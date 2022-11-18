Philipstown Obituaries

Spiros Angelopoulos (1963-2022)

Spiros Peter Angelopoulos, 59, of Garrison died Nov. 13 of pancreatic cancer.

He was born Aug. 1, 1963, in Montreal, the only child of Peter and Helen Angelopoulos. The family lived in Canada and the Bronx before settling in Ossining, where Spiros was raised. He was working as a stockbroker on the New York Stock Exchange during 9/11 before transitioning to other businesses, most recently working as a commercial real estate agent for CR Properties in Poughkeepsie.

Spiros married Anita Hall in 1995 and the family settled in Garrison, what he liked to call “a little piece of heaven”’ — the river, the woods, a place where friends become your family.

Spiros was always available when anyone called, volunteering at the Garrison school district, making sets at O’Neill High School or helping neighbors in need. He loved cars, hockey, airplanes, tennis, fishing, good food and wine, and, of course, his family and friends.

Along with his wife and mother, of Tarsina, Corinth, Greece, Spiros is survived by his children, 2nd Lt. (U.S. Army) Alexandra Angelopoulos of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Peter Angelopoulos of Garrison; his in-laws, Nancy and Warren Hall of Poughkeepsie; his sister Allison Miller (O’Neal) of Deerfield, Illinois; and his nephews, Wes and Shane Miller of Deerfield.

He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Ermione Lambos of Queens, and Diamanto and Nick Lymberopoulos, Marina and Vlassi Papapanagiotou and Marika and Stratos Zervos of Greece.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 at St. Basil’s Academy, 79 St. Basil’s Road, in Garrison.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Basil’s Academy (sbagoa.org) or the Gastroenterology Department of NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (nyp.org).

Barbara Cardaropoli (1940-2022)

Barbara A. Cardaropoli, 81, formerly of Cold Spring, died Oct. 17 in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

She was born in Cold Spring on Dec. 23, 1940, the daughter of Joseph and Julia (Landolfi) Mancari. After graduating from Haldane High School in 1958, she attended Orange County Community College and Harriman College.

Barbara founded Central Valley Real Estate with her husband, Nicholas Cardaopoli Sr., in 1973.

She belonged to the Women of Woodbury and the Board of Realtors, and she was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Barbara was a member of the Powelton Club, where she played tennis and golf. She loved dancing and she was a fan of the Jets and the Mets. Her family said she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Along with her husband, Barbara is survived by her children, Nicholas Cardaropoli Jr. and Lisa Ferrara; her grandchildren. Samantha (Jarod), Max (Nicole) and Brooke (Benny); and her great-grandchildren, Violet and Lia.

Rosina Parcesepe (1918-2022)

Rosina Parcesepe, 104, died Nov. 4 in Fishkill.

She was born in Morcone, Italy, on March 31, 1918, to Salvatore and Pasqualina (Morelli) Rinaldi. She married Mario Parcesepe in 1940 before immigrating to the U.S. in 1956. They settled in the Parkchester section of the Bronx. While raising her family, Rosina worked as a seamstress at Willow-Form in New York City.

Following their retirement, Rosina and Mario returned to Italy, where they lived for 20 years. While there, Rosina continued to be surrounded by family in the form of her nephew, Antonio, his wife, Antoinette, and their three sons, Mirko, Michele and Davide, for whom she became an honorary grandmother.

After Mario died in 1993, Rosina moved back to the U.S. to live with her daughter, Elvira Giordano, in Cold Spring. Rosina cherished the opportunity to again be a grandmother to her six grandchildren and was a devoted great-grandmother to their 10 children, her family said. She attended the Friendship Center in Philipstown and made many friends there.

Rosina was a devout Catholic who would often pray novenas for those she encountered. She was a proud volunteer at Mother Lurana House, with the Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement in Garrison. Rosina loved to sing and would grab the microphone at every event. She attributed her longevity to a daily piece of provolone cheese and a glass of good red wine.

Rosina is survived by her children: Aldo Parcesepe (Helene) of Katonah and Elvira Giordano of Cold Spring. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Joanne Wellington (Thomas), Rosemarie Emory (Robert), Dominic Giordano (Suzanne), Claudia Parcesepe (David), Angela Parcesepe (Rachel) and Sara Parcesepe (Jeff); 10 great-grandchildren: Kristin, Irini, Lauren, Erin, David, Dominic, Anthony, Brian, David and Elio; and a great-great granddaughter, Enza.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 11 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Mahopac, with interment following at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Putnam Valley. Memorial donations may be made to the Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement in Garrison (atonementfriars.org).

Mark Pidala (1963-2022)

Mark Pidala, 58, of Cold Spring died Nov. 10 at Putnam Hospital in Carmel.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1963, in Cold Spring, the son of Richard and Mary (Giachinta) Pidala. Growing up, while Mark was attending school, his favorite part was the bus ride he shared with his friend, Lisa Trimble. After his mother died, Mark became a resident of ARC, where he enjoyed dancing, workshops, interacting with other residents and going to amusement parks.

Mark enjoyed collecting hats and looking at magazines. If he was walking through your house, he would look for magazines and hats he could take, his family said. If he found any, they became his! Mark was always seen wearing hats, sometimes two or three at a time. Mickey Mouse was his favorite Disney character.

Mark is survived by his brothers, Richard Pidala Jr. (Debra), James Pidala (Shelly) and Andrew Pidala (Donna); his nephews, Richard Pidala III (Amber), Dominic Pidala (Kelly), James Pidala and Christopher Pidala; and his nieces, Nicole and Katelyn Pidala. He is also survived by a great-niece, Ruby Pidala.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 14 at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to ARC of Mid-Hudson (arcmh.org).

Richard Scully (1924-2022)

Richard Thorne Scully, 98, a longtime resident of Garrison, died Oct. 25.

Born April 15, 1924, in New York City, he was the son of Raymond Scully and Ellen Kiely Richard. He was a man of the world, with intellect and wit, his family said. He was a lover of classical music, animals and nature, and was singularly unimpressed with pretension or the trappings of success.

Richard was a Harvard-educated international tax lawyer for Aramco and Phillips Petroleum, in Saudi Arabia, London and New York. In Saudi Arabia, he brewed liquor from a still (which he later used to make maple syrup with his daughter Caroline in rural New York state) for the raucous parties he and his wife threw on their boat, an Arab dhow, the Nefertiti, on Half Moon Bay in the Persian Gulf.

They laughed (after the fact) about once being chased for hours by Saudi authorities across the open desert in a jeep when they skirted a border outpost on a return from the United Arab Emirates.

He served the country as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, first as a weatherman and then as a navigator on a B-24 bomber, guiding the plane by reading the maps and the stars.

When his father died at a young age, his bohemian, adventurous mother moved with him and his ailing brother to France, first in Paris and then Six-Fours-les-Plages in the south. After moving back to New York City when he was 6 years old, they lived in Gramercy Park and he attended the Little Red Schoolhouse and, later, Friends Seminary, where he made lifelong friends.

Richard met his wife, Bernice, while he was at Harvard Law School and she was working on a study at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was a participant. After a camping adventure in the Maine woods together, they were married soon afterward, settling in New York City.

Always after adventure, within a few years they moved to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, where he worked for Aramco for seven years and they had their first child, Caroline. They then returned to New York City, where their son, Richard Alan, was born.

Richard’s craving for exploring the world eventually resurfaced. After he and Bernice lovingly restored “Rock-Hurst,” a rundown Victorian house in Garrison, they moved the family to London. While there, the family would embark to the New Forest on camping trips, navigate the winding streets to attend soccer games and rock concerts, and take road trips throughout the U.K. and Europe.

Eventually, in 1978, they returned to Garrison, where Richard volunteered with the Ambulance Corps and the Audubon Society, and dabbled in options trading. Finally, Richard and Bernice moved to Washington D.C., in the 1990s, where Richard pursued residential real estate development.

Richard is survived by his children, Richard Alan Scully and Caroline Scully (Jim Niedbalski), and his grandchildren, Madeleine, Beckett and Bridget Scully.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday (Nov. 19) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip’s Church, 1101 Route 9D, in Garrison, followed by interment in the church cemetery.

Sue Tudor (1940-2022)

Sue H. Tudor, 82, died Nov. 14.

She born in Peekskill on May 23, 1940, the son of Francis and Susanna (Kelly) Hughes. After graduating from Peekskill High School, Sue became a cornerstone at what once was known as Peekskill Community Hospital (now NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital) and recognized for 45 years of service.

Her 1958 senior yearbook caption was true then and throughout her life: “Miss Livewire, chock full o’pep, school spirit to spare. Chuckles.”

She met her future husband, Derek Tudor, at Joe’s gas station down the street from her home. They were married on April 23, 1960.

Sue gained an appreciation for antiques, coronation pieces and jewelry while working for O. Rundle Gilbert auctioneers in her “spare time,” often saying she spent more than she was paid.

She loved talking to people and being involved in the community, her family said. She was active with the Garrison Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary and the Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corps, serving as its treasurer/shopper. Being a poll watcher for elections was a wonderful place for her to reconnect with friends and neighbors. It was almost impossible to go out with her and not run into people she knew, even on vacation in England.

Sue is survived by her children, Derek Tudor, Gilbert Steedley and Rodney Tudor (Kristi); her grandchildren, Victoria Cole (Tom), Derek Tudor, Amir Daniels and Jessica Tudor; and her great-grandchildren, Madison Cole, Wyatt Cole and Isabelle Cole. She is also survived by her sisters, Maureen Turner and Lorraine Koverda, and her sisters-in-law, Joan Hughes and Margaret Ann Hughes.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Nov. 18 at the Church of the Assumption in Peekskill, followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery in Cortlandt Manor.