Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents in September

Officers responded to 640 calls, including 34 auto crashes and 13 domestic disputes.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.

Saturday, Sept. 3

A Main Street caller reported finding a bike on her property.

Sunday, Sept. 4

After a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue, Carola A. Garcia, 35, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Officers responded to an assault on North Avenue. A report was taken, although the victim did not cooperate.

A North Avenue caller reported a suspicious vehicle.

Monday, Sept. 5

A Catherine Street caller reported a window broken by a rock.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Officers responded to a call for a truck that had backed into a car on Fishkill Avenue, causing damage and leaving the scene. The driver was located.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

After an incident on Main Street, Vincent J. DePinto, 34, of Staten Island, was charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief and processed on a bench warrant.

Thursday, Sept. 8

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported damage to the window of her vehicle as a result of a rock that was projected by a lawn mower.

A North Street caller reported damage to his car after a hit-and-run.

Friday, Sept. 9

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car on Beekman Street. The victim was transported for medical attention.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Officers responded to an unattended death.

Sunday, Sept. 11

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported being assaulted.

A Main Street caller reported issues with his landlord and wanted the situation documented.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Following an auto crash, Thiago A. Pinto, 32, of Newburgh, was charged with first-degree DWI, reckless driving and driving without a license. He was charged the same day with theft of service.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

A Knevels Avenue caller reported being harassed by a known individual.

Sunday, Sept. 18

A Commerce Street caller reported his car had been egged.

Monday, Sept. 19

A caller reported that he was bitten by a dog on Main Street.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Nicholas J. Fanelli, 42, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on a bench warrant.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Officers were dispatched for a fight with multiple parties on Willow Street. Upon arrival, the fight had been dispersed and the parties were separated.

Friday, Sept. 23

Officers were called to Crescent Drive for a barking dog. The officers seized the dog for running at large with no collar and contacted the dog warden.

Max O. Kleiner, 31, of Beacon, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct after a fight on Main Street.

Francis M. Reyes, 38, of Clintondale, was processed on an arrest warrant after a welfare check.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Joseph Valentine, 49, of Fishkill, was charged with assault and criminal mischief after an incident on Main Street.

Sunday, Sept. 25

A Main Street caller reported damage to her car after a hit-and-run.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Anthony D. Williams, 23, of Wappingers Falls, was processed on a bench warrant.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck on High Street.

Nicholas J. Fanelli, 42, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on a bench warrant.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck on Wolcott Avenue.

Officers responded to an unattended death.

Friday, Sept. 30

A Main Street caller reported that his identification has been compromised.

Two East Willow Street callers reported that catalytic converters had been stolen from their vehicles.