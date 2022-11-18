STATE CHAMPS

Haldane boys’ soccer wins Class C title

On the final day of the high school soccer season, the Haldane High School boys brought home the big prize, scoring with 1:20 remaining to beat Maple Hill on Sunday (Nov. 13) to win the Class C state championship game at Middletown High School.

After 78 minutes of scoreless soccer, it looked like the teams were headed for overtime.

But in the final 90 seconds, the Blue Devils’ relentless pressure paid off when Clem Grossman chipped a pass over the defense from behind, and Ryan Eng-Wong — with his back to the goal — played it off his chest, then turned and shot it past a diving goalie.

It was the first state championship for any Haldane boys’ team, and the first for the school since the girls’ soccer team won the Class C title in 2014. (The girls also have won five in basketball and four in volleyball.)

Eng-Wong had found the back of the net on a header five minutes earlier, but the goal was negated on an offsides call.

“There’s no feeling like it,” Eng-Wong said after the win. “We put so much work into this. Everybody was backing us up. We played with so much heart today. That’s the way it’s been the whole season — one of our best players goes down [captain Will Sniffen, injured late in the game] and we kept playing through it, through all the adversity. That’s what champions are made of.”

Eng-Wong finished his high school career with a school record 69 career goals.

Coach Ahmed Dwidar has said all season that his squad is a “first-goal” team. Once the Blue Devils score first, they believe the game is theirs.

“It’s pretty amazing, that’s all I can tell you,” Dwidar said. “In the 78th minute of a scoreless game, all you can do is pray for a goal, and it came at the right time.”

Maple Hill, located in Castleton in Rensselaer County, finished its season at 20-2-1. It also lost in the finals last year, 1-0, to Hamilton, which had defeated Haldane for the Section I title.

Photos by Amy Kubik











































































































Photos by Skip Pearlman



















































Haldane ended the regular season at 13-2, with losses at Hastings and Peekskill, before winning its first Section I, Class C title since 2013. It finished 18-2.

2022 Class C Soccer Champs

0 Scott Bailey, goal, junior

1 Ronan Kiter*, goal, junior

3 Trajan McCarthy, defender, junior

4 Jeremy Hall, defender, junior

5 William Sniffen*, defender, senior

6 Aidan Sullivan-Hoch, defender, senior

7 Clement Grossman, forward, junior

8 Brandt Robbins, mid, sophomore

9 Liam Gaugler, mid, junior

10 Matthew Silhavy, mid, sophomore

11 Luca van Dommele, mid, senior

12 Ryan Eng-Wong*, forward, senior

13 Frankie Digiglio, defender, junior

14 Rhys Robbins, mid, senior

15 Max Westphal, mid, junior

16 Marc Firpo, mid, sophomore

17 Matthew Nachamkin, defender, junior

18 Emilio Schweizer, mid, junior

19 Ty Villella, defender, freshman

20 Samuel Vargas, forward, freshman

21 Peter Ruggiero, defender, junior

Ahmed Dwidar, head coach

Ramsey Heitmann, assistant coach

Dan Rotando, assistant coach

John Rotando, assistant coach

Aldo Tropeano, assistant coach

Aidan Sabatini, manager

Meghan Crowe, athletic trainer *captains

Fan Videos

By Jeff McDaniel

By Richard Healy

Click here to view.