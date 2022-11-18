Around Town (Photos)

STORY OF BIRDS — Led by Maryam Wootan, residents gathered at the Beacon Farmers’ Market on Nov. 13 for a dance performance and march to Polhill Park in support of protestors in Iran. Here, dancers portray birds with their feet caught in a net, paralyzed with fear, until one begins to move her wings and they realize together they can lift the net into the sky. (Photos by Alenephotographs)

CHURCH PERFORMANCE — Wayne Horvitz (piano) and Sara Schoenbeck (bassoon) performed at St. Andrew and St. Luke Church in Beacon on Nov. 12 as the opening act for pianist and singer Robin Holcomb. It was part of the ongoing Elysium Furnace Works music series. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

HONOR FOR ELKS — At a reception in Yonkers on Oct. 27, St. Christopher’s Inn honored the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for its work to prevent drug addiction. Shown are the Very Rev. Brian Terry, minister general of the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement at Graymoor in Garrison; John Lawless of the Elks; and the Rev. Michael Martine, the state Elks chaplain. (Photo provided)

