildlife history in the Hudson Valley, from Stone Age hunters to modern human interactions with deer, coyotes and beaver. Register online.

SUN 13

Tony Howarth

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The playwright and poet will read from his latest collection, A Hand to Hold: Three Dramas in Verse, followed by an open mic.

MON 14

Stop the Bleed

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Staff from New York-Presbyterian Hospital will lead this emergency management course. Registration required.

FRI 18

Twilight Tour

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

The historic mansion will be lit by candlelight and decorated for the holidays with musicians playing period music. Continues Friday and Saturday through Dec. 10. Cost: $29 ($24 seniors, $17 ages 4 to 18, free ages 4 and younger)

SAT 19

Object Lessons

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Maria Teresa Hart, author of Doll, and Amanda Parrish Morgan, author of Stroller, will discuss the hidden lives of objects. Registration required.

SUN 20

Wreath-Making Workshop

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.

3052 Route 9 | theparcelflower.co

Learn how to use a grapevine to create a winter wreath that you can take home. See website for other workshops. Cost: $70

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 12

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The award-winning Edward Albee play features an iconic dysfunctional couple, George and Martha. Also FRI 18, SAT 19. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, 12 and younger)

SAT 12

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

This installment of the storytelling series includes are Ophira Eisenberg (below), Gail Thomas, Adrien Behn, Sam Dingman, Jamie Brickhouse and Gastor Almonte.

Cost: $20





SUN 13

The Rise and Fall of Jean Claude Van Damme

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Timothy Haskell’s drama about the action star and icon from the 1980s and ’90s seems like it may include puppets. Cost: $25





FRI 18

Devil Put the Coal in the Ground

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen

445 Main St. | beaconfilmsociety.org

The Beacon Film Society will screen this 2022 documentary that focuses on the ravages of the coal industry in West Virginia on its people, the environment and communities. Cost: $12

FRI 18

Piccadilly

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The library’s ongoing Silent Film Series will feature this 1929 movie starring the Chinese-American star Anna May Wong. Cary Brown will provide live musical accompaniment.



FRI 18

The Return of Tanya Tucker

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Depot Docs series will screen a 2022 documentary about Tucker’s return to the stage after Brandi Carlile writes an album based on Tucker’s life for her. Cost: $25





SAT 19

You Resemble Me

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

In this 2021 film, directed by Dina Amer, two young sisters are torn apart and the eldest struggles to find her identity, leading to a shocking choice. The film’s executive producers include Spike Lee and Spike Jonze. Cost: $15





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 12

Kids’ Craft Connection

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

After a flashlight tour of the mansion, children will be invited to make historic note cards. Cost: $13 ($24 adults, member discounts)

SAT 12

African Drumming Workshop

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children will be invited to pick up drums, shakers and other instruments for this African-style drum circle with Baba Kazi Oliver. Register online.

TUES 15

Mug Meals

COLD SPRING

2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Teens will learn how to make quick and tasty snacks. Register online.

FRI 18

Pixel Bead Art

BEACON

3:15 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 to 12 can make images and designs and fuse the beads with heat. Register online.

VISUAL ART

SAT 12

BeaconArts Member Exhibition

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Ethan Cohen Fine Arts

211 Fishkill Ave. | beaconarts.org

Meet some of the more than 60 artists who contributed to this multimedia exhibition.

SAT 12

Jannis Kounellis as Mentor

PHILIPSTOWN

2:30 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Francesco Guzzetti, a scholar, will discuss the Arte Povera movement’s legacy as a teacher and mentor, along with artist Calixto Ramirez. The presentation will include a screening

of interviews with his former assistant and the president of Kounellis’ archive.

Cost: $5 (free for students)

FRI 18

Jack Whitten

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | diaart.org

This will be the first public display of Whitten’s Greek Alphabet paintings created between 1975 and 1978. Through July 2023. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and the disabled, $5 ages 5 to 11)

FRI 18

Deb Lucke: Investigative Cartoonist

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Highlands Current

142 Main St. | highlandscurrent.org

In this exhibit, the author of Lunch Witch will share some of her favorite cartoons that have appeared in The Current about locals of note.



SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 12

Early Architecture & A Contemporary Fiber Artist

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

An exhibition of Shirley Botsford’s needle art, inspired by her local 1889 Queen Anne home, will be on view through mid-February.

SAT 12

Linnea Pergola

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

The artist’s paintings will be on view through Jan. 8.

SAT 12

Jebah Baum | Pamela Vlahakis

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Baum’s exhibition, Combinants and Recombinants, will include his sculptures and lithographs. In Gallery 2, Vlahakis’ show, Boomerang, will include images showing women’s lives before Roe vs. Wade. Through Dec. 4.

SAT 12

RIOS | Igor Ventura | Zachary Friedman

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

139 Main St. | clutter.co

Three solo shows of multiples and figures will be on view through Dec. 2.

MUSIC

SAT 12

3rd Annual Blues Benefit

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Hudson Valley Blues Society will bring together a lineup of top players, including Joe Louis Walker, Slam Allen and Albert Castiglia. Cost: $50 ($55 door)

SAT 12

Robin Holcomb

BEACON

8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church

17 South Ave. | robin.bpt.me

The composer, singer and songwriter will play music from her latest recording, One Way or Another. Her husband, Wayne Horvitz, a composer, pianist and electronic musician, will open, along with Sarah Schoenbeck, a bassoonist who will play contemporary music. Cost: $20 ($30 door)





SUN 13

PubliQuartet

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

Curtis Stewart and Jannina Norpoth (violins), Nick Revel (viola) and Hamilton Berry (cello) will perform music from their project, What is American? Cost: $35 ($10 students)

SUN 13

Karla Bonoff

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will play music from her latest release, Carry Me Home. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 13

Cross-Cultural Connection Benefit

BEACON

7 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Enjoy an evening of live music while supporting a nonprofit founded by Ray Blue that funds jazz workshops and programs. Donations welcome.

FRI 18

Faded Rose

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The indie-alternative band will play songs from its debut album, Don’t Say. The Jason Gisser Band will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 18

Soultown to Motown

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Sensational Soul Cruisers, an 11-piece band, will perform music from the 1960s and ’70s, including by the Temptations, Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson. Cost: $40 to $57

SAT 19

Nora Brown

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Brown will perform old-time traditional music and songs from her release, Cinnamon Tree. A string band, the Down Hill Strugglers, will open. Cost: $20

SAT 19

Scott Seltzer

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The singer will perform classic rock and Americana covers.

SAT 19

Alexis Marcelo with Daniel Carter and JD Parran

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Marcelo on piano and woodwind players Carter and Parran will perform experiential jazz. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SAT 19

The Weight Band

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

In this revival of the “Woodstock sound,” the group will play classics from The Band. Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams will open. Cost: $39

SAT 19

Willie Nile

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play music from its latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still.

Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 20

Claremont Trio

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Emily Bruskin (violin), Julia Bruskin (cello) and Sophiko Simsive (piano) will perform a program that includes Brahms’ Trio in B Major and Mendelssohn’s Trio in D Minor. Donations welcome.





CIVIC

MON 14

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 15

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

The meeting will include an update on the Campus Master Plan.

WED 16

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | coldspringny.gov