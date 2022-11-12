Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from October

Officers responded to 664 calls, including 38 auto crashes and 4 domestic disputes.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.

Sunday, Oct. 2

After a traffic stop on Teller Avenue, Rene M. Nautazarate, 35, of Highland Falls, was charged with DWI and driving without a license.

Monday, Oct. 3

Cerious D. McCray, 42, of Wappingers Falls, was processed on a bench warrant.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Officers were dispatched for a landlord/tenant issue on Main Street. The tenant was advised that the incident is a civil matter.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Officers responded to an unattended death.

Thursday, Oct. 6

An Eliza Street caller reported a checkbook missing from her vehicle.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Andrew J. Holsopple, 21, of Clinton Corners, was charged with exposure of a person after a call about a suspicious person on South Walnut Street.

A Washington Avenue caller reported a landlord/tenant dispute. The caller was advised that the incident is a civil matter.

Sunday, Oct. 9

A caller reported her vehicle had been stolen from Main Street. The vehicle was found nearby; the caller had forgotten where she parked.

Monday, Oct. 10

A Robert Cahill Drive caller reported leaving a messenger bag near a park bench.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Alexa N. Fish, 27, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

A High Street caller reported that her Social Security number had been compromised.

Saturday, Oct. 15

A Conklin Street caller reported that a window in her home had been broken.

A Sycamore Drive caller reported a package taken from her porch.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Officers were dispatched for an unattended death.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

After an accident on Wolcott Avenue, Allison P. Smith, 19, of Beacon, was charged with DWI and driving without a license.

Daniel Guzman, 45, of Passaic, New Jersey, was remanded to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services following a guilty plea for obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Corey J. Adams, 33, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant; Adams was also processed on a bench warrant from local agencies.

Friday, Oct. 21

Joseph V. Sand, 65, of Beacon, was charged with assault after an incident on Fishkill Avenue.

A Dutchess Terrace caller reported neighbors disposing of trash on his property.

Sunday, Oct. 23

A St. Lukes Place caller reported money missing from his residence.

Monday, Oct. 24

A caller reported an injury caused by a car striking her on Wolcott Avenue.

A Spring Valley caller reported two individuals attempting to take bikes that were on her property.

A Main Street caller reported an individual attempting to gain entry through his front door.

A Liberty Street caller reported being harassed by an individual known to him.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Yarelis Valladares Valentin, 25, of Newburgh, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Thursday, Oct. 27

An Ackerman Street caller reported money stolen from his home.

Sunday, Oct. 30

After a traffic stop on Cross Street, Eric R. Houseknecht, 54, of Beacon, was charged with DWI.

Monday, Oct. 31

A Phillips Street caller reported being harassed by an individual known to her.