The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 12
Hug A Mug For Veterans
BEACON
1 – 6 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | hicksstrong.org
Paint a mug that will be distributed to a service member. Register online. Cost: $35
SAT 12
Arty Martini Party
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Attendees will be invited to make art on the walls at this fundraiser.
Cost: $50 ($55 door)
SUN 13
Winter Coat Giveaway
BEACON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Beacon Ambulance
1 Arquilla Drive | dutchessoutreach.org
Coats of all sizes will be available from Dutchess Outreach.
SUN 13
Support Iran Freedom
BEACON
Noon. Farmers Market | 223 Main St.
After a dance performance, participants will gather at Polhill Park for a rally with music from a brass band.
MON 14
Blood Drive
BEACON
2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John’s Church
35 Willow St. | nybc.org
Walk-ins welcome, or make a reservation online. Organized by the Knights of Columbus.
FRI 18
Holiday Gift Show & Sale
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Browse local crafts, jewelry, art, ceramics and household goods at this annual event. Weekends through Dec. 23.
SAT 19
Holiday Pottery Show & Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The show will include ceramic works by more than 30 artists. Through Nov. 27.
SAT 19
Stories from the Midnight Run
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church
10 Academy St.
Following a soup supper, Ronald Sopyla will share moments from his experience with the Midnight Run on the streets of New York City. Donations of new men’s underwear, socks and T-shirts welcome.
SUN 20
Let’s Talk About Visitation
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Dutchess Manor
263 Route 9D | hhft.org
A community forum for Philipstown residents, presented by the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail and the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. To register, please visit hhft.org.
SUN 20
Putnam History Museum Gala
GARRISON
5 p.m. The Garrison | 2015 Route 9
putnamhistorymuseum.org
This benefit will honor Garrison residents Heather and Neal Zuckerman and include dinner, a silent auction and a holiday program. Cost: $150+
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 12
Wildlife in the Hudson Valley
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2880 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Scott Craven, an environmental historian, will share an overview of 10,000 years of wildlife history in the Hudson Valley, from Stone Age hunters to modern human interactions with deer, coyotes and beaver. Register online.
SUN 13
Tony Howarth
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The playwright and poet will read from his latest collection, A Hand to Hold: Three Dramas in Verse, followed by an open mic.
MON 14
Stop the Bleed
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Staff from New York-Presbyterian Hospital will lead this emergency management course. Registration required.
FRI 18
Twilight Tour
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
The historic mansion will be lit by candlelight and decorated for the holidays with musicians playing period music. Continues Friday and Saturday through Dec. 10. Cost: $29 ($24 seniors, $17 ages 4 to 18, free ages 4 and younger)
SAT 19
Object Lessons
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Maria Teresa Hart, author of Doll, and Amanda Parrish Morgan, author of Stroller, will discuss the hidden lives of objects. Registration required.
SUN 20
Wreath-Making Workshop
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.
3052 Route 9 | theparcelflower.co
Learn how to use a grapevine to create a winter wreath that you can take home. See website for other workshops. Cost: $70
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 12
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The award-winning Edward Albee play features an iconic dysfunctional couple, George and Martha. Also FRI 18, SAT 19. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, 12 and younger)
SAT 12
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
This installment of the storytelling series includes are Ophira Eisenberg (below), Gail Thomas, Adrien Behn, Sam Dingman, Jamie Brickhouse and Gastor Almonte.
Cost: $20
SUN 13
The Rise and Fall of Jean Claude Van Damme
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Timothy Haskell’s drama about the action star and icon from the 1980s and ’90s seems like it may include puppets. Cost: $25
FRI 18
Devil Put the Coal in the Ground
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen
445 Main St. | beaconfilmsociety.org
The Beacon Film Society will screen this 2022 documentary that focuses on the ravages of the coal industry in West Virginia on its people, the environment and communities. Cost: $12
FRI 18
Piccadilly
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The library’s ongoing Silent Film Series will feature this 1929 movie starring the Chinese-American star Anna May Wong. Cary Brown will provide live musical accompaniment.
FRI 18
The Return of Tanya Tucker
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Depot Docs series will screen a 2022 documentary about Tucker’s return to the stage after Brandi Carlile writes an album based on Tucker’s life for her. Cost: $25
SAT 19
You Resemble Me
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
In this 2021 film, directed by Dina Amer, two young sisters are torn apart and the eldest struggles to find her identity, leading to a shocking choice. The film’s executive producers include Spike Lee and Spike Jonze. Cost: $15
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 12
Kids’ Craft Connection
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
After a flashlight tour of the mansion, children will be invited to make historic note cards. Cost: $13 ($24 adults, member discounts)
SAT 12
African Drumming Workshop
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children will be invited to pick up drums, shakers and other instruments for this African-style drum circle with Baba Kazi Oliver. Register online.
TUES 15
Mug Meals
COLD SPRING
2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Teens will learn how to make quick and tasty snacks. Register online.
FRI 18
Pixel Bead Art
BEACON
3:15 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 to 12 can make images and designs and fuse the beads with heat. Register online.
VISUAL ART
SAT 12
BeaconArts Member Exhibition
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Ethan Cohen Fine Arts
211 Fishkill Ave. | beaconarts.org
Meet some of the more than 60 artists who contributed to this multimedia exhibition.
SAT 12
Jannis Kounellis as Mentor
PHILIPSTOWN
2:30 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Francesco Guzzetti, a scholar, will discuss the Arte Povera movement’s legacy as a teacher and mentor, along with artist Calixto Ramirez. The presentation will include a screening
of interviews with his former assistant and the president of Kounellis’ archive.
Cost: $5 (free for students)
FRI 18
Jack Whitten
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | diaart.org
This will be the first public display of Whitten’s Greek Alphabet paintings created between 1975 and 1978. Through July 2023. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and the disabled, $5 ages 5 to 11)
FRI 18
Deb Lucke: Investigative Cartoonist
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Highlands Current
142 Main St. | highlandscurrent.org
In this exhibit, the author of Lunch Witch will share some of her favorite cartoons that have appeared in The Current about locals of note.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 12
Early Architecture & A Contemporary Fiber Artist
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
An exhibition of Shirley Botsford’s needle art, inspired by her local 1889 Queen Anne home, will be on view through mid-February.
SAT 12
Linnea Pergola
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
The artist’s paintings will be on view through Jan. 8.
SAT 12
Jebah Baum | Pamela Vlahakis
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Baum’s exhibition, Combinants and Recombinants, will include his sculptures and lithographs. In Gallery 2, Vlahakis’ show, Boomerang, will include images showing women’s lives before Roe vs. Wade. Through Dec. 4.
SAT 12
RIOS | Igor Ventura | Zachary Friedman
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
139 Main St. | clutter.co
Three solo shows of multiples and figures will be on view through Dec. 2.
MUSIC
SAT 12
3rd Annual Blues Benefit
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Hudson Valley Blues Society will bring together a lineup of top players, including Joe Louis Walker, Slam Allen and Albert Castiglia. Cost: $50 ($55 door)
SAT 12
Robin Holcomb
BEACON
8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church
17 South Ave. | robin.bpt.me
The composer, singer and songwriter will play music from her latest recording, One Way or Another. Her husband, Wayne Horvitz, a composer, pianist and electronic musician, will open, along with Sarah Schoenbeck, a bassoonist who will play contemporary music. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SUN 13
PubliQuartet
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
Curtis Stewart and Jannina Norpoth (violins), Nick Revel (viola) and Hamilton Berry (cello) will perform music from their project, What is American? Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 13
Karla Bonoff
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will play music from her latest release, Carry Me Home. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 13
Cross-Cultural Connection Benefit
BEACON
7 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Enjoy an evening of live music while supporting a nonprofit founded by Ray Blue that funds jazz workshops and programs. Donations welcome.
FRI 18
Faded Rose
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The indie-alternative band will play songs from its debut album, Don’t Say. The Jason Gisser Band will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 18
Soultown to Motown
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Sensational Soul Cruisers, an 11-piece band, will perform music from the 1960s and ’70s, including by the Temptations, Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson. Cost: $40 to $57
SAT 19
Nora Brown
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Brown will perform old-time traditional music and songs from her release, Cinnamon Tree. A string band, the Down Hill Strugglers, will open. Cost: $20
SAT 19
Scott Seltzer
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The singer will perform classic rock and Americana covers.
SAT 19
Alexis Marcelo with Daniel Carter and JD Parran
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Marcelo on piano and woodwind players Carter and Parran will perform experiential jazz. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 19
The Weight Band
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
In this revival of the “Woodstock sound,” the group will play classics from The Band. Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams will open. Cost: $39
SAT 19
Willie Nile
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play music from its latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still.
Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 20
Claremont Trio
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Emily Bruskin (violin), Julia Bruskin (cello) and Sophiko Simsive (piano) will perform a program that includes Brahms’ Trio in B Major and Mendelssohn’s Trio in D Minor. Donations welcome.
CIVIC
MON 14
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 15
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
The meeting will include an update on the Campus Master Plan.
WED 16
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | coldspringny.gov